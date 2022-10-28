ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Las Vegas couple gets creative with women’s safety device

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas couple have launched a device to help women feel a sense of security when they are out and about. In a city where the nightlife never ends, and there’s a constant influx of tourists visiting, the risk of danger is always present, prompting one couple to get creative with safety.
LAS VEGAS, NV
sancerresatsunset.com

“The Rat Pack is Back!” in Las Vegas

With things getting back to normal this year, the personal-finance site WalletHub checked out America’s 100 biggest cities for their “recreation-friendliness”. And the winner is: Las Vegas, Nevada. “Las Vegas has the most playgrounds per square root of the population,” the site notes. Um, okay. Personally,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Lake Mead, CA USA

We make trips through Lake Mead Recreational Area because we love the wildlife, landscape, and peacefulness. We travel this route between Arizona and Utah to avoid Las Vegas…and for a restroom break🤣 Purple is my favorite color and we love taking this journey together. The purple quilted heart was an awesome find. Thank you!
LAS VEGAS, NV
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Las Vegas to Utah

After the bright lights of Las Vegas, a road trip around Utah is a real contrast. Famous for its national parks, dubbed the Mighty Five, you'll enjoy outstanding scenic vistas as you travel between some of the country's most spectacular natural landmarks. The 1,400-mile road trip from Las Vegas around...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Where To Find The Absolute Best Chocolate In Las Vegas

Spoiler alert! You’re going to want some chocolate after looking over this list. And it’s a good day to justify no limits, because it’s National Chocolate Day! Can I get a cocoa-dipped “heck yeah!!”?. And since we’re celebrating one of the most delicious food groups...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Hotel Near Las Vegas Strip Charges Astronomical Room Rate

A mere mention from a popular influencer can sometimes send an out-of-the-way restaurant or bed-and-breakfast more business than it can handle. At other times, the hotel itself creates a room or package specifically for viral content. A 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip, the Palms Casino Resort positions itself...
LAS VEGAS, NV
kyma.com

Las Vegas woman invents “date rape” lipstick

(CNN) - In Las Vegas, a woman has created a new cosmetic she hopes will help women in a domestic violence situation, or save them from being victims of a date rape drug. “Abusers are smart, and a lot of them are career criminals. They literally are in relationships in order to control and violate," said Joy Hoover, creator of the "date rape" lipstick.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Exploring the Origins of Halloween in Ireland

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Gabe Saglie from Travel Zoo takes us to Ireland to explore the origins of Halloween. The holiday started there 3000 years ago and these days sees a lot of people visiting for festivals and to explore haunted castles throughout the country.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Southern Highlands home in Las Vegas in prime golf course location

If you’re a fan of both golf and high-end living, you may want to consider living at Southern Highlands Golf Club, featuring not only an 18-hole course designed by Robert Trent Jones but some of the most luxurious homes you can imagine in Southern Nevada. The 24-hour, guard-gated community is highly exclusive, with private roads that are accessible through only three gates. It’s literally one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Southern Nevada, and now is your chance to join this rarefied air. A home has just become available there, one that offers plenty of space and a few extras that might surprise you.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Craving some bacon? There’s now an eatery in the Las Vegas Valley that’s serving up all things bacon 24/7. Dubbed “Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept,” Bacon Nation has opened its doors at The D in downtown. Bacon Nation...
LAS VEGAS, NV

