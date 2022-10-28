ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

"The Truckstop" in Terre Haute brings in crowd at grand opening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - What if you could find all of your favorite local food trucks in one place?. The "The Truckstop" in Terre Haute had its grand opening this weekend!. It is a community space where folks can gather and eat their favorite foods outdoors!. Organizers say it...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Weekend benefit to help the local YMCA

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This local event is sure to be an evening of inspiration. Terre Haute's YMCA of the Wabash Valley is hosting its Inspiration Gala fundraiser. Guest speaker Evan Austin will share his journey to win a paralympic gold medal. The gala will have a cash bar,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute Convention Center looks back at successful month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Convention Center has had a number of events this year. The Center found that September was its most successful month by far. It's progress that's also helping out local businesses. Pam Chamberlain is the Director of Sales and Marketing at the Terre...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

October ends with gas prices a little lower

As we wrap up October, gas prices appear to be down a bit. The average cost for gas in Indiana has fallen nearly 12 cents this week. The state is now averaging $3.81 a gallon. In Terre Haute, gas is averaging at $3.79. The state's average is a bit higher...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Get ready for College Goal Sunday at Vincennes University

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to fill out the FAFSA or the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and one local university is ready to help you!. Next Sunday is College Goal Sunday. This is Indiana's largest FAFSA filing event. This application is required for any student to be...
VINCENNES, IN
Fox 19

100 jack-o-lantern display honors Indiana family’s lost loved one

BROOKVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - An Indiana woman hosted her 2nd-annual 100 jack-o-lantern display on a Brookville farm Saturday evening in remembrance of her brother who died two years ago. Sandy Collins’ farm was illuminated with jack-o-lanterns that represented a memorial for her late brother Roger, who loved Halloween. “We...
BROOKVILLE, IN
WTHI

Economic Impact of Race Weekend

25th annual IHSAA Cross Country State Championships brings economic benefits to Vigo County. Not many events bring more people to Vigo County than the IHSAA Cross Country Championships. While the race is an important event, some say it is the economic benefit that might be its greatest impact.
WTHI

A Princess Party for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 100 little girls gathered to get their very own princess makeovers on Saturday!. The little queens got their choice of makeup, hairstyle, nail color, and more! There was also a glitter tattoo parlor!. All of the money from the party goes to making Thanksgiving...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vincennes Community School Corporation employees see pay increase

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes Community School Corporation is looking to attract new employees while thanking current employees. Last week, board members with the corporation approved a pay increase for all support staff. This includes classroom aides, coaches, nurses, secretaries, crossing guards and resource officers. The school corporation typically...
VINCENNES, IN
abandonedway.com

Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures

Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WTHI

"RSV is a major concern right now." Vigo County sees rise in RSV cases

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Cases of RSV among children are on the rise across the nation, including Vigo County. News10 spoke with Vigo County Health Educator Shelby Jackson. She said hospitals across the county, including Union and Regional, have reported cases of RSV in children. "RSV is a major concern...
VIGO COUNTY, IN

