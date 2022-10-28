Read full article on original website
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Check out this Ann Arbor teen’s big hair and bigger guitar solos in a Poison tribute band
ANN ARBOR, MI - Growing up immersed in his parents’ love of the big hair and bigger guitar solos of 1980′s hair metal bands, Caden Pickering has always gravitated toward the guitar. After getting a guitar at Christmas when he was 12, Pickering hasn’t looked back, spending five...
YpsiGLOW brings luminary fun back to downtown with parade, dance party
YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti’s colorful celebration of weird, wild and wonderful luminary art returned to the city’s downtown Friday night, bringing a parade, dance party and drag show to Washington Street. The annual Halloween-adjacent festival is hosted by WonderFool Productions, the Ann Arbor-based arts company that puts on...
Ghost hunters at Detroit’s Redford Theatre detect spirits on stage, in hallway, on chair
Fictional FBI agent Fox Mulder made that phrase popular in the 1990s on the TV show "The X-Files" as he and partner Dana Scully explored the paranormal. It’s exactly what members of the Motor City Ghost Hunters LLC say they feel when investigating and exploring haunted places around metro Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hundreds rally to save holiday film tradition in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – More than 200 people rallied in Plymouth Thursday night at the historic Penn Theatre to save a holiday tradition. The crowd was hoping to convince Paramount Pictures to allow the theater to hold a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” which the theater has been doing every holiday season for 15 years.
thelivingstonpost.com
Howell boy creates a full-scale Halloween trail at his Bates Street house
A lot of people in Howell go all-out for Halloween, and Gavin Gillaspie of 613 Bates Street is at the top of the list. The son of Jason and Gina Gillaspie, Gavin – with help from his younger brother Reid – has spent the last few weeks creating a fun and scary Halloween trail in their front yard. (See the video below.)
Houdini’s final mystery: The story behind the magician’s untimely death in Detroit
A shroud of mystery remains around the magician's untimely death.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit restaurant celebrates 2 year anniversary with launch of vermouth
TROY, Mich. – A Metro Detroit restaurant is celebrating two years and the launch of a new distilled spirit. Cucina Lab Torino, out of Troy, has released a vermouth that’ll be available to Detroiters. ROSSO Bitta’s vermouth will be available for purchase at Cucina Lab Torino, Pape Joe’s...
We hit the streets to find the best game day tailgate, tour the Wolverine 1 bus
7 Action News hit the streets of Ann Arbor to find the biggest, baddest tailgate, and we're confident in what we found.
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital
Halloween activities are in full swing at the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, from babies in costumes to holiday festivities for kids. Once again, the nonprofit Spirit of Children helps pediatric patients and their families celebrate the Halloween season at Mott.
That's scary: Roaches spoil Halloween on suburban street
Trick-or-treating is off limits in a suburban Detroit neighborhood: There's nothing sweet about bringing home a cockroach.
metroparent.com
New Family Attractions to Enjoy in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
Does it seem like you’re always doing the same thing to keep the kids occupied and happy? Then check out these new experiences we’ve found that are sure to be a hit for your family. Whether you try one of the amazing immersive events at Lighthouse ArtSpace or see a brand-new show at the Fox Theatre, your kids are going to thank you (or at least we hope they do!).
House of Dank Monroe Holds Official Grand Opening Celebration
The new retail location will cater to Michigan and Ohio residents with one of the largest selections of top cannabis products in the state. House of Dank welcomes a new location to the family; H.O.D. Monroe will hold their official Grand Opening celebration on November 5th at 14750 Laplaisance Road from 9am to 10pm. Adding to their seven existing retail locations, House of Dank is going grand in Monroe, so make sure to be one of the first people in line to get some dank swag.
Downtown Detroit Markets to Return for 2022 Holiday Season
The pop-up shops, Cadillac Lodge, and other activities and events launch next month The post Downtown Detroit Markets to Return for 2022 Holiday Season appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Dan’s Downtown Tavern is the place for a ‘good burger’ and a ‘good beer’
SALINE, MI -- Looking for a comfortable place to eat a burger? Dan’s Downtown Tavern in Saline aims to be just that. The local tavern is known for being a welcoming place that serves its customers fresh comfort food, along with over 40 different beers on tap, Owner Dan Kolander said.
The real story of Eloise Psychiatric Hospital: the most complicated "haunted" house in Metro Detroit
Though many Metro Detroiters believe the Eloise complex in Westland to be the home of paranormal activity, WWJ’s Zach Clark and Annie Scaramuzzino discovered on The Daily J that real story behind the former psychiatric hospital is much more nuanced.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what people across the states call the night before Halloween
It has come to my attention that not everyone calls the night before Halloween “Devil’s Night” after a TikTok went viral explaining that we Michiganders might actually be in the minority. I don’t know about you, but I grew up calling the night before Halloween Devil’s Night....
A Look Inside the Legendary Castle in the Woods: Jackson, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. For years it's been simply called “the castle” and a legendary local site for decades…and yeah, I went to a few parties there. It’s...
wcsx.com
This Michigan Town Has the Fewest Witches in America
It’s the season of witches, as Halloween weekend is upon us. So, when it comes to where to find witches, which American cities have the most, and least, of these special humans? As it turns out, there’s a new study to determine just that. Lawn Love did a...
Animals get a second chance at life at Manchester sanctuary
MANCHESTER, MI -- Every animal has a story at a Manchester animal sanctuary, whether they were neglected, abused, discarded or just found roaming the streets. Sanctuary And Safe Haven for Animals Farm has been operating since the 1980s and currently has around 200 animals, including cows, sheep, pigs, goats, horses, birds and more.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new Detroit pizza place is making slices unlike any other
With toppings like beef brisket, shrimp, artichokes, and yes pineapple, Pizza Cat Max in downtown Detroit is keeping pizza weird. “Ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to eat the pizza they want to eat, even if it’s just a sausage pizza, or if it’s the kind of person that wants 15 toppings,” says Matt Wojtowicz, the Founder, and Co-Owner of Pizza Cat Max.
