Read full article on original website
Related
Readers respond: Hardesty considers all Portlanders
I’ve had the privilege of being a public school educator for 14 years, the last 11 for Portland Public Schools. Pushing for equity and inclusion is a top priority for me. I place an emphasis on creating dialogue, relationships and collaboration between students, parents, and faculty. I see how this approach makes a difference in the lives and educational outcomes of students.
WWEEK
Don’t Fret, Portlander: Your Fellow Voters Are Confused, Too
Election season can be overwhelming. You open your ballot and not only do you not have an opinion on most of the measures—you’re not so sure you understand the questions. A few words of comfort: First, we’ve provided you with endorsements offering our advice on every contested race and ballot measure in the Portland metro area. If you want to dig deeper, there’s video of every conversation we had with candidates.
focushillsboro.com
Isabella Ellsworth Of Oregon Was Crowned Miss Teen USA 2023
Isabella Ellsworth Of Oregon Was Crowned Miss Teen USA 2023: A senior at Adrienne C. Nelson High School in Happy Valley, California, and the reigning princess of the Rose Festival, she is now competing at the national level. Isabella Ellsworth, a resident of Happy Valley, Oregon, was crowned Miss Oregon...
thelundreport.org
Seeking Funds To Address Addiction, Portland Sues McKinsey Over Opioids Role
Seeking money to help address the effects of drug addiction, the city of Portland has joined other municipalities around the country in suing consulting giant McKinsey & Company for alleged racketeering, saying the firm played a key role in helping opioid manufacturer Purdue boost profits in violation of the law.
klcc.org
Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s
A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money
Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
Family files $1.18M lawsuit against Portland Public Schools following student’s assault
A $1.18 million lawsuit against Portland Public Schools was filed Friday following the assault of a student at Grant High School in January.
Want to see nitty-gritty results of The Oregonian/OregonLive poll of Portland-area voters? It’s all here
The Oregonian/OregonLive commissioned a poll of 600 voters in the three-county Portland area ahead of the fall election. Questions centered on homelessness, public safety, the virtality of downtown Portland, the competitive City Council race and a proposed ballot measure to rewrite Portland’s form of government. Portland-based DHM Research designed...
Landless in her own land
In 1954, the Western Oregon Indian Termination Act removed federal recognition of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, and the tribe spent the next three decades fighting to restore it
The Portland Mercury
YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Public Claps Back Against Wheeler's Homeless Plan, Violent Cop Settlements Keep Growing, and Trivia About... Portland's Rampaging Elephants?
GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Win for the Tenants, We're All Screaming About Elon Musk, and Misinformation Is Loving It
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Condolences to anyone...
VIDEO: Grant High bullies beat Portland student while staff member ignores fight, $1.1M lawsuit claims
Two Grant High School students repeatedly struck a fellow student in a brazen attack last winter, and a school staffer failed to intervene or summon help, claims a lawsuit filed Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court. Instead of breaking up the beatdown, the unidentified staff member strolled right past the...
Oregon gun bill has critics saying it will 'virtually eliminate firearm sales'
Oregon's measure 114 increases gun control in Oregon and is said to be one of the strictest gun control measures on a ballot in the nation.
Witches storm the Willamette River for stand-up paddleboard event in Portland (photos)
Hundreds of witches clad in black, along with some warlocks and sorcerers, took to the Willamette River Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, wielding paddles instead of broomsticks, and conjured hocus pocus for the fifth annual Portland Stand Up Paddleboard Witches on the Willamette, also known as SUP WOW. Most paddleboarders started...
kptv.com
Unredacted docs show extensive collection of Portland protestor’s personal information
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Unredacted reports from the Department of Homeland Security show surveillance of 2020 protestors in Portland included lists of friends and family, travel history, social media among other compiled information. The new details were revealed Tuesday in a press release from Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden. “Oregonians...
WWEEK
Gonzalez Campaign Sends Hardesty Cease-and-Desist Letter Alleging “Patently False, Libelous Statements”
On Sunday, the campaign of Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez sent a cease-and-desist letter to City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty over what the Gonzalez campaign alleges are “patently false, libelous statements” Hardesty made over the past month about Gonzalez. The letter comes less than two weeks before...
The Portland Mercury
City Council Hears Public Feedback on Proposal to Criminalize Unsheltered Homelessness
City Commissioners heard loud opposition and support Wednesday to a proposed city policy that would ban homeless camping across Portland. The seven hours of testimony, provided by more than 200 Portlanders, painted a clear picture of who stands to benefit from the plan—and who could be harmed by the ordinance as proposed.
Out-of-state donors help fuel campaign to rewrite Portland election rules as part of broader national push
The commanding fundraising advantage achieved by supporters of a ballot measure to change Portland’s form of government and City Council election system has been aided by a flood of money from outside Oregon. More than a third of the $875,000 amassed by political committee Portland United for Change through...
kptv.com
Jennifer Lawrence pushes for changes to Portland City Council on the November ballot
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Actress Jennifer Lawrence made a video in partnership with RepresentUs, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization focused on ending political corruption, to advocate for a measure on the November ballot that would change Portland’s City Council. The Chater Reform Measure would change how Portlanders vote for their...
Beginner’s guide to Portland’s many quirks and fun facts
Here are just a few Portland-isms that newbies may not already be aware of.
Comments / 1