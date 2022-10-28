Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
How Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex Went From Massive Risk to Beloved Anime Classic
Kenji Kamiyama had already proven that he had what it took to exceed expectations. He was a rare figure in the anime industry, one of the very few who had successfully moved up from background work to screenwriting to now directing. For years he had worked under one of anime's most respected auteurs, Mamrou Oshii, learning how to do everything from scriptwriting, to pitching projects, to animation directing. By the end of the 1990s, Kamiyama was prepared to take the next step in his career, leading the production of an anime series. And Production I.G. would hand him the opportunity, one which couldn't have been more high profile. For he was tasked with directing the first-ever TV anime set in the world of Ghost in the Shell.
dexerto.com
New Modern Warfare 2 attachment tuning feature disabled just days after launch
Modern Warfare 2’s weapon tuning has been disabled following the discovery of a bug that is crashing the game for players with five attachments on their weapons. This is the second major problem that has caused widespread crashing, with the party system being at fault originally. While that issue...
TechRadar
One of the best Modern Warfare 2 maps has been cut a day before launch
Fans of Call of Duty savored all the detail given in the progression overview, and that’s just a taster of what’s to come on release day. Even though the CoD series ranks high on most lists of the best FPS games, they had a lot to prove. Call Of Duty: Vanguard made a relatively tepid splash in 2021, and players had high hopes for this new game which, well, has the same name as an older game. Modern Warfare 2 brings with it a lot of expectations, but it seems we’re in for a satisfying blend of familiar and novel when the game drops – with a few rumored, hopefully temporary changes that might make fans of 10v10 maps balk.
New York doctor charged in $100M fraud ring vanishes in Atlantic Ocean
New York Dr. Marvin Moy vanished off the coast of Fire Island earlier this month, according to US Coast Guard officials. He faces federal fraud charges.
A Gamer Risks Losing A Virtual Fortune, Even Though Some Red Dead Online Users Will Be Allowed To Save Their Progress On Google Stadia Before The Site Closes
An avid Red Dead Online player will lose $1,000,000 in virtual money and over 3,500 hours of effort due to Google’s recent decision to shut down Stadia. In addition, if you use Google’s cloud gaming service, you will lose access to your games and all your progress next year, as the company revealed last month. The loss of one’s remarkable Red Dead Online development due to Google’s shutdown will be especially devastating for one participant.
2022 Mythical Pokemon Distribution: Genesect, Volcanion, and Marshadow
Though it is a bit late into the game, three potential fan-favorite Pokemon are now in the spotlight. Mythicals and legendary Pokemon are some of the most powerful Pokemon in the main series and side games. Even in Pokemon GO legendaries can be some of the most powerful damage dealers. Professor Willow won’t even allow them in gym battles. This article will go into how players can get Genesect, Volcanion, and Marshadow during this 2022 Mythical Pokemon Distribution. Remember that this is for Pokemon Sword and Shield.
PC Magazine
Whoops! Amazon Left a Prime Video Database Named 'Sauron' Unprotected
Amazon didn't protect one of its internal servers, allowing anyone to view a database named "Sauron" which was full of Prime Video viewing habits. As TechCrunch reports, the unprotected Elasticsearch database was discovered by security researcher Anurag Sen. Contained within the database, which anyone who knew the IP address could access using a web browser, were roughly 215 million records of Prime Video viewing habit information. The data included show/movie name, streaming device used, network quality, subscription details, and Prime customer status.
Ping System Secretly Disabled in Modern Warfare 2 Due to Bug
It appears a "wallhack" bug has emerged in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, causing Infinity Ward to quietly disable its ping system while it works on a fix. Now that the highly anticipated launch of Modern Warfare is off and running, it's perhaps no surprise that many players have been encountering bugs involving the Vault Edition and a'Scan and Repair' error. On top of those issues, however, it appears another has caused the ping system to be unavailable in public multiplayer matches at the moment.
todaynftnews.com
Scammer flooded counterfeit Reddit NFTs on OpenSea
A suite of fake Reddit NFTs that aimed to exploit the buzz resulting from the social platform’s move into Web3, has been delisted by OpenSea. Reddit’s official NFT Collectible Avatars incredibly rose to fame this month. The per day transaction volume set a new record of over $2 million on Sunday.
Niantic Releases the Pokemon GO Campfire Addition for Players
Hello, trainers. Hope everyone is doing alright. Pokemon GO, like any Pokemon game, is meant to be a social endeavor. To that end, Niantic has decided to go above and beyond the call of duty. This piece will talk about the Pokemon GO Campfire addition. Campfire: Pokemon GO’s Halloween Planning...
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ disables attachment tuning “until further notice”
Infinity Ward has announced it will be disabling attachment tuning in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 while it investigates a bug. The feature is disabled “until further notice” after players were reporting the game crashing if they had five attachments tuned. “We are disabling attachment tuning until...
notebookcheck.net
God of War team goes to war with God of War Ragnarök spoiler sharers as retailer sells game ahead of official launch
Note: No God of War Ragnarök spoilers are directly included in this article; however, please do not click on any of the linked social media sites in the first sentence below if you wish to avoid spoilers. It appears gamers have been flooding social media sites such as Reddit,...
dotesports.com
VALORANT Secretlab chair gives players a Riot gun buddy—but not in-game
Riot Games has partnered with Secretlab to release the VALORANT Collection, the first line of licensed VALORANT merchandise that comes equipped with a Riot gun buddy. The elusive Riot gun buddy is something that all VALORANT players strive to obtain in-game. Only a select few have the privilege of getting a Riot gun buddy by winning it in a giveaway or having a positive interaction with a Riot employee. With the latest lineup of Secretlab chairs, Riot has added a physical version of the Riot gun buddy to every chair.
Comments / 0