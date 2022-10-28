ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Forest for Life: Forests That Feed Us

Across Hawai‘i there are many examples of groups engaged in forestry food production. Deep in Kalihi Valley on O‘ahu, the non-profit Ho‘oulu Aina focuses on gathering people to connect them with the land through food and medicine. It’s a place where forestry and a sense of humanness are strongly interconnected. This is our seventh episode of Forests for Life, in collaboration with the Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources.
42nd Annual Hawaii International Film Festival presented by the Halekulani

Beckie Stocchetti, who is the Executive Director of Hawai’i International Film Festival joined John Veneri on Living808 to talk about the 42nd edition of the Hawai‘i International Film Festival presented by Halekulani. They officially release 102 features, 124 shorts and more on November 3rd and will be on O‘ahu until the 13th and on neighbor islands from the 17th until the 20th, with nationwide streaming from the Nov. 3rd to the 27th.
HIFF Premier of The Wind & the Reckoning

The 42nd Annual Hawai‘i International Film Festival, presented by Halekūlani welcomes you to view the Hawai‘i premiere of The Wind and the Reckoning, a powerful film that takes viewers back to 1893. The film’s story is described by the festival: The Hawaiian Kingdom has been overthrown by a Western power just as an outbreak of leprosy engulfs the tropical paradise. The new government orders all Native Hawaiians suspected of having the foreign disease banished permanently to a remote colony on the island of Moloka‘i. When a local cowboy named Ko‘olau and his young son Kalei contract the dreaded disease, they refuse to allow their family to be separated, sparking an armed clash with brutal white island authorities.
General Election voting tips

The countdown is on to Hawaii’s General Election which is next Tuesday, Nov. 8. Ballots are already being processed. This year, there’s a new ballot tracking system. Scott Nago, the State’s Chief Elections Officer, joined Wake Up 2Day to provide voting tips and the latest updates.
