Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gonzaga Basketball: 5 biggest storylines for 2022-23 season
Once again, Gonzaga Basketball is one of the top teams in NCAA Basketball this season. Ranked No. 2 in the AP poll for the 2022-23 campaign, the Bulldogs are a national title contender. But after losing by 20 points in a live exhibition game last week, they clearly have some things to work on.
Yardbarker
Gonzaga Bulldogs to face more Power 5 teams in 2022-23
The 2021-22 Gonzaga Bulldogs’ season ended with a thud at the NCAA Sweet Sixteen instead of with the bang of a championship. Will an amped up Power 5 non-conference schedule this season help the Bulldogs get to the championship?. Although the Gonzaga Bulldogs didn’t get the ending they wanted...
KHQ Right Now
'Thoroughly outcoached' Eastern Washington can't climb out of 28-point hole in loss to Portland State
It is no secret that Eastern Washington’s run defense has been a particular weakness this season. The Eagles’ first seven opponents each ran for at least 200 yards, and a pair of them cleared the 300-yard threshold. But on Saturday at Roos Field in Cheney, the Portland State...
KHQ Right Now
Week 10 football crossovers: Matchups set for Greater Spokane League, Eastern Washington teams
The Week 10 football playoffs are here and teams from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington found out the details about their matchups for potentially qualifying for state this week. Some times/locations are to be determined. Previews will come later this week. Matchups listed below are postseason games...
KHQ Right Now
Friday Night High(lights): Mt. Spokane earns 4A/3A league title; 2As need tiebreaker to settle matter
The regular season is in the book, league champions have been crowned, bids to Week 10 playoffs and crossovers are set ... well, almost everything is set. We’ve known for a couple of weeks how the Greater Spokane League 4A division would be sorted out, but the de facto league title game came down to a pair of traditional rivals in the 3A ranks.
KHQ Right Now
District cross country: Lewis and Clark take boys, girls 4A titles; Mt. Spokane sweeps boys, girls 3A titles.
WALLA WALLA – The Greater Spokane League has long produced highly competitive teams and talented individuals in its dominance of the sport of cross country. That tradition continued to live on for another year after more dominating team and individual efforts from the Mt. Spokane and Lewis and Clark boys and girls teams Saturday at the District 8 4A/3A meet at Veterans Memorial Golf Course .
nwsportsmanmag.com
Washington Cougars Really, Really Don’t Like Wolves
At least four GPS-collared Washington wolves have been killed by cougars in the last nine years, a rate higher than seen in the Northern Rockies over a data set twice as long. And state managers say “it’s likely there are more cases that we don’t know about.”
Jane's Addiction cancels five shows on tour with Smashing Pumpkins, Spokane show unaffected
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two weeks before their show with the Smashing Pumpkins at the Spokane Arena, alternative rock giants Jane's Addiction had to pull out of several shows after lead singer Perry Farrell suffered an injury that prevented him from performing. Known for their high-energy set with memorable hits...
Shoshone News Press
Local stars shine at INW Country Music Awards Show
Some of the most prolific country music artists in the region had a grand old time at the fifth annual Inland Northwest County Music Awards on Oct. 23. Held for the first time at the Bing Crosby Theater in Spokane, more than 500 people showed up to support their favorite local musicians and, of course, listen to some great music.
KXLY
Rain will creep closer to us on a cloudy Sunday- Matt
It’s set to be a spooky and stormy Halloween Monday, but we’ll be waiting most of Sunday for the first drops of rain to arrive. Don’t plan on trick-or-treating without rain gear since we expect wet conditions to last into early Tuesday morning. As colder air moves...
inlander.com
The final leg of the north-south freeway is scheduled to be complete by the end of the decade. But as construction opens up old wounds in East Central, work is underway to avoid the damage done in decades past.
Lili Navarrete stood in a field of overgrown grass in Spokane's East Central neighborhood, looking west at a stretch of bare city blocks that line Interstate 90. Behind her, waist-high thickets of weeds unfurled over the sidewalk, steadily reclaiming the unused path. Navarrete pulled up a picture on her phone...
Gonzaga Bulletin
New band "Fish and the Chips" blows Spokane out of the water
Five talented students, one electric band. Seniors Ethan Davis, Kate Fischer, Conrad Herold, Colin Pottinger and Clyde Twitty make up what is known to campus and Spokane as the musical group, Fish and the Chips. The bandmates said the idea for the band was formulated this past summer in Florence,...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
GoFundMe Established for Family Affected by Tragic Logging Accident Near Idaho/Washington Border
LACLEDE, ID - A GoFundMe account has been established for a north Idaho family affected by a tragic logging accident that left a six-year-old child dead and another man hospitalized with extensive injuries. The accident reportedly occurred on October 15 near the Idaho/Washington border. According to the GoFundMe page, the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Not a fighter, but a survivor
COEUR d’ALENE — Breast cancer has changed Elizabeth, a retired teacher in her mid-60s. “It is what it is, but it becomes what you make of it,” she said. In September 2020, Elizabeth saw her doctor for her yearly physical exam. She was only supposed to get her cholesterol checked. But she’d noticed pain in her breast since her last mammogram, so she brought it up.
Spokane’s Camp Hope is the center of a political storm
The state's largest encampment, home to nearly 450 people, began as a protest but has become a microcosm of housing and homelessness issues nationwide.
Shoshone News Press
Grand opening at Grocery Outlet
SMELTERVILLE — The energy was electric as members of the community, Silver Valley Chamber, fellow business owners, and curious customers gathered to shop at the grand opening of the Grocery Outlet: Bargain Market in Smelterville on Thursday morning. The doors opened at 8 a.m., with the first customers receiving...
Stevens County candidate faces residency questions
(The Center Square) – Geoff Kristianson is denying the findings of an investigative firm that he resides in Spokane, Washington, instead of Stevens County, where he is running to replace outgoing Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen. He said the report by G/T Investigations of Spokane contains “groundless last-minute allegations intended merely...
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane City Council bucks redistricting commission, selects neighborhood map for council districts
The Spokane City Council decided this week to reject the recommendation of an appointed panel and adopt a council district map that some have complained favors a sitting council member. The three-person redistricting committee was assigned to adjust boundaries to reflect population changes in the 2020 Census, while following rules...
KREM
Coeur d'Alene School District looking to approve two levies in March
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene School District will ask voters to approve not one, but two levies in March, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. During a special meeting Friday morning, members of the Coeur d'Alene School District board of trustees unanimously voted...
What are your favorite local/independent grocery and food stores in Spokane?
My favorite on my block closed sadly. I would love to branch out and see what else Spokane has. There are some small ones that are much more worthy of shopping than the large chains. Any recommendations?
Comments / 0