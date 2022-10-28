Read full article on original website
STEPN parent firm ‘Find Satoshi Lab’ to launch NFT marketplace, MOOAR
Find Satoshi Lab is launching its NFT marketplace, MOOAR, to empower creators and traders via an exclusive membership model. The platform will be released without any platform fees as well as zero optional royalties. This is Find Satoshi Lab’s third project after STEPN and DOOAR. The parent company of...
Ripple CTO Announces NFT Revolution on XRP Ledger & Supports NFTs
It is quite an exciting time of year for all NFT creators and developers worldwide. Two big announcements were made contributing to the NFT Revolution. The Internet is filled with queries from all across the globe regarding these new and recent announcements. Ripple CTO also made exciting announcements about the...
Zebra Labs to help Chinese celebrities move into metaverse, raises $5 million
Wowkie Zhang, Chinese pop-punk singer, launched a music video in June that showed him encountering a virtual character in an animated, hyper-colored space similar to Pixar films. The character has Gen-Z-themed silver hair, baggy pants and a yellow & black oversize sweat and makes hip-hop moves to the singer’s captivating and light-hearted tune.
NiftyApes gets $4.2 million seed funding from Coinbase Ventures
A company named NiftyApes has received $4.2 million in startup funding from Coinbase Ventures. This company allows clients to borrow money against any NFT collection. NiftyApes intends to strengthen the secondary loan market for NFTs to get away from the predatory lending practices that only benefit the wealthy in web2 environments.
Ethereum co-founder, Vitalik Buterin advises the crypto industry not to pursue “large institutional capital”
The Crypto sector including NFTs and other digital assets has been constantly the target of regulatory bodies and governments worldwide. While cryptocurrencies aspire to offer a peer-to-peer and decentralized medium of transactions. The regulations on cryptocurrencies mock their basic goal. In a series of Tweets, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin expressed...
Zora’s Nouns Builder enables Ethereum NFT DAO for all
Nouns Builder is Zora’s no-code tool that helps make it super easy to create a DAO funded by NFT auctions. Zora helps create a Nouns-like Web3 organization and further raises funds via auctions of a wide variety of NFT collectibles, artwork, and access passes. The Builder’s development is in...
OpenSea announces the launch of a new copymint detection system to identify copies
OpenSea is launching a new copy mint detection system today that carries the potential to identify flips, exact matches, and fuzzy copies within seconds of a mint. The biggest NFT marketplace realizes the importance of extending support to communities coming together via art inspired by original work. OpenSea embarks on...
Ethereum Lowers the Yield as the Staked Pool Grows Bigger
Ethereum seems to keep a lid on yields with the increasing usage and popularity of staking. As per recent data, Ethereum is worth $2 billion, and over 14 million ether (ETH), are deposited on its blockchain, data shows. But it diminishes the yield as the staked pool gets larger. Ethereum...
Gucci introduces a fashion store in Sandbox Metavese
Gucci opened its fashion store on the virtual property market The Sandbox, becoming the first firm to establish a site within the metaverse platform. On October 27, the upmarket retailer Gucci issued a press release announcing the launch of a new fashion shop in The Sandbox. Throughout that time, Gucci...
