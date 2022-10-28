Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas couple gets creative with women’s safety device
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas couple have launched a device to help women feel a sense of security when they are out and about. In a city where the nightlife never ends, and there’s a constant influx of tourists visiting, the risk of danger is always present, prompting one couple to get creative with safety.
sancerresatsunset.com
“The Rat Pack is Back!” in Las Vegas
With things getting back to normal this year, the personal-finance site WalletHub checked out America’s 100 biggest cities for their “recreation-friendliness”. And the winner is: Las Vegas, Nevada. “Las Vegas has the most playgrounds per square root of the population,” the site notes. Um, okay. Personally,...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Lake Mead, CA USA
We make trips through Lake Mead Recreational Area because we love the wildlife, landscape, and peacefulness. We travel this route between Arizona and Utah to avoid Las Vegas…and for a restroom break🤣 Purple is my favorite color and we love taking this journey together. The purple quilted heart was an awesome find. Thank you!
8newsnow.com
Inflation causes travel concerns for families attending Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup soccer tournament
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup soccer tournament saw families from all over traveling for the competition, however, with rising costs due to inflation, many families struggled merely to make the trip. Christina Chavez-johnson was visiting Las Vegas from California to attend her children’s soccer match...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Las Vegas to Utah
After the bright lights of Las Vegas, a road trip around Utah is a real contrast. Famous for its national parks, dubbed the Mighty Five, you'll enjoy outstanding scenic vistas as you travel between some of the country's most spectacular natural landmarks. The 1,400-mile road trip from Las Vegas around...
Las Vegas food truck plans for restaurant thanks to social media popularity
A North Las Vegas food truck, parked behind a chicken wing restaurant, is gaining serious traction online. Thanks to social media, it’s soon getting even bigger.
963kklz.com
Where To Find The Absolute Best Chocolate In Las Vegas
Spoiler alert! You’re going to want some chocolate after looking over this list. And it’s a good day to justify no limits, because it’s National Chocolate Day! Can I get a cocoa-dipped “heck yeah!!”?. And since we’re celebrating one of the most delicious food groups...
Hotel Near Las Vegas Strip Charges Astronomical Room Rate
A mere mention from a popular influencer can sometimes send an out-of-the-way restaurant or bed-and-breakfast more business than it can handle. At other times, the hotel itself creates a room or package specifically for viral content. A 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip, the Palms Casino Resort positions itself...
Pot lounges: What will Las Vegas cannabis consumption sites look like?
What will cannabis lounges look like when they start opening in Las Vegas? "The sky's the limit," according to consultant Christopher LaPorte.
Investigating the paranormal side of Las Vegas
Las Vegas is filled with millions of people with stories to tell, but it would seem there might also be some lost souls who once called Las Vegas home before death -- and they have some stories to tell, too.
kyma.com
Las Vegas woman invents “date rape” lipstick
(CNN) - In Las Vegas, a woman has created a new cosmetic she hopes will help women in a domestic violence situation, or save them from being victims of a date rape drug. “Abusers are smart, and a lot of them are career criminals. They literally are in relationships in order to control and violate," said Joy Hoover, creator of the "date rape" lipstick.
Thousands flood Lotto Store in Primm to try luck for $825 Million
Thousands of Nevadans flood Primm's Lotto Store in hopes to win $825 million in the lottery. This is the second largest amount in Powerball history.
The Best Neighborhoods In Las Vegas To Buy A Home
Interested in moving to the Las Vegas area? Learn more about the different neighborhoods in Las Vegas, including amenities, size, and average home prices.
SpaceX rocket launch visible from Las Vegas valley
Shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday night a strange sight was seen in the western sky. It was not a UFO. It was an identified space rocket from SpaceX.
Exploring the Origins of Halloween in Ireland
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Gabe Saglie from Travel Zoo takes us to Ireland to explore the origins of Halloween. The holiday started there 3000 years ago and these days sees a lot of people visiting for festivals and to explore haunted castles throughout the country.
'Good looking' Las Vegas woman accused of killing mother with shards of glass during fight: report
Las Vegas 28-year-old Hend Bustami is accused of killing her own mother after a dispute, reportedly with shards of glass, on Wednesday in their Las Vegas home.
Make-A-Wish makes Las Vegas teen’s dream vacation come true
At the Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., 16-year-old Erick was met with a surprise celebration at which Josh’s dream of being immersed in a universe of superheroes was revealed.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Southern Highlands home in Las Vegas in prime golf course location
If you’re a fan of both golf and high-end living, you may want to consider living at Southern Highlands Golf Club, featuring not only an 18-hole course designed by Robert Trent Jones but some of the most luxurious homes you can imagine in Southern Nevada. The 24-hour, guard-gated community is highly exclusive, with private roads that are accessible through only three gates. It’s literally one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Southern Nevada, and now is your chance to join this rarefied air. A home has just become available there, one that offers plenty of space and a few extras that might surprise you.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County, police teaming up to get homeless off the Las Vegas Strip and provide them with services
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Earlier this month FOX5 showed you how Clark County said it will deploy a team of social service outreach workers to go out on the Las Vegas Strip with Metro Police all in an effort to help reduce crime and address the increasing homelessness issue.
Fox5 KVVU
24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Craving some bacon? There’s now an eatery in the Las Vegas Valley that’s serving up all things bacon 24/7. Dubbed “Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept,” Bacon Nation has opened its doors at The D in downtown. Bacon Nation...
