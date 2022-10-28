ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Research Director Inc., Exclusive October '22 PPM Analysis For New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, And Dallas - Ft. Worth,

What do you think? Add your comment below. It is that time of year when we are reminded of that famous Bart Simpson meme – “There is no such month as ROCKTOBER.” Write that on the blackboard 50 times, please. There is, or was, a NIELSEN survey with the OCTOBER label plastered on the calendar. As is usually the case the month and the survey did not match up. This one began on SEPTEMBER 15th and reached its denouement on OCTOBER 12th. It featured (in order) a change of seasons, ROSH HASHANAH, YOM KIPPUR, and a federally mandated holiday that most do not take off. It’s also likely the last book not tainted by the stench of BURL IVES and his minions. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with the data mining wizards from XTRENDS – are your faithful guides on this journey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
insideradio.com

Legendary Host Scott Shannon To Retire From Morning Radio.

Acclaimed New York personality Scott Shannon is hanging up his morning radio headphones for good. The National Radio Hall of Famer announced this morning (Oct. 28) that he will retire from his WCBS-FM morning show on Dec. 16. However, Shannon will remain with Audacy as the host of the nationally syndicated "America's Greatest Hits," which airs on WCBS-FM Sunday mornings, and will continue to program his syndicated "True Oldies Channel.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Insane plan for a Times Square casino shows how crooked the whole ‘gaming in NYC’ game is

Gov. Kathy Hochul at Tuesday’s debate reaffirmed her commitment to casinos downstate, no doubt looking forward to a continued avalanche of campaign donations from all the would-be players — no matter that more casinos in the city would be a disaster. How big a (legal) bribe will it take for her to utterly ignore the public interest and sign off on a clip joint in Times Square?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ

One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line

Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only will this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Planet Fitness sets location for newest N.J. gym

Popular fitness center chain Planet Fitness is set to open another location in New Jersey. Planet Fitness is coming to Hawthorne in December at 204 Wagaraw Rd., across the street from Hawthorne Tennis Courts. Planet Fitness of Hawthorne is expected to open in December, although an exact opening date has...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

A new superintendent, support for faculty and students, and COVID recovery are key for the ‘For the Children’ slate

Running in the Tuesday, November 8 election for the Secaucus Board of Education is the “For the Children” slate. Kelli Conroy D’Addetta, Alexander de Hombre, and Christina DeBari are seeking the three opens seats left by outgoing Board President Jack McStowe, Trustee Kathy O’Connell, and Trustee Jayesh Patel who opted not to seek re-election.
SECAUCUS, NJ

