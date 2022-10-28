ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Argument between hunters ends in deadly shooting, Pennsylvania cops say

A man is accused of killing his hunting partner after they got into an argument that involved deadly threats, Pennsylvania cops say. The fatal shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Emlenton, a rural community about 80 miles north of Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania State Police said David Charles...
Charges filed against 90-year-old Pittsburgh woman for alleged theft at casino

PITTSBURGH — Theft charges have been filed against a 90-year-old woman for allegedly taking money and a voucher out of a man’s wallet Sunday at Rivers Casino. According to the complaint, Norma Buchwach of Pittsburgh allegedly picked up a wallet that was accidentally left on the seat of a slot machine and took $1,000 cash and a voucher worth $305. She then allegedly left the wallet in a bus lobby bathroom before leaving the casino. Another patron turned the wallet in to security.
Woman carjacked after pot of soup spills in her SUV in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A criminal complaint reveals two men are facing charges after a woman was carjacked in Penn Hills on Sunday. Tyreon Williams, 20, of Braddock, and Jewell Thompson, 19, of Brownsville, were being held in the Allegheny County Jail on Monday morning. Police said the incident...
BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Venango County

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Venango County turned deadly on Saturday night. Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. During the call, Heathcote told police that he...
Editorial: Shuman closing failed kids in 2021 and continues to do so

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has drawn a line between the closing of Allegheny County’s Shuman Juvenile Detention Center in September 2021 and a rising tide of violent crime. “We should have never closed Shuman without a plan,” Gainey said during a news conference related to a triple homicide Oct. 15 in the North Side.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted preliminary injunction

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the Butler Eagle have been granted a preliminary injunction against the labor unions representing striking employees.The P-G accuses some striking employees of "violent, threatening, and destructive behavior."Additionally, the Post-Gazette claims the violence took place while they attempted to deliver the paper from the Butler Eagle's printing facility.As part of the injunction, granted by the Butler County Court, striking workers can't engage in mass picketing or have more than five people picketing at any entrance or exit.They're also not allowed to block any entrances or exits and can not make any threats toward workers or delivery drivers.The labor union, in response, has filed an emergency petition for a stay of the injunction.The union claims they have picketed peacefully, their activities have been lawful and protected by the First Amendment.A hearing for the appeal will be held Monday morning.
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Cranberry Township; Life-Flighted to Hospital

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pedestrian was Life-Flighted to an Erie-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 8:44 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Innis Street Extension and State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted temporary injunction against striking union members

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Butler Eagle officials have been granted a preliminary injunction against five unions involved in the P-G strike, after accusing them of throwing projectiles at company vehicles, puncturing vehicle tires and threatening employees and vendors. Post-Gazette employees belonging to unions representing production, distribution and advertising workers went on...
Bier's Pub & War Streets Brewery on the North Side closing, will reopen with new ownership and new name

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular pub on Pittsburgh's North Side is closing after five years in business -- but it will be reopening with a new owner and a new name.Bier's Pub & War Streets Brewery located along Western Avenue announced on social media that 'all good things must pass.'Current owners Jake and Abbey said that it's a bittersweet decision and they'll miss being part of a vibrant neighborhood. In addition to thanking the community for their support over the years and through a pandemic, they also thanked their staff members for their tireless work to make the pub a success.The pub will be reopening at the same location on the North Side and War Streets Brewery will be opening at a new location. It's unclear when the change will take place or where the brewery will be located.
1 Democrat, 1 Republican, 2 independents running to replace Corey O'Connor on Pittsburgh City Council

Four candidates will appear on the ballot in a special election race to determine who will fill a vacant seat in Pittsburgh City Council’s 5th District. Democrat Barb Warwick, Republican Eugene Bokor and independent candidates Matthew Mahoney and Robert McClune are looking to replace Corey O’Connor on City Council after he left his role there to become Allegheny County controller. The special election will coincide with the Nov. 8 general election.
