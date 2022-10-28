Read full article on original website
Related
Kirkus Reviews
Paul Newman Book Reveals Racy Details of Marriage
In a posthumous memoir, Paul Newman says that his wife Joanne Woodward turned him into a “sexual creature,” People magazine reports. Newman wrote about his marriage to Woodward in The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, a memoir being published next week by Knopf. The book was assembled by editor David H. Rosenthal from tape-recorded conversations the actor conducted with close friend Stewart Stern. A critic for Kirkus praised the book’s “intimate reflections on an extraordinary life steeped in sadness.”
wegotthiscovered.com
A shabby subterranean horror torn apart by critics, crowds, and creatures digs deep for a streaming resurgence
Even the worst horror movies ever made can manage to find at least a handful of supporters no matter how egregiously awful the end product turns out to be, but you may have to look a lot harder than usual to find anyone who has nice things to say about The Cave.
Behind the Meaning and the History of the Traditional Nursery Rhyme “Baa, Baa, Black Sheep”
When you’re a little kid singing in nursery school, there is one question that is more important than any other: Have YOU any wool? The idea, of course, comes from the traditional nursery rhyme, “Baa, Baa, Black Sheep,” which is one of the most beloved and fun kids’ songs to sing of the past century. Here, we will dive into the meaning, origin, and lyrics of the subversive, even at times-controversial tune.
Gabriel Byrne’s autobiographical ‘Walking With Ghosts’ now a new Broadway show
Gabriel Byrne, who has starred in dozens of films, including “Miller's Crossing” and “The Usual Suspects,” is telling his own story in a new Broadway show.
These seven real homes inspired horror movies
As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
Stranger Than Fiction: The Paranormal Researcher Who Inspired Shirley Jackson
Before electromagnetic field detectors and infrared thermometers were used to measure paranormal activity, Shirley Jackson framed ghost hunting as a scientific endeavor in The Haunting of Hill House. Her novel opens with Dr. John Montague recruiting test subjects to stay at a supposedly haunted house for the summer. As a “man of science,” he hopes to record evidence of the supernatural that even skeptics can’t deny—though he’s careful not to label Hill House “haunted” before he has proof.
Producer Chris Richardson Discusses The Major Obstacle That Narrowed Down The Cast Of Mountain Men
History Channel's long-running "Mountain Men" series depicts life off the grid in all of its glory, but it also doesn't shy away from presenting the hardships that come with such an isolated lifestyle. Of course, just like in the case of most other reality shows, "Mountain Men" frequently stages some of the most dangerous moments to increase the entertainment value of the series. However, while some of the stories in "Mountain Men" episodes may have been exaggerated, the series' creators have always been adamant about choosing individuals who have truly chosen to pursue this way of life and who had experience living off the land even before the History Channel hit was conceived.
wegotthiscovered.com
A nightmare-inducing horror keeps it in the family by seizing the #1 spot on streaming
We are but 24 hours away from the spookiest date on the calendar, and fans of all things frightening have responded in kind by checking out as many horror movies as humanly possible on every notable streaming service. While that’s a completely expected development, Spanish-language nightmare The Grandmother reaching the summit of a major platform has come right out of left field.
Scary movies based on, or inspired by, true stories
The first horror movies in recorded history, "House of the Devil," "A Terrible Night" and "A Nightmare" were made in 1896 by Georges Méliès and ranged from just over a minute to just over three minutes long. While maybe not the most popular genre at the time, it...
‘Supernatural force tells me when to paint,’ says artist who works with human ashes
A Texas-based artist who paints memorial artworks incorporating the ashes of loved ones said he believes he has “seen apparitions” and is guided by a “force that decides when I can and can’t paint”.Federico Portalupi, 38, never believed in things that go bump in the night until he started creating his memorial art during a lockdown in the coronavirus pandemic.Portalupi, who is single and who lives with his brother Rodrigo, 32, and nephew Ramiro in Austin, has made a name for himself on TikTok where his 2020 reveal of his first-ever ashes memorial ocean artwork went viral with more than...
Digital Trends
Prey for the Devil’s ending explained
October is always a great month for horror movies, and this month has already seen the release of Halloween Ends, Terrifier 2, and Hellraiser, among others. Now, just on the eve of Halloween, there’s Prey for the Devil. The new film from the director of The Last Exorcism tells...
The White Lotus: secrets of super rich staying at hotel where TV satire filmed
As season two forsakes Hawaii for Italy, the manager of Taormina’s Four Seasons tells of his real guests’ foibles
Inside the Beverly Hills "Witch's House"
In a town famous for make-believe, a fairy tale has come to life. Welcome to the Witch's House, a medieval detour among the mansions of Beverly Hills. "It stands out like a sore thumb" – and happily so, says owner Michael J. Libow. Correspondent Lilia Luciano asked, "What is...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Old People’ on Netflix, a German Horror Outing in Which Old People Become Murderous Zombies
Spooky Season MMXXII continues to ramp up with the usual annual onslaught of thrillers and horror movies, case in point Old People, a Netflix outing that essentially asserts that boomers are out-of-control zombies bringing about the end of civilization. TELL US SOMETHING WE DON’T ALREADY KNOW, Old People! I jest, sort of. This German creepfest imagines what might happen if geriatrics rose up with anger and vengeance for being treated poorly, which sounds like a halfway-decent horror-movie premise; let’s see if it offers us something fresh or just the same old doddering cliches. OLD PEOPLE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘My Encounter With Evil’ On Netflix, A Mexican Docuseries About Three Women Who Endured Tussles With Demons
There’s a reason why The Exorcist was one of the most popular movies of the 1970s; there are still lots of people who believe demonic possession is a thing, and for the ones that don’t, it’s still fun to see people levitating out of bed and vomiting split pea soup. But to hear real-life accounts of possession is a whole other matter. A new Netflix docuseries from Mexico talks to three women who were either possessed by or otherwise dealt with demons in their lives. MY ENCOUNTER WITH EVIL: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A closeup of a woman saying, “There...
War is hell on earth in Netflix’s gruesome All Quiet on the Western Front
One of the many enduring images in director Edward Berger’s adaptation for Netflix of the seminal World War I novel All Quiet on the Western Front — beyond, for example, the wanton, nightmarish violence of close-quarters trench warfare — is actually a series of juxtapositions. The film...
Something in the Dirt review – meta DIY sci-fi is a paean to LA esoterica
Between the likes of Host, Bo Burnham’s Inside and Jacob Estes’s He’s Watching, there’s a respectable pandemic oeuvre emerging – and Something in the Dirt is one of the best yet. This sci-fi-dusted paean to Los Angeles slackerdom is fairly typical for the lockdown genre: a torrent of self-involved invention about not much more than the process of its own creation. But director-stars Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead approach their two-hander with a sly humour and wonderment that prevents it from disappearing up its own fundament.
Horror begins at home: the haunting new chapter in domestic noir
When Dee walks through the front door in Catriona Ward’s recent thriller The Last House on Needless Street, readers of gothic fiction find themselves in a familiar place. The house is “an underworld; a deep cave where lonely shafts of light fall on strange mounds, jagged broken things. Plywood is nailed over all the windows,” and the “whole place smells of death; not of rot or blood but dry bone and dust; like an old grave, long forgotten”.
Comments / 0