Colorado Couple Goes Viral After Being Terrorized By Tumbleweeds
Next time you want to "go viral", perhaps try doing something untraditional... like filling your yard with an unfathomable amount of tumbleweeds, enough to trap yourself inside your home. After all, one Colorado couple just managed to do that - and now they're the talk of the town (more like...
Why So Cold? Ice Castles Won’t Be Coming Back To Colorado In 2022
A winter tradition loved by Coloradoans all across the state will not be making its return to Colorado in 2022. For the second year in a row, Colorado will be deprived of the iconic Ice Castles, a popular winter attraction formerly visited by thousands every year. Why won't the Ice...
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
5 Colorado Towns Named As Most Magical Winter Wonderlands in the U.S.
Skiing, sleigh rides, and all-around good cheer can all be enjoyed in Colorado. A new listing by Trips to Discover has ranked the 50 most magical winter wonderlands in the U.S. with 5 Colorado towns making appearances. Winter in Colorado is So Much Fun. There is an abundance of activities...
Ghosts are Believed to Haunt the Halls of These Colorado Schools
There are 1,867 schools in Colorado, filled with the faces of students eager to learn and hard-working faculty ready to teach – but in several of these educational institutions, remain the souls of some that have never quite moved on. These places may appear to be seemingly innocent from...
Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested
A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
Real Life Horror As Tick Numbers Rise in Colorado on Pets + People
Coloradans are being encouraged to take preventative action and be on the lookout for ticks on their pets or even on themselves. According to a new study published in Ticks and Tick-borne Diseases, more and more counties in Colorado are discovering ticks that had not been reported previously. What Are...
Sorry, Colorado Natives — People Aren’t Going to Stop Moving to Denver
Don't get me wrong — many Colorado residents, even natives, welcome newcomers to the Centennial State. However, some Colorado natives have a reputation for being anti-transplant. If that's you, then I have some bad news. Despite reports of a "mass exodus" in Denver, people are still moving to the...
Colorado Will Soon Be Seeing More Cloud Seeding – But What is it?
Mother Nature certainly has a mind of her own, which Coloradans can confirm based on the state's unique weather patterns that often occur - remember that time it snowed in June?!. But along with the significant snowstorms that barrel through the Centennial State each year, humans have found a way...
Girl Scouts of Colorado Honors Western Slope’s 2022 Women of Distinction
Three outstanding western slope women are being honored by the Girl Scouts of Colorado as this year's Women of Distinction. Every year, the Girl Scouts honor women who have displayed exemplary leadership and a commitment to advancing the profile of women and girls in the community. This year's honorees are Dr. Morgan Bridge, Dr. JoAnne Virgilio, and Heidi Ragsdale.
Colorado Question: Should You Use Traditional Candles in Jack-O’-Lanterns
This week, many Coloradans are carving up a pumpkin for Halloween night. We will begin to see these works of art on front porches and in windows up and down the streets of Grand Junction this week. Carving a pumpkin usually means putting it on display. When doing so, what...
Rustic Airbnb Cabin Is Unique and Tranquil Colorado Getaway
If the idea of relaxing in a beautiful mountain cabin is appealing to you, take a look at the fabulous Airbnb cabin. There is so much to like about this gorgeous mountain cabin, just northwest of Colorado Springs. If you are looking for a comfortable and cozy place to get away for a few days, you'll want to take a close look at this unique and tranquil getaway.
14 Items To Keep In Your Car Before Winter Arrives in Western Colorado
If you were driving on the Grand Mesa or up in Glade Park over the weekend you probably encountered a little snow. By late October, conditions in the Grand Valley allow for some early winter precipitation and some years bring more than others. This is why now is the time...
Did You Know These Colorful Tree-Dwelling Ducks Live in Colorado?
Hundreds of different types of wildlife call Colorado home. From the tiniest insects to massive mammals, like moose and elk, the animals living within the Centennial State are as diverse as can possibly be. Although dozens of different kinds of ducks can be found in Colorado, one species stands out...
Study Reveals the Top 5 Best Fast Food Chains in Colorado
Colorado has a flair for craft cuisine, but sometimes you have to bite the bullet and ditch the local restaurants for something simpler: fast food. Whether you're short on time between work meetings or just don't feel like cooking, there's no shame in hitting up the occasional drive-thru. But which ones should you visit?
3 Colorado Cities Listed As Best Places for a Canna-Cation
While Colorado isn't the only state where recreational cannabis use is legalized, it certainly is one of the most popular ones. According to a report from travel information industry leader, Upgraded Points, there are 3 cities in Colorado that have been named on the top 10 list for a canna-cation.
How Much Snowfall Should Western Colorado Expect in November?
The higher elevations around Grand Junction saw the first significant snowfall of the season over the weekend. Snowfall data from the NWS shows a few inches of snow fell on the Grand Mesa as well as on portions of the Colorado plateau. Climate.gov shows most communities around Grand Junction see...
This Dynamite Denver Deli Has Been Featured on the Food Network Three Times
The Bagel Deli and Restaurant in Denver, Colorado has been featured on the Food Network, not once, not twice, but three different times, and is a must-visit for anyone who has an appetite for authentic comfort food. The long-standing traditional Jewish deli has been serving up Kaplan family recipes and...
Happy Halloween: Your Guide to Crushing 14 Colorado-Themed Costumes
It's one of the most-fun holidays of the year: Halloween. Kids get lots of candy, horror movies hit the theaters, and we all get to dress up in great costumes. If you're looking to make an impact at the party you're going to this year, donning a "Colorado Style" costume may, indeed set you apart from the rest. What better way to have fun and celebrate the Centennial State?
New Ranking Reveals the Best Ski Resorts in Colorado
Prime skiing is nearly upon us, and depending on which pass you got, you probably already know which Colorado resorts you're going to hit. Still, since skiing isn't a cheap endeavor, it's good to learn the ins and outs of each resort so you can make the most of this season.
