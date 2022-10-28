Read full article on original website
1 hospitalized after stabbing in Allendale Twp.
A Grand Rapids man is in the hospital following an early Saturday morning stabbing in Allendale Charter Township.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
MSP: Help identifying theft suspect
As part of a theft investigation, Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect they say allegedly committed retail fraud at the Big Rapids Walmart store Friday afternoon. Please contact the post at 989-773-5951 if you know this person/vehicle.
Fire crews: Animals escape barn fire at Ottawa Co. farm
Emergency crews responded to a massive barn fire in Ottawa County Friday after flames broke out at 2nd Chance Farm in Robinson Township, near Grand Haven.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
UHAUL truck falls into Muskegon River; Driver arrested
A 52-year old man was arrested after the UHAUL he was driving went over an embankment and into the Muskegon River. The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says it happened Tuesday at Elder near Pierce Road where two fishermen saw the UHAUL go into the river. They told police they saw two men wearing black running away from the scene. The Dive team arrived on scene and entered in the water. No one was inside.
Grand Haven church illustrates gun violence with tombstone display
Murders and suicides involving guns seem to be increasing across the state and country. One church in Grand Haven has made it their mission to make people realize the full scope of the issue.
whtc.com
Semi Runs Red Light on US-31, Slams Pickup Truck South of Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 28, 2022) – A 70-year-old Grand Haven man was injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Grand Haven on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to US-31 at Hayes Street shortly after 12 Noon. That was where a northbound semi-tractor trailer, driven by a 39-year-old Illinois man, apparently drove through a red light and slammed into a pickup truck that was going through the junction with a green light. While the trucker was not hurt, the pickup driver was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Man drives U-Haul into Muskegon River, arrested for OUI
Deputies say they got a call on Tuesday from two fishermen, who told them that a U-Haul truck had crashed over the embankment and dropped into the Muskegon River near Elder and Pierce Road.
Expungement clinic lowers obstacles for Ottawa County residents
An expungement clinic was held at the Ottawa County Public Defender’s Office Friday afternoon. There, people were able to get ahold of their conviction records, be fingerprinted and more.
Muskegon chooses company to design new city skatepark
The city of Muskegon is investing in its future, with leaders planning to build a new skatepark: something that's been lost in that community for years since the old one was demolished in 2016.
oceanacountypress.com
News alert: Pole barn fire near Rothbury.
GRANT TOWNSHIP — Fire crews responded to a pole barn fire at 1431 W. Winston Rd. Thursday, Oct. 27, at 3:25 p.m. Command on scene reported the fire was “knocked down” minutes after the call was dispatched.
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
Woman guilty of murder in 2021 Grand Haven shooting
A jury found a woman guilty of murder for the 2021 shooting death of a man in Grand Haven, court records show.
Driver who intentionally ran red light at 97 mph, causing fatal crash, headed to prison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man who police say was driving 97 mph when he intentionally ran a red light, causing a fatal crash, has been sentenced to a minimum 17 years in prison for second-degree murder. Ruben Isabel Cavasos, 43, was sentenced Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Kent County Circuit...
Manistee Animal Control Rescues Horse Trapped in Well Pit
A horse in Manistee County was saved after it fell into a well pit last Thursday. Manistee County Animal Control said they were dispatched to the scene after a complaint came in of the horse in the well pit. They say a plan was put together to try and save...
oceanacountypress.com
HPD news, Oct. 20, 2022.
The following is recent activity of the Hart Police Department:. 9:40 a.m., larceny, 500 block of Church Street, City of Hart. 12:36 p.m., assist to the Hart Area Fire Department, US 31 Expressway and Taylor Road, Hart Township. 8:29 p.m., larceny, 400 block of Washington Street, City of Hart. Friday,...
Woman, 70, dies in rear-end crash in Northern Michigan
AMBER TOWNSHIP, MI – A 70-year-old Shelby woman died after her vehicle was rear-ended Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, on U.S. 10 near Ludington, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched just before 8 a.m. to the scene west of Dennis Road in front of Watson’s Car Dealership, Mason County Press reports. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
Morning Sun
Remus man sentenced to jail for drunken driving death
A Remus man will spend a year in the Isabella County Jail for being drunk when he caused a traffic accident that killed a Big Rapids man on a motorcycle. Kevin Glenn Sellers, 59, was sentenced to 12 months in jail Thursday morning for driving while intoxicated causing death. Sellers pleaded guilty on Sept. 1 to being intoxicated at approximately 11 a.m. on May 27 when he pulled his GMC Sierra into the intersection of South Rolland and Drew roads near Weidman.
WOOD
A great option if you’re considering downsizing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are coming up so now may be a good time to talk about the next steps for a parent or loved one looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be a place to consider! We have Jill from Oaks of Rockford with us along with two residents, Chuck & Donna, to talk about what it’s like to live there!
Feds reopen door for casino near Muskegon
After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer refused to sign off on plans to create a tribal casino near Muskegon in June, the casino may now have a second chance.
Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities
Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
