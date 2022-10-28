Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy CarBridget MulroyEnglewood, NJ
‘Electrical Malfunction’ Cause of Blaze that Killed 4 in Bronx?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Bag Man’ Punches Straphanger in Unprovoked Subway AttackBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mental Health Crisis Is Rapidly Growing In New York StateAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Legendary New York-Based Alternative Radio Station 92.3 Is No Longer on FM
If you live in the New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut area, odds are that you're familiar with ALT 92.3. Although the station has had many different names over the years, it has consistently been a staple of the area's local radio scene throughout that entire time. Article continues below...
Research Director Inc., Exclusive October '22 PPM Analysis For New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, And Dallas - Ft. Worth,
What do you think? Add your comment below. It is that time of year when we are reminded of that famous Bart Simpson meme – “There is no such month as ROCKTOBER.” Write that on the blackboard 50 times, please. There is, or was, a NIELSEN survey with the OCTOBER label plastered on the calendar. As is usually the case the month and the survey did not match up. This one began on SEPTEMBER 15th and reached its denouement on OCTOBER 12th. It featured (in order) a change of seasons, ROSH HASHANAH, YOM KIPPUR, and a federally mandated holiday that most do not take off. It’s also likely the last book not tainted by the stench of BURL IVES and his minions. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with the data mining wizards from XTRENDS – are your faithful guides on this journey.
Legendary Host Scott Shannon To Retire From Morning Radio.
Acclaimed New York personality Scott Shannon is hanging up his morning radio headphones for good. The National Radio Hall of Famer announced this morning (Oct. 28) that he will retire from his WCBS-FM morning show on Dec. 16. However, Shannon will remain with Audacy as the host of the nationally syndicated "America's Greatest Hits," which airs on WCBS-FM Sunday mornings, and will continue to program his syndicated "True Oldies Channel.”
Insane plan for a Times Square casino shows how crooked the whole ‘gaming in NYC’ game is
Gov. Kathy Hochul at Tuesday’s debate reaffirmed her commitment to casinos downstate, no doubt looking forward to a continued avalanche of campaign donations from all the would-be players — no matter that more casinos in the city would be a disaster. How big a (legal) bribe will it take for her to utterly ignore the public interest and sign off on a clip joint in Times Square?
The Tallest Building in New Jersey is One of Tallest n America
This article is all about heights. How are you when it comes to heights? For me I am so-so. If I am inside a building, car, etc. I am ok. If you want me to sky-dive, mountain climb, go way up on a ladder, climb a tree, etc. well that could be a different story.
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ
One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line
Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only will this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
Former NYC Transit president Sarah Feinberg punched while standing at Chelsea intersection
Sarah Feinberg, former interim NYC Transit president, was randomly attacked while standing at an intersection in Chelsea.
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
How 8 ‘Boys From Glen Rock High’ all made it in music and showbiz
Floyd Vivino got sent down to Joe Sielski because he was always in trouble at school. The powers that be thought he could better expend his energy in band. So Sielski, the music teacher and band leader at Glen Rock High, put Floyd to work on the cymbals. Half a...
Planet Fitness sets location for newest N.J. gym
Popular fitness center chain Planet Fitness is set to open another location in New Jersey. Planet Fitness is coming to Hawthorne in December at 204 Wagaraw Rd., across the street from Hawthorne Tennis Courts. Planet Fitness of Hawthorne is expected to open in December, although an exact opening date has...
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
N.J. firefighter dies in the line of duty, department says
A Bergen County firefighter has died in the line of duty, officials said. The Upper Saddle River Fire Department announced the death of Alex Moss in a Facebook post Sunday night. “It is with deep regret and great sadness the Upper Saddle River Fire Department announce the untimely passing and...
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort Monmouth
Denholtz Properties, a real estate development company, announced it had negotiated a 17,100 -square-foot lease with BarCo Brands to bring The Commissary at Baseline, part of the historic Fort Monmouth redevelopment site located at 675 Oceanport Way in Oceanport, NJ, to full occupancy.
This NJ business can solve our plastic bag problem (Opinion)
Got a call on the show this morning from Nancy who owns with her husband Ramy, ANS Plastics in New Brunswick. It was among my favorite calls. I was happy Nancy stayed on hold through the long commercial and news break to speak with me. The company has been hurt...
NJ high school teacher gets 2 months jail for stalking student over 2 years
A 61-year-old math teacher has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for stalking a student, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll announced on Monday. Tajinder Tung, of Stewartsville, was sentenced in Morris County Superior Court on Friday as a condition of a three-year probationary term after a jury found him guilty last month.
Detective, Drug Task Force Supervisor In Rockland Dies At Age 31
A detective in the Hudson Valley has died at the age of 31. The Rockland County District Attorney's Office announced with "profound sadness" that detective and Drug Task Force Supervisor Xavier Fernandez died on Friday, Oct. 28. A cause of death has not been released. Fernandez worked as an NYPD...
The Number One Spectacular Diner in Toms River, NJ, Chosen By You
Breakfast is my favorite time to go to a diner. It was something we always did on Saturday mornings growing up. Still to this day my family goes to the diner more in the morning than any other time. But, don't get me wrong, a diner is delicious if you go at noon, 2 pm, or 11 pm.
A new superintendent, support for faculty and students, and COVID recovery are key for the ‘For the Children’ slate
Running in the Tuesday, November 8 election for the Secaucus Board of Education is the “For the Children” slate. Kelli Conroy D’Addetta, Alexander de Hombre, and Christina DeBari are seeking the three opens seats left by outgoing Board President Jack McStowe, Trustee Kathy O’Connell, and Trustee Jayesh Patel who opted not to seek re-election.
