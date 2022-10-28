Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Man shot dead by state police during incident in Allegheny County
A man is dead after being shot by state police in Allegheny County Monday morning. State police said troopers responded to an incident along Shamrock Lane in Fawn Township. Police said the man presented a firearm and failed to obey commands from authorities. The man succumbed to his injuries. State...
Raleigh News & Observer
Argument between hunters ends in deadly shooting, Pennsylvania cops say
A man is accused of killing his hunting partner after they got into an argument that involved deadly threats, Pennsylvania cops say. The fatal shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Emlenton, a rural community about 80 miles north of Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania State Police said David Charles...
Investigators: 2 people flown to hospital after motorcycle, vehicle crash in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were flown to a hospital after a motorcycle and vehicle crash in Fayette County, investigators say. Dispatchers say police, medics and firefighters were called to the intersection of West Blake Avenue and Route 119 (Memorial Boulevard) in Connellsville Township at around 2:37 p.m. on Saturday.
Charges filed against 90-year-old Pittsburgh woman for alleged theft at casino
PITTSBURGH — Theft charges have been filed against a 90-year-old woman for allegedly taking money and a voucher out of a man’s wallet Sunday at Rivers Casino. According to the complaint, Norma Buchwach of Pittsburgh allegedly picked up a wallet that was accidentally left on the seat of a slot machine and took $1,000 cash and a voucher worth $305. She then allegedly left the wallet in a bus lobby bathroom before leaving the casino. Another patron turned the wallet in to security.
wtae.com
Woman carjacked after pot of soup spills in her SUV in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A criminal complaint reveals two men are facing charges after a woman was carjacked in Penn Hills on Sunday. Tyreon Williams, 20, of Braddock, and Jewell Thompson, 19, of Brownsville, were being held in the Allegheny County Jail on Monday morning. Police said the incident...
Vehicle destroyed in Belle Vernon after crashing, catching fire
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A car was destroyed after it caught fire in Belle Vernon on Sunday. A member of the Rostraver Central Fire Department said the fire happened on the 1300 block of Rostraver Road in Belle Vernon. The department shared photos of the fire early Sunday morning...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Venango County
EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Venango County turned deadly on Saturday night. Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. During the call, Heathcote told police that he...
wtae.com
Vehicle strikes teen before plowing into house in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went into a home during a crash in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Churchland Street. Police tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 a 16-year-old was hit by the car before the...
wtae.com
'Continued shock': Priest of nearby church reacts to Destiny of Faith church
PITTSBURGH — On a quiet Saturday afternoon in Brighton Heights, Father Nick Vaskov greeted parishioners as they left St. Cyril of Alexandria Church. In earlier remarks to congregants, Vaskov reflected on the prior day's events, when six people were shot at a church less than a block away. "[There's]...
Pennsylvania State Police investigating after money stolen from Uniontown animal shelter
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after cash was stolen from Fayette Friends of Animals in Fayette County. According to a post from the shelter on Facebook, all of the cash in their safe was taken on Thursday evening. The shelter said the robbery will take...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Shuman closing failed kids in 2021 and continues to do so
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has drawn a line between the closing of Allegheny County’s Shuman Juvenile Detention Center in September 2021 and a rising tide of violent crime. “We should have never closed Shuman without a plan,” Gainey said during a news conference related to a triple homicide Oct. 15 in the North Side.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lower Burrell police accuse man of repeatedly fighting officers throughout his arrest, even in his jail cell
A man wanted on an arrest warrant was charged with felonies by Lower Burrell police after they accused him of kneeing an officer who tried to take him into custody and spitting blood at officers while he was in a holding cell. Christopher A. Love, 38, of the 700 block...
Aliquippa football player charged after allegedly bringing gun to school, pointing it at teammate
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — As the Aliquippa High School football team gets ready for Friday night’s big game, one of their players is in jail after bringing a loaded gun onto school campus and pointing it at one of his teammates. Eighteen-year-old Jonathan King is behind bars. Aliquippa...
2 people hurt in early morning multi-vehicle crash on I-376
PITTSBURGH — Two people were taken to a hospital after an early morning crash on I-376 eastbound. According to PennDOT, the multi-vehicle crash happened just before 5 a.m. between Exit 74: Beechwood Boulevard to I-376 East/West and Exit 77: Edgewood/Swissvale. The crash caused all lanes to be closed for...
wtae.com
Scott Township man hanging a noose outside his home defends his display
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Among the Halloween decorations, outside a home along Foxcroft Road in Scott Township sits a political message that criticizes President Joe Biden and reads in part, "UNFIT MORON FRAUD." Attached to the sign is a noose. Neighbors in the community are calling the message a...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted preliminary injunction
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the Butler Eagle have been granted a preliminary injunction against the labor unions representing striking employees.The P-G accuses some striking employees of "violent, threatening, and destructive behavior."Additionally, the Post-Gazette claims the violence took place while they attempted to deliver the paper from the Butler Eagle's printing facility.As part of the injunction, granted by the Butler County Court, striking workers can't engage in mass picketing or have more than five people picketing at any entrance or exit.They're also not allowed to block any entrances or exits and can not make any threats toward workers or delivery drivers.The labor union, in response, has filed an emergency petition for a stay of the injunction.The union claims they have picketed peacefully, their activities have been lawful and protected by the First Amendment.A hearing for the appeal will be held Monday morning.
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Cranberry Township; Life-Flighted to Hospital
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pedestrian was Life-Flighted to an Erie-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 8:44 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Innis Street Extension and State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted temporary injunction against striking union members
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Butler Eagle officials have been granted a preliminary injunction against five unions involved in the P-G strike, after accusing them of throwing projectiles at company vehicles, puncturing vehicle tires and threatening employees and vendors. Post-Gazette employees belonging to unions representing production, distribution and advertising workers went on...
Bier's Pub & War Streets Brewery on the North Side closing, will reopen with new ownership and new name
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular pub on Pittsburgh's North Side is closing after five years in business -- but it will be reopening with a new owner and a new name.Bier's Pub & War Streets Brewery located along Western Avenue announced on social media that 'all good things must pass.'Current owners Jake and Abbey said that it's a bittersweet decision and they'll miss being part of a vibrant neighborhood. In addition to thanking the community for their support over the years and through a pandemic, they also thanked their staff members for their tireless work to make the pub a success.The pub will be reopening at the same location on the North Side and War Streets Brewery will be opening at a new location. It's unclear when the change will take place or where the brewery will be located.
1 Democrat, 1 Republican, 2 independents running to replace Corey O'Connor on Pittsburgh City Council
Four candidates will appear on the ballot in a special election race to determine who will fill a vacant seat in Pittsburgh City Council’s 5th District. Democrat Barb Warwick, Republican Eugene Bokor and independent candidates Matthew Mahoney and Robert McClune are looking to replace Corey O’Connor on City Council after he left his role there to become Allegheny County controller. The special election will coincide with the Nov. 8 general election.
