NFL
Colts head coach Frank Reich's job status considered to be safe
When the Colts made their surprise move on Monday and inserted second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger into the starting line for Sunday's game against Washington, it immediately led to more questions. Was this, for instance, a move made by a head coach who needs to win? Felt the pressure to win?
Insider: 10 thoughts on the Colts' last-minute loss to Commanders
INDIANAPOLIS -- Ten thoughts on the Colts' 17-16 loss to the Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium: Live blog:LIVE: Commanders beat Colts, Sam Ehlinger with last-minute touchdown Insider: Late Washington drive, critical turnovers doom Colts in Sam Ehlinger debut It's been a weird week at the Colts facility. Perhaps the strangest I have covered from...
First the QB, now the OC: What to know as Marcus Brady’s tenure with Colts ends
The Indianapolis Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Tuesday. "This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," head coach Frank Reich said in a statement from the team. "I appreciate Marcus's commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward."
Everyone said the same thing after Taylor Heinicke’s game-winner against Colts
The entire Internet knew exactly what was on Taylor Heinicke’s mind after his game-winning score against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Washington Commanders QB Heinicke was the hero in his team’s Week 8 showdown with the Colts. He threw for 279 yards and a touchdown and also added another touchdown on the ground with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter that gave Washington a 17-16 lead (after kicker Joey Slye capped off the drive with an extra point).
Commanders DB Kam Curl Looking to 'Force The Issue' with New Colts QB Sam Ehlinger
Commanders safety Kam Curl is ready to make life tough for new Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger on Sunday and is looking forward to being the reason Washington wins on Sunday.
Buccaneers Sign Two Former 2020 Super Bowl Champions
Two familiar faces in Tampa Bay have re-joined the Buccaneers, after being signed to the team's practice squad.
Bills Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Call
The Buffalo Bills were linked to former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, prior to his trade to the San Francisco 49ers. While the Bills missed out on the All-Pro running back, they're reportedly interested in another. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reports that the Bills have called the Saints about...
Report: Bradley Chubb drawing serious interest from 2 AFC teams
The Denver Broncos finally got back in the win column with their triumph over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, but teams are hoping they are still interested in trading away at least one star player prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Peter King of NBC Sports wrote in his...
Jim Irsay Announces Clear Decision On Coach Frank Reich
The Indianapolis Colts are making a change at quarterback following a shaky start, but Jim Irsay isn't planning to follow with another significant shakeup. According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, the owner said he hasn't considered firing head coach Frank Reich or general manager Chris Ballard despite a disappointing 3-3-1 record.
Sporting News
NFL trade deadline tracker: Latest rumors, news, updates on Kareem Hunt & more at 2022 deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has already bucked the trend of being a rather uneventful in-season milestone for the league. There have already been seven trades during the 2022 NFL season, and six of them were agreed upon during the two weeks ahead of the trade deadline. The most notable player to switch teams was Christian McCaffrey, who was traded from the Panthers to the 49ers on Oct. 20.
