Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'underlying' hint they're 'fine without' the royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently updated the homepage for their nonprofit organization Archewell and experts note how the change offers an indirect commentary on their current life apart from the royal family in the UK.

The couple's website features a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex next to a pretty cryptic quote.

Experts note how the new message might hint at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being "fine without" the royal family.

When accessing the Archewell website's homepage, fans may now glimpse at a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snapped by their very own photographer friend Misan Harriman.

In addition to the new snapshot, the page now also features a quote signed by the couple that reads, "Each of us can change our communities. All of us can change the world."

Royal expert Angela Levin spoke to The Sun about the recent online change, suggesting that the couple, who is also gearing up for the release of Prince Harry’s memoir , is actually indirectly stating that they've each been 'fine without' the royals since their move to California a few years back.

"What's very interesting is you can always read the underlying content of what they want to say really, and the main thing, right at the beginning, is 'each of us can change our communities'," Angela explained to the outlet. "I think that's saying very much that they can do without the royal family, they don't need them, they're fine where they are, they're building another community. And then, 'all of us can change the world', they're back to wanting to be global and saying to the Royal Family, 'we can do without you', but actually they can't. If they could, they would have done it before and dropped their titles and been totally independent but they're clinging on."

Before this most recent update, the web page went dark to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The online destination only featured a message that read, "In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 1926 - 2022."

On September 28, the page reverted to its original settings - without any more mention of the Queen.

Of course, the couple's every move has been under a lot of scrutiny since first getting together and eventually choosing to leave royal life behind to pursue a more private existence in sunny Los Angeles.

Given the intensity of the "split" between the Dutch and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royal family in the UK, it's no surprise that even a website update is read as commentary on all involved parties' relationship.

Meghan herself has addressed portions of the saga in a relatively recent interview with The Cut , in which she noted her strained relationship with her own father Thomas.

"It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that's [Harry's] decision," the Duchess said to the outlet.