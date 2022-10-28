Read full article on original website
Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach Explains Why Her New Movie Is 'Breaking The Mold' For The Network's Christmas Programming
Nikki DeLoach's upcoming Hallmark movie is going to do something a bit different.
ComicBook
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
Hugh Jackman talks Sarah Jessica Parker’s near-wardrobe malfunction at Tonys
SJP almost let it all hang out at the Tonys. In a new interview with Variety, Hugh Jackman spoke about his Broadway debut in “The Boy From Oz” — and the memorable 2004 Tonys when he brought Sarah Jessica Parker on stage almost to have her dress fall down.
Whitney Houston Biopic Producer Matt Jackson Signs First-Look Deal With Fifth Season
Jackson Pictures, the Matt Jackson-run production company behind Sony’s forthcoming Whitney Houston jukebox biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” has entered a multiyear first-look agreement with Fifth Season. Formerly known as Endeavor Content, Fifth Season will work with Jackson Productions across film, television, and documentary divisions to develop premium content for all platforms. Jackson and his senior vice president Joanne Lee will anchor the deal on behalf of their company. CAA and attorney Neil Sacker negotiated the agreement on behalf of Jackson. Fifth Season is coming off recent prestige hits including Apple’s “Severance” and Netflix’s awards player “The Lost Daughter.”...
Beauty and the Beast: Martin Short as Lumière, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts Among 6 Additions to ABC Special
Two iconic staples of Beauty and the Beast‘s dining room are coming to life at ABC. Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) and country music vet Shania Twain are among six cast additions to the network’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast anniversary special, TVLine has learned. Short will play the French candlestick Lumière in the special, while Twain will appear as the beloved teapot Mrs. Potts, a role originally held by the late Angela Lansbury. They’ll be joined by David Alan Grier (The Cool Kids) as clock Cogsworth, Rizwan Manji (The Magicians) as Gaston’s sidekick LeFou, Jon Jon Briones (Ratched) as...
'From Scratch' Sees Zoe Saldana Playing an Artist in Italy — Can She Actually Speak Italian?
Zoe Saldana is currently one of the most renowned actresses in Hollywood. Throughout the years, the 44-year-old has showcased her range and skill as an actress via various films and TV series that include Law & Order, Colombiana, Nina, and so many more. And her latest role as Amy Wheeler in Netflix’s From Scratch series, showcases Zoe’s ability to adapt to a different culture.
Casting Call: Professional dancers & young basketball players needed
Productions in the film and television industry have returned, and this page will regularly present job opportunities in front of and behind the camera.
Ariana Grande reveals new look for film adaptation of Wicked
Ariana Grande has revealed her dyed-blonde hairstyle she is sporting for the film adaptation of the hit West End show, Wicked. The 29-year-old shared pictures of her hair to Instagram, with fans gushing over how “blondiana just shattered the internet.”. Grande is set to play Glinda the Good Witch...
tvinsider.com
Selena Gomez Goes Back to Waverly Place: ‘Where It All Began’
Selena Gomez must have been feeling nostalgic over the weekend as she stopped to take a photo by the Waverly Place street sign, paying homage to her Disney Channel beginnings. The Only Murders in the Building star shared the photo on Instagram on Saturday, October 29, which shows her looking up and smiling at the street sign in New York City. Gomez played the wisecracking wizard Alex Russo on the Disney Channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007 to 2012, a role which helped launch her career.
