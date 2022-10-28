ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rewind943.com

EMS Station 20 opens after extensive remodel in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County officials gathered at EMS Station 20 Tuesday afternoon at a ribbon cutting for the remodeled facility. The station has been serving Montgomery County for over four decades, and EMS leaders say the new features will make the facility more efficient. EMS service...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Stakeout at Kroger leads to drug bust in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A stakeout at a local Kroger has led to the arrest of a man, according to an affidavit. On Oct. 31, Metro police were conducting surveillance at a Kroger location that has high levels of narcotics transaction activity. Detectives observed 26-year-old Wilquonta Haslyn Bailey parked at...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Negotiations continue in 2021 felony assault case

Negotiations continue toward a potential resolution in the case of a Hopkinsville man charged with felony assault. Public defender Eric Bearden represents 55-year old Carlos Potter of Hopkinsville and says he’s looked over an evaluation conducted by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center and the commonwealth has put a plea offer on the table.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Another arrest made for murder of Fort Campbell soldier

A second Hopkinsville man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Fort Campbell soldier August 13 at a party on Kenny Stratton Road near Olmstead in Logan County. Hopkinsville police served 25-year old Laotis Buckley of Hopkinsville with a warrant for complicity to murder. It alleges...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
rewind943.com

UPDATE: I-24 West shut down after semi-tractor trailer crash in Clarksville, one flown to Nashville

Update, 10:45 a.m., The crash involved two semi-tractor-trailers. Police said one of the truckers was hauling flammable material and the cab had caught fire. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle with the assistance of a CPD officer, and that driver has been flown to Nashville by Lifeflight helicopter. The status of his injuries is unknown at this time.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested for assaulting liquor store employee, smashing bottles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Friday night for causing a scene at a liquor store after the business had already banned her from the premises. According to the arrest affidavit, Robbyn Black entered Weiss Liquors in East Nashville on Friday night and was immediately...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville

A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy