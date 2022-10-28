A 52-year old man was arrested after the UHAUL he was driving went over an embankment and into the Muskegon River. The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says it happened Tuesday at Elder near Pierce Road where two fishermen saw the UHAUL go into the river. They told police they saw two men wearing black running away from the scene. The Dive team arrived on scene and entered in the water. No one was inside.

MECOSTA COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO