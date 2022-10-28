ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Police Investigates Sunday Morning Homicide

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On October 30, 2022, at about 1:27 am, officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to the 100 block of Painter Street regarding a “Person Down” call. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. By News Desk. The male was...
PASADENA, CA
Authorities ID Rialto man found shot to death in Pasadena

Victim Identified in Fatal Sunday Shooting in Pasadena

22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena

Long Beach Post

Man wounded in North Long Beach shooting, police say

A man was injured Sunday afternoon after being shot in North Long Beach, police said. The shooting took place around 12:43 p.m. in the 5500 block of Ackerfield Avenue. Officers responded to the area following reports of a possible stabbing, and upon arrival, found a man with a puncture or entry wound to his left rib area, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

LAPD station renamed in honor of 1st female deputy chief

The Los Angeles Police Department station in Glassell Park was renamed Friday as the Margaret “Peggy” York Northeast Station in honor of the department’s first female deputy chief. LAPD Chief Michel Moore called the renaming of the station “a true testament to her steadfast tenacity and spirit.”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Several lanes blocked following major crash in Pico Rivera

A major traffic collision in Pico Rivera has forced several lanes to be blocked. Authorities said the accident Sunday unfolded in the area of Paramount Boulevard north Washington Boulevard.As a result, both northbound lanes on Paramount Boulevard from Carron Drive to Haney Street were blocked, as well as the number one southbound lane of Paramount Boulevard. No further details were immediately available. 
PICO RIVERA, CA
KTLA.com

New details released in accidental shooting that killed Colton Police officer

Authorities released more information Friday about the accidental shooting that claimed the life of an off-duty Colton Police officer. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, Lorenzo Morgan called 911 around 2:45 p.m. Thursday from the National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. “Morgan told dispatch he was on...
COLTON, CA
KTLA

L.A. man arrested in Arcadia for allegedly breaking into bank

A man was taken into custody Saturday night after police found him inside a Chase Bank branch in Arcadia. Arcadia police officers responded to the bank branch at 60 East Huntington Dr. for a report of shattered glass and a person inside the building. When officers arrived on scene, the suspect allegedly took off on […]
ARCADIA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot at bus stop in Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES – A man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting at a bus stop in the Westlake area of Los Angeles. The man was sitting at a bus stop at Eighth Street and Union Avenue at 12:05 a.m. when someone walked up behind him and shot him, according to Officer J. Chaves of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA

