The McDonald's Canada Holiday Menu For 2022 Is Here & It's Full Of Festive Flavours

McDonald's Canada has released its holiday menu for 2022 and it features some delicious-sounding festive drinks and treats to get you in the mood for the holiday season. These items are hitting your local McDonald's locations in Canada starting November 1 and will be available all the way until December 27.
Ontario Gas Prices Are Finally Set To Drop Tomorrow & Here's Where The Savings Are At

After skyrocketing increases and two days of no change, Ontario gas prices are finally set to drop on Wednesday, giving everyone's savings account a much needed break. According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, most of the province will see their pumps drop by 6 cents on Wednesday, leaving areas like Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa and Niagara offering 169.9 cents per litre.
WinterFest Is Returning To Canada's Wonderland With An 'Igloo Village' & More Rides Than Ever

It's the most magical time of the year! WinterFest is officially returning to the Toronto area, and Canada's Wonderland will be transformed into a glittering holiday village. The dazzling event is returning for its third season on select nights from November 18 to December 31, 2022, and you can expect some brand new experiences this year.
New King Charles Coins Show What Canada's New Money Might Look Like (PHOTOS)

The U.K.'s Royal Mint has begun manufacturing the first circulating coins featuring King Charles III, and the design could give some insight into what Canada's new coins will look like. The official U.K. coin maker announced on Friday that the first coins with the new king's effigy will be a...
An Amazon Basics Chair Is Being Recalled Due To A 'Fall Hazard' & 1 Person Has Been Injured

If you like to shop on Amazon Canada, you might want to take a look at your desk chair if it's an item you bought from the online retailer. On October 27, Health Canada issued a recall for the Amazon Basics High Back Executive Desk Chairs. According to the government agency, the product could pose a "fall hazard," and people are advised to "immediately stop using the product and contact Amazon for a refund."

