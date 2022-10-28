Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Political Gumbo: Release of Admininstrative Review Closes Door on McClain Case
The police released the administrative review in the fatal officer-involved shooting of Anthony McClain case on Friday, just days after Pasadena Now reported the probe was tracking to be completed this month. Locals know it, but here’s what happened. McClain was riding in a car that was pulled over...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Police Investigates Sunday Morning Homicide
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On October 30, 2022, at about 1:27 am, officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to the 100 block of Painter Street regarding a “Person Down” call. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. By News Desk. The male was...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Rialto man found shot to death in Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. – A 22-year-old man was found dead by police Sunday after being shot. Officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to a call regarding a person down at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene....
2 killed, 2 wounded when shooter opens fire at Halloween party in Covina; suspect at large
A shooter opened fire at a house party in Covina, leaving two men dead and two others hospitalized, authorities said.
Brother, Estate Sue LACo Over Female Inmate's Death
The estate and brother of a 32-year-old woman who allegedly died at the hands of another inmate at the Los Angeles County women's jail in Lynwood in late 2021 are suing the county for wrongful death, negligence and civil rights violations.
Suspect in Custody After Police Pursuit Ends Outside a Whittier Hospital
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: The Huntington Beach Police Department was in pursuit of a traffic violation suspect that traveled through several cities and ended at a hospital in the city Whittier. Whittier Police Department received a call around 12:10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, that a pursuit suspect was in...
pasadenanow.com
Victim Identified in Fatal Sunday Shooting in Pasadena
[Updated] The victim of an early Sunday morning shooting who was found by police lying dead in a Pasadena street has been identified. Lt. Carlo Montiglio said the body found in the 100 block of Painter Street near N. Summit Avenue was that of 22-year-old Martrell Eric Robinson, a Rialto.
foxla.com
22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Pasadena early Sunday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim, identified as Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto, was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the...
Long Beach Post
Man wounded in North Long Beach shooting, police say
A man was injured Sunday afternoon after being shot in North Long Beach, police said. The shooting took place around 12:43 p.m. in the 5500 block of Ackerfield Avenue. Officers responded to the area following reports of a possible stabbing, and upon arrival, found a man with a puncture or entry wound to his left rib area, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in CA
Two suspects are in custody after they allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California, authorities said.
Deadly Palmdale stabbing prompted by argument in parking lot
An argument by three people living in their cars led to a stabbing that left a man and a woman dead at a Palmdale shopping center, authorities said Friday.
LAPD station renamed in honor of 1st female deputy chief
The Los Angeles Police Department station in Glassell Park was renamed Friday as the Margaret “Peggy” York Northeast Station in honor of the department’s first female deputy chief. LAPD Chief Michel Moore called the renaming of the station “a true testament to her steadfast tenacity and spirit.”...
Several lanes blocked following major crash in Pico Rivera
A major traffic collision in Pico Rivera has forced several lanes to be blocked. Authorities said the accident Sunday unfolded in the area of Paramount Boulevard north Washington Boulevard.As a result, both northbound lanes on Paramount Boulevard from Carron Drive to Haney Street were blocked, as well as the number one southbound lane of Paramount Boulevard. No further details were immediately available.
KTLA.com
New details released in accidental shooting that killed Colton Police officer
Authorities released more information Friday about the accidental shooting that claimed the life of an off-duty Colton Police officer. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, Lorenzo Morgan called 911 around 2:45 p.m. Thursday from the National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. “Morgan told dispatch he was on...
NBC Los Angeles
Cellphones, Laptop Returned To LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl After Sheriff Search
An LA Superior Court Judge in Downtown Thursday continued a freeze on any examination of material seized by LA County Sheriff's Department detectives during searches of an LA County Supervisor's home and several other locations last month. The items taken by investigators, including dozens of electronic devices and hard drives,...
KTLA.com
Sheriff’s Department asks public for information to help determine if Moreno Valley death was homicide or traffic accident
A 28-year-old man was found dead in a Moreno Valley roadway on Sunday morning, and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to come forward with any information that could help investigators determine if the death was accidental or intentional. Juan Franco, a Moreno Valley resident, was...
L.A. man arrested in Arcadia for allegedly breaking into bank
A man was taken into custody Saturday night after police found him inside a Chase Bank branch in Arcadia. Arcadia police officers responded to the bank branch at 60 East Huntington Dr. for a report of shattered glass and a person inside the building. When officers arrived on scene, the suspect allegedly took off on […]
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot at bus stop in Los Angeles area
LOS ANGELES – A man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting at a bus stop in the Westlake area of Los Angeles. The man was sitting at a bus stop at Eighth Street and Union Avenue at 12:05 a.m. when someone walked up behind him and shot him, according to Officer J. Chaves of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Man Sentenced for Assaulting Teen in Store Restroom
A man who pleaded no contest to assaulting a 16-year- old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store was sentenced Friday to eight years in state prison.
Smoke shop employee sentenced to 15-to-life for man's murder
A Koreatown smoke shop employee was sentenced today to 15 years to life in state prison for fatally stabbing a Los Angeles man whom he accused of shoplifting from the business.
