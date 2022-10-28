Read full article on original website
Limited Time Offer: Southwest Hawaii flights 30% off
For three days, Southwest Airlines is offering 30% off base fares to-and-from Hawaii.
Maui talks story on DLNR’s 30X30 Marine Initiative
The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources is moving forward with their Holomua Marine 30 by 30 Initiative. The project aims to have 30 percent of each island be marine managed areas by 2030.
Twix, Dinos among Hawaii Keiki Halloween favorites
The heat was on Monday night as trick-or-treaters searched through the state for as much candy loot as possible.
Hawaii market leveling amid 7% mortgage rates
Element Mortgage said those who are looking to buy a home in the Islands will have to lower their expectations since mortgage rates are at 7%.
Forest for Life: Forests That Feed Us
Across Hawai‘i there are many examples of groups engaged in forestry food production. Deep in Kalihi Valley on O‘ahu, the non-profit Ho‘oulu Aina focuses on gathering people to connect them with the land through food and medicine. It’s a place where forestry and a sense of humanness are strongly interconnected. This is our seventh episode of Forests for Life, in collaboration with the Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources.
Trip of a lifetime: Hawai’i veterans take Honor Flight
There are currently 35,000 veterans of World War II [WW2], the Korean War and Vietnam War living in Hawai'i, according to Honor Flight Network [HFN]; and this year, 26 of those veterans will take part in the Lone Eagle Honor Flight for the first time.
Navy releases plan to close Red Hill fuel facility
The Navy has submitted the Red Hill Tank Closure Plan to the Hawaii Department of Health.
Roads opened after downed electrical lines in Haiku area
Maui officials have closed off all traffic at the intersections Kaupakalua Road and Maluaina Place.
Hawaii ghost tours where paranormal becomes normal
Mysteries of Hawaii offers four different ghost tours and experiences for people to take part in.
Infant mortality among Black mothers high in Hawaii
According to the Hawaii State Department of Health, from 2017 to 2018, the infant mortality rate among Black mothers was drastically higher than the national average at 25.3 out of 1,000.
Bone marrow patient hoping for match in Hawaii
Oregon resident Kara Lee is hoping to find her bone marrow match in the islands.
Community honors 3 years of restoring Pearl Harbor
The Care for Pearl Harbor festival was meant to celebrate community members and their efforts to restore the Pearl Harbor area over the last three years with food, music and activities for all ages.
42nd Annual Hawaii International Film Festival presented by the Halekulani
Beckie Stocchetti, who is the Executive Director of Hawai’i International Film Festival joined John Veneri on Living808 to talk about the 42nd edition of the Hawai‘i International Film Festival presented by Halekulani. They officially release 102 features, 124 shorts and more on November 3rd and will be on O‘ahu until the 13th and on neighbor islands from the 17th until the 20th, with nationwide streaming from the Nov. 3rd to the 27th.
HIFF Premier of The Wind & the Reckoning
The 42nd Annual Hawai‘i International Film Festival, presented by Halekūlani welcomes you to view the Hawai‘i premiere of The Wind and the Reckoning, a powerful film that takes viewers back to 1893. The film’s story is described by the festival: The Hawaiian Kingdom has been overthrown by a Western power just as an outbreak of leprosy engulfs the tropical paradise. The new government orders all Native Hawaiians suspected of having the foreign disease banished permanently to a remote colony on the island of Moloka‘i. When a local cowboy named Ko‘olau and his young son Kalei contract the dreaded disease, they refuse to allow their family to be separated, sparking an armed clash with brutal white island authorities.
General Election voting tips
The countdown is on to Hawaii’s General Election which is next Tuesday, Nov. 8. Ballots are already being processed. This year, there’s a new ballot tracking system. Scott Nago, the State’s Chief Elections Officer, joined Wake Up 2Day to provide voting tips and the latest updates.
Man receives 3 murder charges in AZ crash that killed Maui woman
Arizona law enforcement announced that a suspect was taken into custody in a fatal crash that killed three college freshmen, one of them being a woman from Maui.
Crash shuts down portion of Kamehameha Hwy near Kahaluu
A motor vehicle accident had shut down roads in the area of Kamehameha Highway and Pulama Road.
