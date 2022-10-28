Read full article on original website
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
How Many Of These Closed Texarkana Restaurants Do You Remember?
A little while back I did a post on Facebook asking you what restaurants we needed back in Texarkana. Some of the restaurants have only been closed for a short while and some of them are classic, like back in the 80s and 70s. After a little driving around and...
KCS Holiday Express is Back on Track and Headed to Texarkana
All Aboard! Get ready the KCS Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana this year in December. It's been a couple of years since the KCS Holiday Express made a stop in Texarkana. The 2020 pandemic pretty much derailed the popular train but the six-car lighted holiday train with festive displays is back up and running across parts of the country and arrives in Texarkana on Monday, December 5 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Tiger Stadium at Grim Park, 1601-1699 West 12th St. Shuttle service provided from the stadium to train.
‘Local Bands, Local Brews, Local Bites’ Thursday In Texarkana
"Local Bands, Local Brews, Local Bites" is an event that celebrates our downtown and everything it has to offer. On Thursday you can experience the local brews, the local bites, and a great local band. The event begins at 7 pm and is a two-hour event that will go on until 9 pm in front of Hopkin's Icehouse in the Texarkana entertainment district.
Three Chicks ‘Fall Festival On The Farm’ November 5 in Texarkana
Enjoy a day of family fun on the farm this Saturday at Three Chicks Feed, Seed and Cafe. For their Fall Festival. The kids will have a blast with fun activities like pony rides, haystack treasure hunts, a bounce house and more!. Petting Zoo and More. Here is your perfect...
Enjoy The Fall Weather With A Bike Tour in Downtown Texarkana
With the weather feeling more like fall every day why don't you take a 'Fall 'Bike Tour' in downtown Texarkana?. These downtown bike tours are going on now through early next month. This is what the Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department had to say about these unique tours:. The Tours...
You Can Be A Hero And Donate Blood Friday in Texarkana
The Nash Elementary School will be holding a blood drive on Friday at the school in Nash Texas. The 'Blood Center Buddy' Nash Elementary be a hero blood drive will be on Friday, November 4th from 1:30 pm until 6:30 pm at the Nash Elementary School located at 100 Burton Street in Nash Texas.
There Are 10 Super Bands Playing This Weekend In Texarkana
"The Dusty Rose Band" and "Stiff Necked Fools" Highlight your spooky weekend live music in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Twisted Fork in Texarkana will feature...
Here’s Your Chance to Meet The New Texarkana Arkansas Chief of Police
Back on October 3 The Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager E. Jay Ellington made the special announcement that the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department had a new Chief of Police Michael Kramm. Now it's time to welcome him to Texarkana. He's been on the job for a week so he's moved into...
52 Total Arrested Last Week – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were down once again in Bowie County for the fourth week of October 2022, let's hope it's a trend. There were 15 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 37 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Did a Ghost Make This Doll Move at the Jefferson Hotel?
No matter the time of year, the Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is good for a haunting overnight stay. You could very easily run into a message on a steamy mirror or hear voices or screams in the hallway. This particular encounter was captured on camera by a guest and shows a doll in one of the rooms moving on its own.
Be Prepared These Texarkana Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Remember how back in the day most stores would be closed on Thanksgiving? Then all of a sudden all the stores started their Black Friday sales so early that the sales would all start on Thanksgiving Day. Well, what's old is new again and more and more stores are announcing they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to give their employees more time with their families.
New Sidewalks Scheduled for Two Streets in New Boston
“Federal money is providing much of the funding for the new sidewalks and TxDOT will be overseeing the construction work,” said Tommy Bruce, area engineer for TxDOT in Texarkana. The new sidewalks will be constructed along Elm Street from Tapp Park to Front Street and along Lion Drive from College Street to Elm Street. “The sidewalks will make the area around New Boston High School, Tapp Park and downtown more pedestrian-friendly,” Bruce added.
Man accused of breaking into East Texas gaming machine, stealing money
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement said they are trying to identify a man that is accused of breaking into a gaming machine and stealing all of the money inside. The incident happened at a convenience store on Oct. 28 in Texarkana, and officials have video of the man, who was wearing a […]
Police respond to call from haunted house on West 7th Street
According to an early report, a man pulled a gun on employees at the venue. On-site security was able to detain the man until police arrived. Eugene Elliot Reed, 69, was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with Arkansas State Troopers early today. The Texas Department of Transportation...
Win ‘The Taste Of Texarkana’ Tickets On Power 95-9
How would you like some tickets to the one and only "Taste Of Texarkana" happening at the Four States Fairgrounds on Tuesday, in Texarkana?. The "Taste Of Texarkana" is back and will take place at the Four States Fairgrounds arena on Tuesday, and you can go for free with just the free Power 95-9 app. There are currently 34 vendors and more are scheduled to be there.
Major accident stops interstate traffic last night at State Line Avenue
According to a 911 caller, a person was hit on the interstate. Texarkana police had to shut down lanes of the interstate at State Line Avenue while they worked the wreck. Eugene Elliot Reed, 69, was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with Arkansas State Troopers early today.
Don’t Miss The First Ever ‘Rocky Comfort Pecan Festival’ in Foreman, AR
I learned something new today, I learned that Foreman, Arkansas used to have a different name. Did you know that Foreman was first known as Rocky Comfort, Arkansas? That would explain the name of this brand new Pecan Festival then, the first-ever Rocky Comfort Pecan Festival is this weekend. Here's what you need to know...
4 States Auto Museum Car Show Rescheduled For November 5
The Four States Auto Museum will host its "Fall Car Show" is on November 5th in downtown Texarkana. The show has been rescheduled due to the rain in the forecast for this weekend. The show will be from 8 AM until 3 PM and open to all new or old cars. Trophies will be awarded for the first three places in each class. Registration will be from 8 am until 11 am at 217 Laurel Street in downtown Texarkana. Registration is $25 for museum members and $30 for non-members.
Mount Pleasant students tour My Perfect Pet
A group of business students from Mount Pleasant High School visited My Perfect Pet to see how the company manufactures its “perfect” pet food on Friday. Karen Neola, founder and owner of My Perfect Pet, gave the MPHS students some insight on how to start and grow a business. Neola, herself, grew from humble beginnings [her home], gradually transforming into the major operation it is today, located in Sulphur Springs.
City of Texarkana Texas Names Chris Black Interim Fire Chief
TEXARKANA, TX- The City of Texarkana, Texas named its new Interim Fire Chief, Chris Black, this past Saturday, October 29th. The change comes after the position was vacated by former Fire Chief, Eric Schlotter. Schlotter has recently taken a new position as Fire Chief for the City of Aubrey, Texas.
