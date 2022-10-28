Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rewind943.com
EMS Station 20 opens after extensive remodel in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County officials gathered at EMS Station 20 Tuesday afternoon at a ribbon cutting for the remodeled facility. The station has been serving Montgomery County for over four decades, and EMS leaders say the new features will make the facility more efficient. EMS service...
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner County
Sumner Democrats will host Jason Martin and also Democratic Party Chair Hendrell Remus in campaign events. Ahead of the November 8th General Election, Sumner County Democrats are planning a series of Get Out the Vote Rallies to encourage voters to get to the polls.
Street racers raise noise complaints in Antioch
The racers gathered at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road, then headed toward La Vergne and pulled into a loading dock where the drivers did donuts in the parking lot.
rewind943.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 shut down at Exit 11 over shooting investigation in Robertson County
Update, 8:20 p.m.: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that happened on I-24 eastbound at mile marker 19, according to Clarksville Now news partner WKRN, Channel 2-Nashville. Traffic is backed up past Exit 8. Update, 7:50 p.m.: Drivers are being directed off I-24 at Exit 11 and...
WSMV
Renewed push for juvenile detention center in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, Tn. (WSMV) - County leaders in Montgomery County are calling attention to the need for a local juvenile detention center after years of sending juvenile offenders to other counties. This week, two teens who were arrested for allegedly carjacking an 80-year-old man had to sleep on the floor of...
WSMV
Stakeout at Kroger leads to drug bust in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A stakeout at a local Kroger has led to the arrest of a man, according to an affidavit. On Oct. 31, Metro police were conducting surveillance at a Kroger location that has high levels of narcotics transaction activity. Detectives observed 26-year-old Wilquonta Haslyn Bailey parked at...
whopam.com
Negotiations continue in 2021 felony assault case
Negotiations continue toward a potential resolution in the case of a Hopkinsville man charged with felony assault. Public defender Eric Bearden represents 55-year old Carlos Potter of Hopkinsville and says he’s looked over an evaluation conducted by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center and the commonwealth has put a plea offer on the table.
wgnsradio.com
Arrest Made After Sunday Auto Accident on I-840 Near Rutherford / Williamson County Line
(RUTHERFORD / WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN) There was a serious auto accident near the Rutherford / Williamson County line around 5:45 Sunday evening on I-840. The wreck highlights the dangers of pulling into the center median between the different lanes of traffic. The wreck occurred when a Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputy...
whopam.com
Another arrest made for murder of Fort Campbell soldier
A second Hopkinsville man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Fort Campbell soldier August 13 at a party on Kenny Stratton Road near Olmstead in Logan County. Hopkinsville police served 25-year old Laotis Buckley of Hopkinsville with a warrant for complicity to murder. It alleges...
rewind943.com
UPDATE: I-24 West shut down after semi-tractor trailer crash in Clarksville, one flown to Nashville
Update, 10:45 a.m., The crash involved two semi-tractor-trailers. Police said one of the truckers was hauling flammable material and the cab had caught fire. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle with the assistance of a CPD officer, and that driver has been flown to Nashville by Lifeflight helicopter. The status of his injuries is unknown at this time.
Two brought to hospital, suspect found after shooting at Gallatin apartment complex
Police spent Sunday evening at the scene of a shooting in Gallatin that sent two people to the hospital.
Several men facing charges following street racer enforcement initiative by Metro police, THP
Numerous people were taken into custody or cited because of a coordinated street racer enforcement initiative by members of the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) on Friday night and Saturday morning.
WSMV
Woman arrested for assaulting liquor store employee, smashing bottles
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Friday night for causing a scene at a liquor store after the business had already banned her from the premises. According to the arrest affidavit, Robbyn Black entered Weiss Liquors in East Nashville on Friday night and was immediately...
WSMV
Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville
A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
2 sought in connection with shooting on Main Street
Police in Clarksville are searching for two people involved in a shooting early Sunday morning.
At least 1 teen facing charges after multi-vehicle crash on I-840 in Williamson County
The Tennessee Highway Patrol told News 2 that charges are pending after a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 840 in Williamson County left a 75-year-old woman injured.
Tennessee Tribune
Pastor Emeritus the Reverend Herbert T. Brown, Guest Preacher for the 124th Homecoming of John Wesley UMC
The Reverend Daniel M. Hayes, Sr., Senior Pastor/Teacher, and the John. Wesley United Methodist Church family will host the Reverend Herbert. T. Brown, Pastor Emeritus of Greater St. John Missionary Baptist. Church, Nashville, TN, as the guest preacher for their 124th. Homecoming celebration, Sunday, October 30, 2022, 11:00 am. John.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Midtown Nashville on Thursday night. The crash happened near the intersection of Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North at around 10 p.m.
Man shot, woman injured in domestic assault in Ashland City
A man was shot and a woman was injured during a domestic assault Monday afternoon.
Comments / 0