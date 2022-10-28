ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Readers respond: Hardesty considers all Portlanders

I’ve had the privilege of being a public school educator for 14 years, the last 11 for Portland Public Schools. Pushing for equity and inclusion is a top priority for me. I place an emphasis on creating dialogue, relationships and collaboration between students, parents, and faculty. I see how this approach makes a difference in the lives and educational outcomes of students.
Don’t Fret, Portlander: Your Fellow Voters Are Confused, Too

Election season can be overwhelming. You open your ballot and not only do you not have an opinion on most of the measures—you’re not so sure you understand the questions. A few words of comfort: First, we’ve provided you with endorsements offering our advice on every contested race and ballot measure in the Portland metro area. If you want to dig deeper, there’s video of every conversation we had with candidates.
Isabella Ellsworth Of Oregon Was Crowned Miss Teen USA 2023

Isabella Ellsworth Of Oregon Was Crowned Miss Teen USA 2023: A senior at Adrienne C. Nelson High School in Happy Valley, California, and the reigning princess of the Rose Festival, she is now competing at the national level. Isabella Ellsworth, a resident of Happy Valley, Oregon, was crowned Miss Oregon...
Seeking Funds To Address Addiction, Portland Sues McKinsey Over Opioids Role

Seeking money to help address the effects of drug addiction, the city of Portland has joined other municipalities around the country in suing consulting giant McKinsey & Company for alleged racketeering, saying the firm played a key role in helping opioid manufacturer Purdue boost profits in violation of the law.
Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s

A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money

Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
Want to see nitty-gritty results of The Oregonian/OregonLive poll of Portland-area voters? It’s all here

The Oregonian/OregonLive commissioned a poll of 600 voters in the three-county Portland area ahead of the fall election. Questions centered on homelessness, public safety, the virtality of downtown Portland, the competitive City Council race and a proposed ballot measure to rewrite Portland’s form of government. Portland-based DHM Research designed...
YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Public Claps Back Against Wheeler's Homeless Plan, Violent Cop Settlements Keep Growing, and Trivia About... Portland's Rampaging Elephants?

GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
