WTHI
25th annual IHSAA Cross Country State Championships brings economic benefits to Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Not many events bring more people to Vigo County than the IHSAA Cross Country Championships. While the race is an important event, some say it is the economic benefit that might be its greatest impact. This year is the 25th-annual IHSAA Cross County State Championships.
WTHI
Indiana Cross Country State Finals
XC State Finals from LaVern Gibson. Noblesville Girls capture the Team State Championship.
WTHI
"The Truckstop" in Terre Haute brings in crowd at grand opening
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - What if you could find all of your favorite local food trucks in one place?. The "The Truckstop" in Terre Haute had its grand opening this weekend!. It is a community space where folks can gather and eat their favorite foods outdoors!. Organizers say it...
WTHI
Weekend benefit to help the local YMCA
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This local event is sure to be an evening of inspiration. Terre Haute's YMCA of the Wabash Valley is hosting its Inspiration Gala fundraiser. Guest speaker Evan Austin will share his journey to win a paralympic gold medal. The gala will have a cash bar,...
WTHI
Terre Haute Convention Center looks back at successful month
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Convention Center has had a number of events this year. The Center found that September was its most successful month by far. It's progress that's also helping out local businesses. Pam Chamberlain is the Director of Sales and Marketing at the Terre...
WTHI
October ends with gas prices a little lower
As we wrap up October, gas prices appear to be down a bit. The average cost for gas in Indiana has fallen nearly 12 cents this week. The state is now averaging $3.81 a gallon. In Terre Haute, gas is averaging at $3.79. The state's average is a bit higher...
WTHI
Get ready for College Goal Sunday at Vincennes University
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to fill out the FAFSA or the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and one local university is ready to help you!. Next Sunday is College Goal Sunday. This is Indiana's largest FAFSA filing event. This application is required for any student to be...
Fox 19
100 jack-o-lantern display honors Indiana family’s lost loved one
BROOKVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - An Indiana woman hosted her 2nd-annual 100 jack-o-lantern display on a Brookville farm Saturday evening in remembrance of her brother who died two years ago. Sandy Collins’ farm was illuminated with jack-o-lanterns that represented a memorial for her late brother Roger, who loved Halloween. “We...
WTHI
LInton Volleyball Captures Their First Semi-State
Miners are heading to Muncie, IN. Linton Volleyball Captures Their First Semi-State Championship in a Five Set Thriller. Linton beats Scecina 3-2 in the Jasper 2A Volleyball Semi-State Championship.
WTHI
Economic Impact of Race Weekend
WTHI
The Terre Haute Humane Society is in the Halloween Spirit!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now it's time for not just any ordinary "Trunk or Treat" - It's a very special "Pet Trunk or Treat" with the Terre Haute Humane Society. As you can see, even our furry friends want to join in on the Halloween fun!. From clowns to...
WTHI
A Princess Party for a good cause
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 100 little girls gathered to get their very own princess makeovers on Saturday!. The little queens got their choice of makeup, hairstyle, nail color, and more! There was also a glitter tattoo parlor!. All of the money from the party goes to making Thanksgiving...
WTHI
"Be respectful" Residents, Parke County officials urge caution while taking "unofficial detour" through Mecca
MECCA, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've driven through Parke County recently you've likely noticed a major road closure. U.S. 41 is closed between Mecca and Coxville roads South of Rockville. This closure has redirected traffic through the town of Mecca. The only intersection in Mecca is where kids get on...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to not instate blanket pardons for minor marijuana offenses
On Oct.17, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he won’t show leniency to Indiana residents for minor marijuana offenses, despite President Biden’s request for governors to consider state- level pardons. The Biden administration announced a plan to pardon thousands of offenders convicted for simple marijuana possession at the federal...
WTHI
Vincennes Community School Corporation employees see pay increase
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes Community School Corporation is looking to attract new employees while thanking current employees. Last week, board members with the corporation approved a pay increase for all support staff. This includes classroom aides, coaches, nurses, secretaries, crossing guards and resource officers. The school corporation typically...
abandonedway.com
Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures
Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
WTHI
Terre Haute businesses to host CASA Christmas trees, here's how you can lend a hand
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One organization started getting ready for Christmas on Tuesday. CASA is bringing the Wondrous World of Doctor Seuss to Terre Haute. Residents will have the chance to experience the magic of Christmas throughout the city. CASA is kicking off its annual Whoville Community Christmas Tree...
WTHI
Local veteran searching for missing service dog, says he calms his PTSD
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We don't normally do stories about missing pets, but this is not just any dog. This story is about a local veteran who is looking for the one thing that seems to help him most in his times of need. Every evening Justin Morlan and...
WLWT 5
Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
WTHI
"RSV is a major concern right now." Vigo County sees rise in RSV cases
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Cases of RSV among children are on the rise across the nation, including Vigo County. News10 spoke with Vigo County Health Educator Shelby Jackson. She said hospitals across the county, including Union and Regional, have reported cases of RSV in children. "RSV is a major concern...
