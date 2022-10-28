Update, 10:45 a.m., The crash involved two semi-tractor-trailers. Police said one of the truckers was hauling flammable material and the cab had caught fire. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle with the assistance of a CPD officer, and that driver has been flown to Nashville by Lifeflight helicopter. The status of his injuries is unknown at this time.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO