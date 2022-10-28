Read full article on original website
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Rangers
Embarking on a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1) are in Manhattan on Tuesday to take on Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (5-3-2). Game time at Madison Square Garden is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
NHL
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: Seattle at Calgary
Specialty teams can be a factor as Kraken head into Calgary for a divisional matchup. The Kraken head to Calgary to face the Flames, a team that has won five of their seven games and currently sits at third in the Pacific Division. This is a new-look Calgary team that saw Johnny Gaudreau move on to Columbus, and Matthew Tkachuk head to Florida in exchange for Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau. There are many assets within this Calgary team, to be sure; But there are also opportunities for the Kraken to use their strengths and fight for two points against a divisional rival.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. LA Kings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against the Los Angeles Kings on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Tuesday's game between the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at American Airlines Center. Game 10: Dallas Stars (5-3-1, 11 points) vs. Los Angeles...
NHL
Blues not considering coaching change amidst struggles
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Craig Berube will remain coach of the St. Louis Blues, and it's the job of the players to turn things around, general manager Doug Armstrong said Tuesday. Berube, in his fifth season with the Blues, is 159-85-36. St. Louis made the Stanley Cup Playoffs each of...
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 31.10.22
Wranglers leaning on character and experience to start the season. The inaugural Wranglers season started with its share of adversity early on for the team. The club suffered losses out of the gate but, as they say, adversity builds character and character is something this Wranglers team has by the bushelful, as they responded with back-to-back wins in their next two games.
NHL
Maple Leafs not focused on coach Keefe's job security
TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs are only focused on improving, not coach Sheldon Keefe's job security. "We're out there trying to win games, that's all we are thinking about," defenseman Morgan Rielly said at practice Tuesday. After a 1-2-2 road trip that ended with a 4-3 overtime loss to...
NHL
Caps Host Knights
After playing four straight games on the road to close out the October portion of their schedule, the Capitals make a quick stop at home on Tuesday night to play host to the Vegas Golden Knights. For Washington, Tuesday's tilt is the second of back-to-back games; the Caps dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the Hurricanes in Carolina on Monday.
NHL
BLOG: Mrazek Ready to Make Return Soon Following Injury
The Blackhawks netminder made his first appearance at morning skate on Tuesday after being sidelined by a groin injury. Petr Mrazek dropped both of his padded knees to the ice halfway during the second period of the Blackhawks' home opener. Spreading his legs wide into the butterfly, the long-time netminder performs the move several hundred times a game without much thought. When Mrazek came up however and felt a searing pain in his inner thigh, he instantly knew what had happened.
NHL
Global Series family affair for Avalanche forward Lehkonen
HELSINKI -- All Ismo Lehkonen could do was stare. There it was, right in front of him, glistening in the summer sunlight that shone through the front window. Hockey's ultimate prize, the Stanley Cup. Only it wasn't in the Great Hall at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, its...
NHL
Star Power | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From Bratt being named a Star of the Week, Dano being honored, and keeping an injured Palat involved, Amanda Stein has you covered in 10 Takeaways. It's been a whirlwind of a week. Two massive wins won in two completely different ways. A 1-0 win against the Avalanche and the 7-1 win drubbing of the Blue Jackets, the Devils are passing all kinds of tests early in the season. In Vancouver yesterday, Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau called the Devils the scariest team in hockey right now and it had nothing to do with Halloween.
NHL
'It was a bunch of guys who just wanted to work hard'
DETROIT -- Larry Murphy and Chris Osgood both look back on their tenure in Hockeytown as some of the best times of their lives, particularly when they helped the Detroit Red Wings end a 42-year Stanley Cup drought by winning back-to-back championships in 1996-97 and 1997-98. And all those special memories, in addition to more than 30 players, coaches and staff from those two historic teams, will be celebrated as part of the 25th Anniversary Celebration this weekend at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings will salute the 1997 championship team on Thursday night against the Washington Capitals, then honor the 1998 champions on Saturday afternoon against the New York Islanders.
NHL
LA Kings @ Dallas Stars: How to Watch
Kings face Dallas on the second half of a back-to-back. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX) Stars: 5 - 3 - 1 (11 pts) Kings: 6 - 5 - 0 (12 pts) Kings Notes:. Gabriel Vilardi's eight...
NHL
'FIND THAT CHEMISTRY'
Lucic, fellow wingers in the spotlight as Sutter demands more from the top six. Ask anyone in the Flames orbit and they'll tell you the same thing: Milan Lucic appears to have another step this year. Not that his top-end speed has ever been a problem but it's even clearer,...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 1, 2022
The Vegas Golden Knights (8-2-0) look to secure their fifth win in a row as they face the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. PST at Capital One Arena. Tuesday's game is first meeting of the 2022-2023 season between the Golden Knights and Capitals. The Golden Knights will...
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning vs. Senators
The Lightning's four-game homestand gets underway on Tuesday with an Atlantic Division matchup against the Senators. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) 12:33 | Cernak skates slowly back to the bench after taking a hit to the head from Gambrell. Refs call a match penalty on Gabrell, so his night is done and the Bolts get a five-minute power play.
NHL
Goaltender Gibson Recalled
Goaltender Christopher Gibson, recently signed to a one-year, two-way contract with the Kraken, has been recalled from American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley. He was traveling to Calgary Tuesday to meet up with the team. The Gibson move is an emergency recall with Martin Jones out of the lineup attending...
NHL
David Poile Reflects on 3,000 Games as NHL General Manager
Saturday was a banner evening for Nashville Predators General Manager & President of Hockey Operations David Poile. As the Predators hosted the Philadelphia Flyers for a Saturday Night in Smashville, Poile became the first GM in NHL history to reach 3,000 regular-season games, after serving as the lead decision maker for the Preds and the Washington Capitals over a 40-year span.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'HAVE TO DIG IN'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Kraken. "I think we need to be better. Personally, I need to be better, I think. Oldest guy, leader out there, I think if I can be a little bit better, everyone else will follow suit and we'll get to where we need to be."
NHL
Pinto of Senators named NHL Rookie of the Month for October
NEW YORK - - Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto, who led all rookies with six goals in eight games (6-1-7) and topped the entire League with a 42.9 shooting percentage (6 G/14 S), has been named the NHL's "Rookie of the Month" for October. Pinto edged Vegas Golden Knights goaltender...
NHL
Palat out indefinitely for Devils after having groin surgery
Forward has three goals in six games in first season of five-year contract. Ondrej Palat is out indefinitely for the New Jersey Devils after the forward had groin surgery Tuesday. The forward has missed the past three games. Palat has three goals in six games this season. "It's definitely unfortunate...
