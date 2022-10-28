ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart, MI

bigrapidsdailynews.com

MSP: Help identifying theft suspect

As part of a theft investigation, Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect they say allegedly committed retail fraud at the Big Rapids Walmart store Friday afternoon. Please contact the post at 989-773-5951 if you know this person/vehicle.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

UHAUL truck falls into Muskegon River; Driver arrested

A 52-year old man was arrested after the UHAUL he was driving went over an embankment and into the Muskegon River. The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says it happened Tuesday at Elder near Pierce Road where two fishermen saw the UHAUL go into the river. They told police they saw two men wearing black running away from the scene. The Dive team arrived on scene and entered in the water. No one was inside.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Semi Runs Red Light on US-31, Slams Pickup Truck South of Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 28, 2022) – A 70-year-old Grand Haven man was injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Grand Haven on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to US-31 at Hayes Street shortly after 12 Noon. That was where a northbound semi-tractor trailer, driven by a 39-year-old Illinois man, apparently drove through a red light and slammed into a pickup truck that was going through the junction with a green light. While the trucker was not hurt, the pickup driver was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
oceanacountypress.com

News alert: Pole barn fire near Rothbury.

GRANT TOWNSHIP — Fire crews responded to a pole barn fire at 1431 W. Winston Rd. Thursday, Oct. 27, at 3:25 p.m. Command on scene reported the fire was “knocked down” minutes after the call was dispatched.
ROTHBURY, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
9&10 News

Manistee Animal Control Rescues Horse Trapped in Well Pit

A horse in Manistee County was saved after it fell into a well pit last Thursday. Manistee County Animal Control said they were dispatched to the scene after a complaint came in of the horse in the well pit. They say a plan was put together to try and save...
oceanacountypress.com

HPD news, Oct. 20, 2022.

The following is recent activity of the Hart Police Department:. 9:40 a.m., larceny, 500 block of Church Street, City of Hart. 12:36 p.m., assist to the Hart Area Fire Department, US 31 Expressway and Taylor Road, Hart Township. 8:29 p.m., larceny, 400 block of Washington Street, City of Hart. Friday,...
MLive

Woman, 70, dies in rear-end crash in Northern Michigan

AMBER TOWNSHIP, MI – A 70-year-old Shelby woman died after her vehicle was rear-ended Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, on U.S. 10 near Ludington, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched just before 8 a.m. to the scene west of Dennis Road in front of Watson’s Car Dealership, Mason County Press reports. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
LUDINGTON, MI
Morning Sun

Remus man sentenced to jail for drunken driving death

A Remus man will spend a year in the Isabella County Jail for being drunk when he caused a traffic accident that killed a Big Rapids man on a motorcycle. Kevin Glenn Sellers, 59, was sentenced to 12 months in jail Thursday morning for driving while intoxicated causing death. Sellers pleaded guilty on Sept. 1 to being intoxicated at approximately 11 a.m. on May 27 when he pulled his GMC Sierra into the intersection of South Rolland and Drew roads near Weidman.
REMUS, MI
WOOD

A great option if you’re considering downsizing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are coming up so now may be a good time to talk about the next steps for a parent or loved one looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be a place to consider! We have Jill from Oaks of Rockford with us along with two residents, Chuck & Donna, to talk about what it’s like to live there!
ROCKFORD, MI
9&10 News

Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities

Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI

