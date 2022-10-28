ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Gonzaga Basketball: 5 biggest storylines for 2022-23 season

Once again, Gonzaga Basketball is one of the top teams in NCAA Basketball this season. Ranked No. 2 in the AP poll for the 2022-23 campaign, the Bulldogs are a national title contender. But after losing by 20 points in a live exhibition game last week, they clearly have some things to work on.
SPOKANE, WA
Yardbarker

Gonzaga Bulldogs to face more Power 5 teams in 2022-23

The 2021-22 Gonzaga Bulldogs’ season ended with a thud at the NCAA Sweet Sixteen instead of with the bang of a championship. Will an amped up Power 5 non-conference schedule this season help the Bulldogs get to the championship?. Although the Gonzaga Bulldogs didn’t get the ending they wanted...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

District cross country: Lewis and Clark take boys, girls 4A titles; Mt. Spokane sweeps boys, girls 3A titles.

WALLA WALLA – The Greater Spokane League has long produced highly competitive teams and talented individuals in its dominance of the sport of cross country. That tradition continued to live on for another year after more dominating team and individual efforts from the Mt. Spokane and Lewis and Clark boys and girls teams Saturday at the District 8 4A/3A meet at Veterans Memorial Golf Course .
SPOKANE, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Washington Cougars Really, Really Don’t Like Wolves

At least four GPS-collared Washington wolves have been killed by cougars in the last nine years, a rate higher than seen in the Northern Rockies over a data set twice as long. And state managers say “it’s likely there are more cases that we don’t know about.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Shoshone News Press

Local stars shine at INW Country Music Awards Show

Some of the most prolific country music artists in the region had a grand old time at the fifth annual Inland Northwest County Music Awards on Oct. 23. Held for the first time at the Bing Crosby Theater in Spokane, more than 500 people showed up to support their favorite local musicians and, of course, listen to some great music.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Rain will creep closer to us on a cloudy Sunday- Matt

It’s set to be a spooky and stormy Halloween Monday, but we’ll be waiting most of Sunday for the first drops of rain to arrive. Don’t plan on trick-or-treating without rain gear since we expect wet conditions to last into early Tuesday morning. As colder air moves...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

The final leg of the north-south freeway is scheduled to be complete by the end of the decade. But as construction opens up old wounds in East Central, work is underway to avoid the damage done in decades past.

Lili Navarrete stood in a field of overgrown grass in Spokane's East Central neighborhood, looking west at a stretch of bare city blocks that line Interstate 90. Behind her, waist-high thickets of weeds unfurled over the sidewalk, steadily reclaiming the unused path. Navarrete pulled up a picture on her phone...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

New band "Fish and the Chips" blows Spokane out of the water

Five talented students, one electric band. Seniors Ethan Davis, Kate Fischer, Conrad Herold, Colin Pottinger and Clyde Twitty make up what is known to campus and Spokane as the musical group, Fish and the Chips. The bandmates said the idea for the band was formulated this past summer in Florence,...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Not a fighter, but a survivor

COEUR d’ALENE — Breast cancer has changed Elizabeth, a retired teacher in her mid-60s. “It is what it is, but it becomes what you make of it,” she said. In September 2020, Elizabeth saw her doctor for her yearly physical exam. She was only supposed to get her cholesterol checked. But she’d noticed pain in her breast since her last mammogram, so she brought it up.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Shoshone News Press

Grand opening at Grocery Outlet

SMELTERVILLE — The energy was electric as members of the community, Silver Valley Chamber, fellow business owners, and curious customers gathered to shop at the grand opening of the Grocery Outlet: Bargain Market in Smelterville on Thursday morning. The doors opened at 8 a.m., with the first customers receiving...
SMELTERVILLE, ID
The Center Square

Stevens County candidate faces residency questions

(The Center Square) – Geoff Kristianson is denying the findings of an investigative firm that he resides in Spokane, Washington, instead of Stevens County, where he is running to replace outgoing Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen. He said the report by G/T Investigations of Spokane contains “groundless last-minute allegations intended merely...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy