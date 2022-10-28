Noel Cesar – A Multi-Pronged Personality with High-end Acting and Sporting Skills Striving to Chase his Dreams While Succeeding in Every Endeavor

Read full article on original website
Whitney D. Walter Is Captivating Audiences And Transforming Lives With Her Empowering Message Of Self-Advocacy
Whitney D. Walter is a keynote speaker and professional development expert delivering inspirational insights meant to empower women and create a better, more promising tomorrow. Though Women’s Equality Day is in August, every day provides the opportunity to examine women’s rights, liberties, and opportunities. However, some may be surprised to...
Meet Samuel Hagai, who is shocking the art world with realistic pieces inspired by dreams
Art is a form of expression that we can all understand and enjoy. For many people, art elicits emotions that are difficult to express in words and helps us articulate them nonverbally. From vibrant colors to passionate brush strokes, it’s not difficult to see why someone would want to devote their life to creating artwork that makes people happy and inspires others.
Photo Book of Henri Cartier-Bresson’s Life’s Work Now in Its 11th Edition
A new edition of Henri Cartier-Bresson’s career retrospective photo book has been published in France, two decades after the great photographer’s death. Henri Cartier Bresson: Photographe is the 11th edition of a set of 155 photographs taken by the man who was dubbed “the eye of the century.”
A powerful new role: Former First Refuge leader is healed by Jesus in ‘The Chosen’
In biblical-era robes, the teacher knelt, holding the husband’s injured foot gently and began blowing on it. He’d spent the past two seasons of The Chosen ministering to the homeless, the disenfranchised, those who didn’t belong, preaching love instead of hate and seeking to break the barriers that organized religion had established, an ideology that would eventually get him killed by those in power.
Feng Shui Master Marie Diamond Instills People’s Lives With Positive Energy
Marie Diamond’s Energy App Launch. Energy is a part of everyday life, it helps with different activities and functions for each day, and if a day gets tainted by the air of negative energy, then life goes tumbling in the right direction too. Marie Diamond, the best-selling author, speaker, Feng shui and Energy master is a living example of the fact that channeling positive energy in life at the right time is the best way to steer the course of life for success.
An Exclusive Look Into A Renowned Sculptor’s Life
An artist is always looking for inspiration for their next work of art. For Carole Feuerman, her inspiration lies all around her, even when she is traveling for her exhibitions all around the globe. Thus, in order to inspire other talented and upcoming artists like her, Carole presents a book that may help boost their passion for sculpting.
Dr. Sachin Rajpal Helps Patients Restore their Natural Beauty and Self-confidence.
Dr. Sachin Rajpal specializes in advanced plastic surgery procedures to help patients restore their natural beauty and self-confidence due to traumatic injuries. Dr. Sachin Rajpal can be reached at his clinic located at Shalimar Bagh, Delhi. Plastic surgery is a procedure that is carried out to improve or repair the...
Melina Simone Montelongo Joins the Team at eXp Realty
A&E’s real estate reality TV star and entrepreneur, Melina Simone Montelongo, joins eXp Realty alongside Brian Culhane and Elena Cardone. A&E’s Real Estate Reality TV star, Melina Montelongo, has joined billionaire empress, Elena Cardone, as she brings her passion and wealth of experience as a long-time real estate investor, entrepreneur, and coach to the eXp Realty team. Melina has made a name for herself as a real estate agent, mentor, and advocate, featuring in Inc. magazine, A&E, Yahoo Finance FOX affiliates in her local San Antonio market, and other media sources for her expertise in Real Estate and philanthropic endeavors.
Disney's new animated short 'Reflect' features first plus-sized heroine, decision draws mixed fan reactions
Fans had mixed reactions to the new Disney animated short "Reflect," which features the very first plus-sized protagonist.
An update on "Ballet in Exile"
Tonight, an update on a story from last May, "Ballet In Exile." That's when we met ballet artists, both Russian and Ukrainian, who fled the war to pursue their art overseas, some Ukrainians out of necessity, some Russians out of protest, like the Bolshoi's Olga Smirnova. "I had to leave...
Studio Owner Uses Small Label To Foster Connection, Creativity, And Collaboration
Kyle Boydstun knows the importance of cultivating your network and helping those in it succeed as you succeed. When I met him three years ago, he had enjoyed the distinction of drumming for The San Francisco 49ers and thanked Blue Devils Entertainment. He mentions them again as we catch back up: “I grew up playing music. I did band all of grade school. In high school I started drumming for the San Francisco 49ers and the Golden State Warriors–thanks Blue Devils Entertainment. That experience performing for such a large operation gave me some insight of how important all of the behind the scenes effort really has an effect on something we consume so fluidly.”
A Piet Mondrian painting has been hanging upside-down for decades, art historian says
New research suggests that one of Piet Mondrian's iconic Modernist paintings may have been hanging upside down for decade, though the artwork isn't going to be turned right-side up any time soon.
