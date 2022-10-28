ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westland, MI

MLive

YpsiGLOW brings luminary fun back to downtown with parade, dance party

YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti’s colorful celebration of weird, wild and wonderful luminary art returned to the city’s downtown Friday night, bringing a parade, dance party and drag show to Washington Street. The annual Halloween-adjacent festival is hosted by WonderFool Productions, the Ann Arbor-based arts company that puts on...
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hundreds rally to save holiday film tradition in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – More than 200 people rallied in Plymouth Thursday night at the historic Penn Theatre to save a holiday tradition. The crowd was hoping to convince Paramount Pictures to allow the theater to hold a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” which the theater has been doing every holiday season for 15 years.
PLYMOUTH, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Howell boy creates a full-scale Halloween trail at his Bates Street house

A lot of people in Howell go all-out for Halloween, and Gavin Gillaspie of 613 Bates Street is at the top of the list. The son of Jason and Gina Gillaspie, Gavin – with help from his younger brother Reid – has spent the last few weeks creating a fun and scary Halloween trail in their front yard. (See the video below.)
HOWELL, MI
metroparent.com

New Family Attractions to Enjoy in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

Does it seem like you’re always doing the same thing to keep the kids occupied and happy? Then check out these new experiences we’ve found that are sure to be a hit for your family. Whether you try one of the amazing immersive events at Lighthouse ArtSpace or see a brand-new show at the Fox Theatre, your kids are going to thank you (or at least we hope they do!).
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Metro Times

House of Dank Monroe Holds Official Grand Opening Celebration

The new retail location will cater to Michigan and Ohio residents with one of the largest selections of top cannabis products in the state. House of Dank welcomes a new location to the family; H.O.D. Monroe will hold their official Grand Opening celebration on November 5th at 14750 Laplaisance Road from 9am to 10pm. Adding to their seven existing retail locations, House of Dank is going grand in Monroe, so make sure to be one of the first people in line to get some dank swag.
MONROE, MI
wcsx.com

This Michigan Town Has the Fewest Witches in America

It’s the season of witches, as Halloween weekend is upon us. So, when it comes to where to find witches, which American cities have the most, and least, of these special humans? As it turns out, there’s a new study to determine just that. Lawn Love did a...
WARREN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new Detroit pizza place is making slices unlike any other

With toppings like beef brisket, shrimp, artichokes, and yes pineapple, Pizza Cat Max in downtown Detroit is keeping pizza weird. “Ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to eat the pizza they want to eat, even if it’s just a sausage pizza, or if it’s the kind of person that wants 15 toppings,” says Matt Wojtowicz, the Founder, and Co-Owner of Pizza Cat Max.
DETROIT, MI

