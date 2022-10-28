A man was injured Sunday afternoon after being shot in North Long Beach, police said. The shooting took place around 12:43 p.m. in the 5500 block of Ackerfield Avenue. Officers responded to the area following reports of a possible stabbing, and upon arrival, found a man with a puncture or entry wound to his left rib area, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO