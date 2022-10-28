ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested

A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
Girl Scouts of Colorado Honors Western Slope’s 2022 Women of Distinction

Three outstanding western slope women are being honored by the Girl Scouts of Colorado as this year's Women of Distinction. Every year, the Girl Scouts honor women who have displayed exemplary leadership and a commitment to advancing the profile of women and girls in the community. This year's honorees are Dr. Morgan Bridge, Dr. JoAnne Virgilio, and Heidi Ragsdale.
Happy Halloween: Your Guide to Crushing 14 Colorado-Themed Costumes

It's one of the most-fun holidays of the year: Halloween. Kids get lots of candy, horror movies hit the theaters, and we all get to dress up in great costumes. If you're looking to make an impact at the party you're going to this year, donning a "Colorado Style" costume may, indeed set you apart from the rest. What better way to have fun and celebrate the Centennial State?
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado.

