Read full article on original website
Related
mymixfm.com
Terre Haute’s history, from train tracks to overpass
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute’s past, present, and future revolves around railroads, and with another new overpass project in the works, the “Crossroads of America” is continuing to build around the tracks that put it on the map. “I’ve been here long enough to...
mymixfm.com
Terre Haute hit-and-run rolls postal truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A hit-and-run left a postal truck on its side and police searching for answers as to who caused the crash. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 5:17 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of E Voorhees Street and S 8th Street.
mymixfm.com
New study details housing issues in West Central Indiana
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new data driven study aims to tackle the housing needs of west central Indiana. Thrive West Central conducted and published the study that details the needs of individual communities in our area. The counties involved include Clay, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo.
mymixfm.com
Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club announces fundraiser
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTW/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club has announced the dates for its annual 4 Our Kids fundraiser. Starting Nov 1st and running through to Nov 15, the fundraising goal is $75,000. People can make one-time donations, or set up recurring monthly donations, at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club website. Any donation helps, and the money directly affects local kids.
mymixfm.com
Nightshift nurses appreciated by WGU
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A university wants workers who do the nightshift to know how much they’re appreciated. Today, WGU Indiana delivered kits for night shift nurses and staff at area hospitals. The kits are filled with items like hot chocolate, snacks, granola bars, lip balm, and...
mymixfm.com
Vaughn, Modesitt face off in Vigo Co. Prosecutor race
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Note: For equal-time purposes, a random number generator was used to determine whether the incumbent or the other candidate would be mentioned first in our election sit-down series. The new candidate will be featured first in all of the races covered in the series.
mymixfm.com
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.2 billion, the 4th-largest in American lottery history. It’s the second time this year a jackpot has reached $1 billion, with two Illinois residents splitting a $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot earlier this year. Adam Hartman owns the...
mymixfm.com
Vigo Commissioners weigh online options for taxpayers
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Commissioners are considering a proposal that would allow residents to opt into a program that would allow them to receive tax updates electronically, instead of through the mail. Vigo County Treasurer Josie Thompson spoke alongside a representative from InvoiceCloud, the company that...
Comments / 0