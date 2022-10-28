(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Author Abby Rosser is the featured author for the Friends of Linebaugh Library Pen Pal program which has brought authors or children’s and youth literature to schools in Rutherford County and Murfreesboro City Schools for over 30 years. She will present a public program in the Youth Services area of Linebaugh Library on Thursday, November 10 at 6:00 pm. Rosser has written books for children, youth, and adults. Her program in the schools and at Linebaugh will feature her Dooley Creed series Hope, Believe, and Remember. Light refreshments will be served following the presentation.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO