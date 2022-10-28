ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Eagle 106.3

Chris Black Named Texarkana Texas Interim Fire Chief

The City of Texarkana, Texas announces it's Interim Fire Chief, Chris Black on Saturday, October 29th. The announcement comes after former Fire Chief, Eric Schlotter, vacated the position recently to become Fire Chief for the City of Aubrey, Texas. “We welcome this new change and are fortunate to have someone...
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

52 Total Arrested Last Week – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report

Arrests were down once again in Bowie County for the fourth week of October 2022, let's hope it's a trend. There were 15 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 37 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Did a Ghost Make This Doll Move at the Jefferson Hotel?

No matter the time of year, the Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is good for a haunting overnight stay. You could very easily run into a message on a steamy mirror or hear voices or screams in the hallway. This particular encounter was captured on camera by a guest and shows a doll in one of the rooms moving on its own.
JEFFERSON, TX
Eagle 106.3

Be Prepared These Texarkana Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Remember how back in the day most stores would be closed on Thanksgiving? Then all of a sudden all the stores started their Black Friday sales so early that the sales would all start on Thanksgiving Day. Well, what's old is new again and more and more stores are announcing they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to give their employees more time with their families.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Harvest Mobile Pantry Returns To Nashville Arkansas November 2nd

Harvest Regional Food Bank is returning to Howard County with its TEFAP USDA Commodity Mobile Pantry on Wednesday, November 2. “With the recent rise in hunger, it’s more important than ever that Harvest meet the needs of our food-insecure families where they are,” says Camille Coker Wrinkle, CEO/Executive Director. “Our goal is to continue making sure families have the food they need, even during this challenging time.”
NASHVILLE, AR
Eagle 106.3

It’s A&M-Texarkana’s Popular Trunk or Treat & New Free Haunted Trails

Halloween is Monday and Texas A&M Texarkana's popular Halloween Truck or Treat is back. Something new to check out is the Haunted Trails for a spooky fun time. This city-wide event is taking place on Halloween, Monday, October 31. Hosted by the Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Office of Student Life and the Student Athletes Advisory Council. The fun gets started at 5 PM and goes until 7 PM.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Police respond to call from haunted house on West 7th Street

According to an early report, a man pulled a gun on employees at the venue. On-site security was able to detain the man until police arrived. Eugene Elliot Reed, 69, was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with Arkansas State Troopers early today. The Texas Department of Transportation...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

New Sidewalks Scheduled for Two Streets in New Boston

“Federal money is providing much of the funding for the new sidewalks and TxDOT will be overseeing the construction work,” said Tommy Bruce, area engineer for TxDOT in Texarkana. The new sidewalks will be constructed along Elm Street from Tapp Park to Front Street and along Lion Drive from College Street to Elm Street. “The sidewalks will make the area around New Boston High School, Tapp Park and downtown more pedestrian-friendly,” Bruce added.
NEW BOSTON, TX
Eagle 106.3

4 States Auto Museum Car Show Rescheduled For November 5

The Four States Auto Museum will host its "Fall Car Show" is on November 5th in downtown Texarkana. The show has been rescheduled due to the rain in the forecast for this weekend. The show will be from 8 AM until 3 PM and open to all new or old cars. Trophies will be awarded for the first three places in each class. Registration will be from 8 am until 11 am at 217 Laurel Street in downtown Texarkana. Registration is $25 for museum members and $30 for non-members.
TEXARKANA, AR
ssnewstelegram.com

Mount Pleasant students tour My Perfect Pet

A group of business students from Mount Pleasant High School visited My Perfect Pet to see how the company manufactures its “perfect” pet food on Friday. Karen Neola, founder and owner of My Perfect Pet, gave the MPHS students some insight on how to start and grow a business. Neola, herself, grew from humble beginnings [her home], gradually transforming into the major operation it is today, located in Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Eagle 106.3

National Drug Take Back Day Saturday Oct. 29 in Texarkana

Did you know that tomorrow Saturday, October 29 is National Drug Take Back Day? It is and you can dispose of any outdated or unused medication safely. A couple of Texarkana Arkansas officers will be at the Texarkana Emergency Center located at 4646 Cowhorn Creek Road in Texarkana, Texas. This...
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

