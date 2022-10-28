Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Your Canadian Coins Could Be Worth Up To $400K & This TikToker Has A Quick Way To Find Out
It turns out you might have a Canadian coin in your piggy bank that's worth around $400,000, and this person on TikTok shared exactly how to spot one. The TikToker in Alberta said that there are dimes and pennies in circulation that are worth much more than one would think, and it's not even hard to see if you have one.
Narcity
The McDonald's Canada Holiday Menu For 2022 Is Here & It's Full Of Festive Flavours
McDonald's Canada has released its holiday menu for 2022 and it features some delicious-sounding festive drinks and treats to get you in the mood for the holiday season. These items are hitting your local McDonald's locations in Canada starting November 1 and will be available all the way until December 27.
Narcity
A Newcomer To Canada Tried To Shop For Winter Clothes & He's Convinced He Will 'Surely Die'
If you're dreading the upcoming winter in Canada, imagine how scary the thought of it must be for someone who is new to the country!. TikToker Andrian Makhnachov (@makhnachov) is a Ukrainian refugee who recently moved to Saskatchewan and has been sharing his dread about the upcoming cold season. "Preparing...
Narcity
This New Ontario Hotel Is Steps From A Fine Sand Beach & The Rooms Are Out-Of-This-World
There's a new spot for getaways in Ontario, and it isn't your usual stay. This beach town hotel is brimming with surprises, from the unique decor to the colourful themed rooms. Hotel Philco is a new vacation destination located in Fort Erie, about a two-hour drive from Toronto. It has...
Narcity
Dozens Of Injuries Have Been Reported Due To Products In The Recent Dry Shampoo Recall
The recent dry shampoo recall in Canada that included popular brands like Bed Head, Dove and TRESemmé has just gotten an update. Health Canada has confirmed to Narcity Canada via email that they have received over 100 reports of injuries related to the recall. The email from the government...
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Finally Set To Drop Tomorrow & Here's Where The Savings Are At
After skyrocketing increases and two days of no change, Ontario gas prices are finally set to drop on Wednesday, giving everyone's savings account a much needed break. According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, most of the province will see their pumps drop by 6 cents on Wednesday, leaving areas like Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa and Niagara offering 169.9 cents per litre.
Narcity
WinterFest Is Returning To Canada's Wonderland With An 'Igloo Village' & More Rides Than Ever
It's the most magical time of the year! WinterFest is officially returning to the Toronto area, and Canada's Wonderland will be transformed into a glittering holiday village. The dazzling event is returning for its third season on select nights from November 18 to December 31, 2022, and you can expect some brand new experiences this year.
Narcity
New King Charles Coins Show What Canada's New Money Might Look Like (PHOTOS)
The U.K.'s Royal Mint has begun manufacturing the first circulating coins featuring King Charles III, and the design could give some insight into what Canada's new coins will look like. The official U.K. coin maker announced on Friday that the first coins with the new king's effigy will be a...
Narcity
An Amazon Basics Chair Is Being Recalled Due To A 'Fall Hazard' & 1 Person Has Been Injured
If you like to shop on Amazon Canada, you might want to take a look at your desk chair if it's an item you bought from the online retailer. On October 27, Health Canada issued a recall for the Amazon Basics High Back Executive Desk Chairs. According to the government agency, the product could pose a "fall hazard," and people are advised to "immediately stop using the product and contact Amazon for a refund."
