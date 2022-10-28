Read full article on original website
Pen Pal Author Abby Rosser Will Speak at Linebaugh Library November 10
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Author Abby Rosser is the featured author for the Friends of Linebaugh Library Pen Pal program which has brought authors or children’s and youth literature to schools in Rutherford County and Murfreesboro City Schools for over 30 years. She will present a public program in the Youth Services area of Linebaugh Library on Thursday, November 10 at 6:00 pm. Rosser has written books for children, youth, and adults. Her program in the schools and at Linebaugh will feature her Dooley Creed series Hope, Believe, and Remember. Light refreshments will be served following the presentation.
Local Non-Profit Holding Annual Coat Drive in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) A local non-profit is collecting coats for those who may not have anything warm to wear as we near the winter months. The coats that are collected by Barnabas Vision in Murfreesboro, will be given to children and adults throughout Rutherford County. Barnabas Vision has made the coat...
Handel's "Messiah" at MTSU
Mon (Nov. 28, 2022) 7:00PM "MTSU Presidential Concert" in the Wright Music Building (1439 Faulkinberry Dr.) featuring Handel's "Messiah". Dr. Raphael Bundage directs the Choral Society along solos from Alice Matlock Clements and Ryan Bede. Admission is $15 at the door or on-line (https//bit.ly/MTMessiahInConcert2022Tickets).
Mayor, City urge residents to join ‘Nobody Trashes Tennessee’ campaign
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The City of Murfreesboro reminds residents that there is a significant cost to cleaning up the city’s roadways and waterways from litter and pollution caused by man-made trash. The 2nd Annual “No Trash November” urges citizens to join in the cleanup. “We urge...
Weekend Street Racer Enforcement by MNPD and THP Leads to Multiple Arrests
(NASHVILLE, TENN.) Two Rutherford County men, along with subjects from Memphis, Humboldt, Gallatin and Nashville are facing charges after a coordinated street racer enforcement operation took place in Davidson County. The initiative, that involved Nashville Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, occurred on October 28th and 29th. 21-Year-old Tyler...
WANTED: Persons of Interest in Stolen Check / ID Theft Case
(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) Murfreesboro Police are attempting identify and locate at least two individuals who may be tied to a fraud case. On October 4, 2022, MPD officers responded to First Bank on Old Fort Parkway after individuals reportedly tried to pass a stolen and altered check using a stolen Tennessee driver’s license as identification. Bank employees reported the subjects were driving a burgundy in color Chevy Colorado pickup truck.
FUELED UP: Gas Prices in Rutherford County Start the Week Off Between $3.14 to $3.29 Per Gallon
RUTHERFORD CO. - Rutherford County as a whole, which includes Murfreesboro, Smyrna, LaVergne and all of the rural gas stations in Lascassas, Eagleville, Christiana and Rockvale, is recording an average price of $3.29 per gallon. Outside of the rural gas stations in Rutherford County and specifically in Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne, the average price-per-gallon rings in at $3.14 per gallon.
Politics: Mike Sparks seeks re-election to the Tennessee House of Representatives
SMYRNA, Tenn. – State Representative Mike Sparks, R-Smyrna, is seeking re-election to the Tennessee House of Representatives 49th District. “My family and I are grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement during the years,” Sparks said. Sparks was first elected to serve the residents in 2010....
Residents can report speeding, traffic concerns online to Murfreesboro Police
(MURFREESBORO, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) has launched a new webpage that assists residents in reporting reoccurring traffic issues such as speeding, failing to stop at stop signs or red lights, parking issues, and others. Complaints and concerns made to police through an online form will be used to...
Smyrna Police Investigating Fraudulent Activity Case
(SMYRNA, TN) The Smyrna Police Department is seeking the communities help in identifying several subjects captured on camera inside a local store. Authorities say the subjects (pictured above this post) are believed to be tied to fraudulent activity that was reported at Walmart in Smyrna. If you have any information on the identity of the culprits in the photos released by police, contact Det. Steve Martin at (615) 267-5432 or steve.martin@townofsmyrna.org.
Arrest Made After Sunday Auto Accident on I-840 Near Rutherford / Williamson County Line
(RUTHERFORD / WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN) There was a serious auto accident near the Rutherford / Williamson County line around 5:45 Sunday evening on I-840. The wreck highlights the dangers of pulling into the center median between the different lanes of traffic. The wreck occurred when a Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputy...
UPDATE: 22-Year Old Micah Robinson Shot To Death Early Saturday
(MURFREESBORO) Here's an update on the early Saturday morning shooting on John R. Rice Boulevard. 22-year old Micah Robinson died as a result of the tragic incident. Around 3:10 early Saturday morning, Murfreesboro Police answered a "shots fired" call to 131 John R. Rice Boulevard, that's auto glass store next to Sam's. The preliminary investigation shows Robinson was walking along John R. Rice when the occupants in a dark-colored sedan drove by and started shooting at him.
