Mastix bikes are custom-madeBMX-inspired bikes built to deliver the smoothest, most responsive ride out there. Adding an extra oomph to ride a battery-powered cycle can open up the riding horizon like never before, helping to take the strain out of riding; electric bikes can bring joy to a vast number of cyclists. Whether it’s a returning rider, a newbie cyclist, a gym-goer, or just looking for fitness support to keep up now and then, an electric bike will be perfect. As one of the fastest-growing markets, it can take time to find out the best electric bike; here, mastix steals the limelight with its jaw-dropping e-bikes collection. From electric fat bikes to urban bikes, their electric bikes collection caters to any lifestyle. With state-of-the-art features, their electric bikes are the next-generation e-bike. Their brilliant range of electric bikes offers all the great things that regular bikes can’t – a truly versatile way to travel.

3 HOURS AGO