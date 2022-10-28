Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
James Corden responds to accusations he copied a Ricky Gervais joke
James Corden has responded to criticism that he copied a joke originally made by comedian Ricky Gervais, saying he delivered it “obviously not knowing it came from him”. The host of The Late Late Show gave a monologue on Monday, addressing Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, and told a gag that viewers noted was remarkably similar to one from Gervais’s 2018 standup show Humanity.
LaKeith Stanfield Wants Black People To Stop Glorifying The "Dangerous Toxicity" Associated With Gangster Rap
"It’s ok to embrace the realities of life in the harder areas, but let’s think about NOT holding up this behavior in our circles."
Comments / 0