piratemedia1.com
Pirates should be more careful on the streets
As we head into November, students continue to walk, stroll, bike, skate and move around East Carolina University’s campus, but, as October ends, so does pedestrian safety month. Per the season, Pirates are walking with a little more pep in their steps to get to class faster, and to...
piratemedia1.com
‘Just Another Assault’ event to visit Greenville
The fight to end sexual violence has been a recurring topic on East Carolina University’s campus, and on Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. there will be an event held at Minges Coliseum called ‘Just Another Assault’ which will teach the audience what sexual violence is and preventative measures that can be taken to avoid sexual violence.
piratemedia1.com
Limited availability of parking spaces remains an issue
One of the biggest issues I’ve heard students complain about during my time at East Carolina University is the limited amount of parking spaces on campus. There are simply not enough areas for students to park in, and many students still have to walk across campus to get to their destination once they’ve found a parking spot.
WITN
Greenville names new police chief
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran police officer has been named Greenville’s next police chief. Greenville City Manager Ann Wall made the announcement official on Monday that Ted Sauls, Jr. is getting the job permanently. Sauls is a nearly 26-year law enforcement veteran who has dedicated his entire career...
piratemedia1.com
Pirate Rants 11/2
Editor's Note: The East Carolinian does not endorse the statements made in Pirate Rants. The Flu Fest signs were some of the most well-done designs I’ve seen in a while for a campus event. Professors,. Please for the love of god start taking the mental health of your students...
piratemedia1.com
ECU officials encourage students to vote early this year
This fall, East Carolina University staff and faculty are pushing students to exercise their civic duty to vote during 2022’s midterm election so America's democracy can flourish. Associate Professor of Political Science Tom Eamon said he encourages early voting and said he has participated in early voting for 20...
piratemedia1.com
Greenville ranked one of the poorest cities in the country
Greenville, North Carolina, ranked as one of the poorest big cities in the country by the U.S. Census Bureau’s Community Survey of 2021. According to the U.S. Census, a typical household in Greenville earns around $44,450 a year, ranking the fifth lowest in their survey, with around $25,000 less than the national median household income of $69,717 a year.
piratemedia1.com
ECU Crime Logs 11/2
Editor's Note: The East Carolinian Crime Logs are derived from East Carolina University Police Department’s (ECU PD) public crime logs accessible to all individuals. Crime Logs are not done within the partnership of ECU PD and The East Carolinian, as this publication is meant to act as an additional resource for Pirate Nation. Below are listings of criminal activity that has occurred on or within proximity of main campus.
piratemedia1.com
Officials discuss flu season, vaccination importance
East Carolina University officials and faculty discuss this year’s flu season and the importance of receiving a flu shot. Kristen Brooks, professor of public health at ECU, said immunizations are important and have been proven effective for reducing symptoms if influenza is contracted by an individual. “It reduces your...
WITN
Jacksonville dentist office collects Halloween candy for a good cause
Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - A local dentist office is pulling a reverse trick or treat for a good cause. Lesan Family Dentistry in Jacksonville will be collecting candy on Tuesday, November 1st to support the NC Packs for Patriots non-profit. Pack for Patriots collects candy donations from local dentist offices...
Washington man charged with forcible rape
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man turned himself in and has been charged with second-degree forcible rape in an incident that happened on Oct. 30. Matthew Keyes, 52, turned himself in at the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office, according to a Facebook post from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. He received a $50,000 secured bond, […]
newbernnow.com
New Bern Police Encourage Residents to Participate in Neighborhood Watch Programs
In light of recent criminal activity in the city, the New Bern Police Department is encouraging residents to participate in their Neighborhood Watch program. If your community does not have one, consider creating one by contacting the police department at (252) 672-4100. Neighborhood Watch is a crime prevention program which...
jonescountync.gov
Jones County DSS – Special Meeting Notice
Pursuant to NC Gen. Stat. 143-318.12, the Jones County Department of Social. Services Board will call a special meeting at the Jones County DSS/Health. Department Conference Room located at 418 Hwy 58 N Unit D, Trenton, NC. 28585 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of.
WITN
DEPUTIES: DNA links Greenville man to 2018 break-in
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a DNA match led them to arrest a Greenville man for a break-in that happened more than three years ago. Izarion Blango is charged with breaking or entering, safecracking, larceny of a firearm, and attempt to obtain property by false pretense. Pitt County...
Man posed as CIA officer at North Carolina gym, warrants say
A man was arrested on Thursday for pretending to be a CIA officer at a Wake Forest Planet Fitness gym, according to arrest warrants.
WITN
Fire breaks out at Winterville home
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A structure fire broke out at a Winterville home Monday night around 10 p.m. The fire happened at 4974 Old Tar Road and about a dozen first responder vehicles were at the scene. According to Winterville Fire Marshall Tony Smart, once first responders arrived on the...
WITN
Haunted Halloween house braces for trick-or-treaters
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - What is Halloween without decorations?. That’s a question one Greenville couple is answering to the next level with their all-out lawn dressing. The fun isn’t just for one night of frights! Brian Taillon and Steven Mueller have been decking out their home all month in preparation for Monday’s finale.
newbernnow.com
Annoymous Donation Made to Oaks Road Academy In Memory of Love Whitfield
The Craven County Partners In Education board announced the receipt of a gift memorializing Love Whitfield at the October board meeting. The gift, an anonymous donation, is in memory of Love Whitfield dedicated to Oaks Road Academy. Ms. Whitfield passed away in September at the age of 92, and she...
ednc.org
N.C. Symphony kicks off three-year residency in Edgecombe County
On Oct. 26, the North Carolina Symphony performed one of its Education Concerts for around 800 Edgecombe County Public Schools students. Conductor David Glover announced the beginning of the symphony’s three-year residency in the county before playing to an energetic crowd of third, fourth, and fifth graders at Edgecombe Community College’s Keihin Auditorium.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Town offers reward to catch tree vandal
WASHINGTON PARK — When Washington Park mayor Tom Richter was alerted that a group of trees had been cut from the town’s waterfront, he was perplexed. The trees, around 20 small pines planted around 15 years ago, offered protection against storm erosion. Their root mass had helped preserve the riverbank soils along a stretch of moss-covered tree line, the signature feature of one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Beaufort County.
