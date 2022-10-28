Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
ringsidenews.com
Jimmy Uso Says The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Will Dominate WWE
Jimmy Uso is currently one half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Jimmy, along with Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, make up The Bloodline, one of pro wrestling’s most feared factions. Of course, we also can’t forget about Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman when discussing that stable’s success. Jimmy Uso recently discussed The Rock’s daughter’s future in WWE following her NXT debut.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Could Drink ‘Almost’ As Much As Andre The Giant
While Andre The Giant was well-known for his incredible feats inside the ring, he was just as notorious for some of the things he was able to do outside it, especially when it came to drinking. According to one of his greatest opponents, Hulk Hogan, the first member of the...
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
itrwrestling.com
Brutus Beefcake Reveals The “Real Reason” Behind Hulk Hogan’s Infamous WrestleMania IX Black Eye
The main event of WrestleMania 9 has gone down in infamy among WWE fans. The bout saw Bret Hart defending the WWE Championship against the winner of the 1993 Royal Rumble match, Yokozuna. Towards the end of the match, The Excellence of Execution was able to knock the mammoth challenger...
Sports World Is Praying Today For WWE Star Carmella
The sports world is sending its love to WWE star Carmella after sharing a heartbreaking story to her social media accounts to close out Infant Loss Awareness Month. On Monday, the 35-year-old revealed that she was treated for an ectopic pregnancy just weeks after miscarrying and spent 12 hours in the emergency room before receiving the devastating confirmation of an abnormal pregnancy. Concluding in her post:
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights
Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Uso Is All For NXT Superstar Potentially Joining The Bloodline
The Bloodline is currently riding high in WWE, but Jimmy Uso is open to adding one more family member to the dominant stable. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the WWE Superstar revealed that he wants Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Ava Raine, to join the family-centric faction following her impressive on-screen debut during the October 25 episode of "NXT."
411mania.com
WWE Live Results 10.31.22 From Stuttgart, Germany: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More
WWE held a live event in Stuttgart, Germany on Monday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler. * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Ricochet. *...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar appear ahead of Crown Jewel battles
Two of WWE's biggest stars are set to appear on Monday night's edition of Raw. Both Brock Lesnar and undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns will be in the building less than a week before both take part in big matches at Saturday's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Reigns...
wrestlinginc.com
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On Raw
Alexa Bliss & Asuka are your new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The veteran Superstars, who returned to "WWE Raw" this week from a month-long hiatus, defeated Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the main event of the show to begin their first reign as champions. Towards the...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Approved Big Match That Vince McMahon Shot Down
The wrestling landscape has certainly changed over the last few years as fans have seen a number of different companies crossover. However, WWE rarely works with other companies which is why the wrestling world was shocked when it was announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will be facing The Great Muta January 1st at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Makes WWE Raw Appearance, Issues Warning To Top Stars
WWE’s head of creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw Halloween show, with a warning to two top WWE stars. Two weeks ago on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar took part in a wild brawl around ringside that saw Lesnar be Speared through the barricade and slammed through the announce table by Lashley, before the two were separated by security and the WWE roster.
Who is Uncle Howdy? Let’s go over some popular guesses
When Bray Wyatt returned at Extreme Rules, the expectation was that he would go back to his dark, villainous ways, a perception that was only enhanced by Wyatt carrying a lantern and removing a mask. From a strictly behavioral standpoint, it was like not that much had changed. But Wyatt is nothing if not clever at reinvention, and with a new regime in charge of WWE creative, there has been more of a tendency to zig when fans expect them to zag. In that vein, Wyatt has shown a side of himself the past few weeks that is new: Just plain...
stillrealtous.com
Returning WWE Superstar Reportedly Signs New Contract
The new WWE regime has been bringing former Superstars back on a regular basis over the last few months, and Emma made her big return to the company during the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Emma made her first appearance on WWE programming in five years when she...
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk Expected To Sue Tony Khan After AEW All Out Brawl
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone. Punk is also predicted to sue Tony Khan. CM Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he...
wrestletalk.com
Santos Escobar’s Legendary Father Makes WWE Appearance
El Fantasma, The legendary father of Santos Escobar, made an appearance during the October 30 WWE live event in Mexico City. El Fantasma accompanied Escobar to the ring for his match against Dolph Ziggler. WWE has shared a video of El Fantasma embracing his son with the caption ‘Familia’
PWMania
Several WWE NXT Talents Reportedly Released
Before the year ends, WWE appears to be reducing some of its roster. On his Twitter Super Follower feed, Bryan Alvarez noted that it appears that a number of NXT wrestlers have been fired. “I think we have a few NXT cuts today,” Alvarez tweeted. It’s unclear how...
wrestleview.com
WWE Halloween Raw Episode Preview: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and more!
*Live coverage of WWE Raw will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE Raw will air live tonight on the USA Network, and emanate from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Tonight’s episode which is being billed as a Halloween episode, as of this writing, will feature the following:
wrestleview.com
Titles Change Hands On Monday’s WWE Raw
Alexa Bliss and Asuka are the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Bliss and Asuka defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. SKY and Kai only held the title for 56 days. They defeated Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah back on the September 12 episode of WWE Raw.
Comments / 0