ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines

Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
ringsidenews.com

Jimmy Uso Says The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Will Dominate WWE

Jimmy Uso is currently one half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Jimmy, along with Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, make up The Bloodline, one of pro wrestling’s most feared factions. Of course, we also can’t forget about Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman when discussing that stable’s success. Jimmy Uso recently discussed The Rock’s daughter’s future in WWE following her NXT debut.
itrwrestling.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Could Drink ‘Almost’ As Much As Andre The Giant

While Andre The Giant was well-known for his incredible feats inside the ring, he was just as notorious for some of the things he was able to do outside it, especially when it came to drinking. According to one of his greatest opponents, Hulk Hogan, the first member of the...
stillrealtous.com

Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
The Spun

Sports World Is Praying Today For WWE Star Carmella

The sports world is sending its love to WWE star Carmella after sharing a heartbreaking story to her social media accounts to close out Infant Loss Awareness Month. On Monday, the 35-year-old revealed that she was treated for an ectopic pregnancy just weeks after miscarrying and spent 12 hours in the emergency room before receiving the devastating confirmation of an abnormal pregnancy. Concluding in her post:
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights

Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
GLENDALE, AZ
wrestlinginc.com

Jimmy Uso Is All For NXT Superstar Potentially Joining The Bloodline

The Bloodline is currently riding high in WWE, but Jimmy Uso is open to adding one more family member to the dominant stable. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the WWE Superstar revealed that he wants Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Ava Raine, to join the family-centric faction following her impressive on-screen debut during the October 25 episode of "NXT."
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 10.31.22 From Stuttgart, Germany: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More

WWE held a live event in Stuttgart, Germany on Monday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler. * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Ricochet. *...
wrestlinginc.com

New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On Raw

Alexa Bliss & Asuka are your new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The veteran Superstars, who returned to "WWE Raw" this week from a month-long hiatus, defeated Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the main event of the show to begin their first reign as champions. Towards the...
stillrealtous.com

Triple H Reportedly Approved Big Match That Vince McMahon Shot Down

The wrestling landscape has certainly changed over the last few years as fans have seen a number of different companies crossover. However, WWE rarely works with other companies which is why the wrestling world was shocked when it was announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will be facing The Great Muta January 1st at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event.
wrestletalk.com

Triple H Makes WWE Raw Appearance, Issues Warning To Top Stars

WWE’s head of creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw Halloween show, with a warning to two top WWE stars. Two weeks ago on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar took part in a wild brawl around ringside that saw Lesnar be Speared through the barricade and slammed through the announce table by Lashley, before the two were separated by security and the WWE roster.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who is Uncle Howdy? Let’s go over some popular guesses

When Bray Wyatt returned at Extreme Rules, the expectation was that he would go back to his dark, villainous ways, a perception that was only enhanced by Wyatt carrying a lantern and removing a mask. From a strictly behavioral standpoint, it was like not that much had changed. But Wyatt is nothing if not clever at reinvention, and with a new regime in charge of WWE creative, there has been more of a tendency to zig when fans expect them to zag. In that vein, Wyatt has shown a side of himself the past few weeks that is new: Just plain...
stillrealtous.com

Returning WWE Superstar Reportedly Signs New Contract

The new WWE regime has been bringing former Superstars back on a regular basis over the last few months, and Emma made her big return to the company during the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Emma made her first appearance on WWE programming in five years when she...
ringsidenews.com

CM Punk Expected To Sue Tony Khan After AEW All Out Brawl

The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone. Punk is also predicted to sue Tony Khan. CM Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he...
wrestletalk.com

Santos Escobar’s Legendary Father Makes WWE Appearance

El Fantasma, The legendary father of Santos Escobar, made an appearance during the October 30 WWE live event in Mexico City. El Fantasma accompanied Escobar to the ring for his match against Dolph Ziggler. WWE has shared a video of El Fantasma embracing his son with the caption ‘Familia’
PWMania

Several WWE NXT Talents Reportedly Released

Before the year ends, WWE appears to be reducing some of its roster. On his Twitter Super Follower feed, Bryan Alvarez noted that it appears that a number of NXT wrestlers have been fired. “I think we have a few NXT cuts today,” Alvarez tweeted. It’s unclear how...
wrestleview.com

WWE Halloween Raw Episode Preview: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and more!

*Live coverage of WWE Raw will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE Raw will air live tonight on the USA Network, and emanate from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Tonight’s episode which is being billed as a Halloween episode, as of this writing, will feature the following:
DALLAS, TX
wrestleview.com

Titles Change Hands On Monday’s WWE Raw

Alexa Bliss and Asuka are the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Bliss and Asuka defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. SKY and Kai only held the title for 56 days. They defeated Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah back on the September 12 episode of WWE Raw.

Comments / 0

Community Policy