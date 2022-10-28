ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
jkz33 ume
3d ago

FAKE NEWS! SCARE TACTICS AND PROPAGANDA! you forced kids to unnecessarily were mask for almost 2 years practically DESTROYING Their immune systems. so yea... they probably are going to be more sick this year then ever before. but it was self inflicted. so let them get sick. build their immune systems and STAY OUT OF OUR LIVES HOCHEL! vote REPUBLICAN ACROSS THE BOARD! remove all the EVIL DEMON-CRAPS 😈

Veronica Madison
4d ago

looks like demacratic party wants lockdown before election.seen this coming.

Denise Rumney
4d ago

Why is it just NEW YORK????Keep letting them in and you wonder why

96.1 The Breeze

RSV Vaccine Is A Game Changer Coming to New York State?

RSV is no joke. What does RSV mean? Respiratory Syncytial Virus the virus has been affecting kids at a record rate this season. In fact, hospitals have been overwhelmed in New York State with kids coming with RSV. Now, the CDC says that every kid will get RSV by the...
Hudson Valley Post

Spooky $1 Billion Prize Available For New York State Residents

It's Halloween and a lucky New Yorker might be in for a spooky billion-dollar treat this evening. No one won the jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing, so that means the jackpot for Monday night's drawing is an estimated $1 billion. Powerball Jackpot Reaches Estimated $1 Billion. The $1 billion jackpot...
96.1 The Breeze

Millions In New York State Waking Up To Bad News

Happy Holidays! Now that the spooky season has come and gone in what seems to be record time, it is time to look ahead to Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanuka! For millions in New York State, the start of November has also brought us some news we didn't exactly plan on.
a-z-animals.com

The Most Snake-Infested Lakes in New York

New York, the state, is quite popular, as much as its largest city, which goes by the same name. It is the fourth most populous state in the United States. The state is known for its cultural, media, and economic significance, but there are more intriguing things about the Empire State.
13 WHAM

Health officials reporting uptick in flu cases

Rochester, N.Y. — Ontario County's Public Health Director, Mary Beer says this is the first year she can recall the state reporting influenza activity as widespread so early in the flu season. This is the second Halloween in a row that fifth grader Teagan Feldman has been sick with...
newyorkalmanack.com

Kudzu Found in 14 Counties in New York State

Kudzu, a fast-growing invasive vine originally native to Asia, has been found in 14 counties in New York State, entirely in the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island. Due to control efforts, 1/3 of all known kudzu sites in New York currently have no kudzu vines. 27 sites are considered eradicated, having no plants found for 3 years, and 37 have had no plants found for 1 or 2 years and are still being monitored.
WIBX 950

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
Syracuse.com

Masks no longer recommended in Central New York as Covid levels decline

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer recommending masks in Central New York as Covid-19 levels have declined. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including seven counties in New York state.
