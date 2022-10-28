Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
comebacktown.com
Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Attorney Eric Guster opens food truck court on Third Avenue North
Local attorney and investor Eric Guster is creating opportunities for food truck owners to expand their services in a new location in downtown Birmingham. Guster opened a food court at 1104 Third Ave. N. and is already hosting Taquería La Catrina taco truck as well as Frozen Rooster’s food truck.
280living.com
Randy Howell Hope Festival moves back to Chelsea
After a year at Veterans Park in Hoover, the King’s Home is moving its annual Randy Howell Hope Festival back to the King’s Home campus in Chelsea. Organizers decided the Chelsea campus had a more intimate feel and was more easily accessible to kids from the King’s Home, said Elishua Markham, the organization’s development director.
Bham Now
9 new Birmingham businesses, including Adiõs bar
Birmingham, it’s a new week and we have nine businesses for you to get excited about. From a classy cocktail bar to a flower shop, there are many new spots for you to look forward to and visit in The Magic City. 1. Adiõs | Downtown. It’s official,...
Beloved meteorologist calls for prayers for wife
HOOVER, Ala. – Lacey Simpson, wife of Holly Pond native and WVTM-13 meteorologist Jason Simpson, suffered a traumatic medical emergency last week while shopping at the family’s local Publix at Valleydale Village in Hoover. Lacey Simpson collapsed, hit her head and was unresponsive. Jason Simpson was heading to the newsroom to cover the imminent tornado watch on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when he received a call from Lacey Simpson’s cell phone. He answered what he thought was his wife’s call with his usual “yes ma’am.” Instead of her voice on the other end of the call, it was a stranger with concerning...
Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster sets date for annual Christmas Parade
ALABASTER – The holiday season is approaching, and Alabaster is preparing for the return of its annual Christmas Parade. The Alabaster Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at Highway 31 South. It is organized and directed by Alabaster city personnel. The theme for...
momcollective.com
Ultimate Guide to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital
Welcome to the Ultimate Guide to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital! Are you having a baby or planning on having a baby in Birmingham? Did you know that Ascension St. Vincent’s Birmingham has a long history of recognition, including being named the “Best Hospital to Have a Baby,” “Best Birthing Suites,” “Favorite Hospital,” and the Most Wired list for Hospitals and Health Networks? In this guide, we hope to showcase what makes Ascension St. Vincent’s a great choice when having a baby…
81st annual Magic City Classic parade: How to watch live, what to know if you go
It’s gameday. The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The Magic City Classic Parade kicked off...
Bham Now
COMING SOON: everything you need to know about Birmingham’s newest active adult community for ages 55+
Overture Tributary, opening in January 2023, is creating a new way of living for ages 55+ with their maintenance-free, resort-inspired apartment homes. Want to learn more? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new community. Opening in January 2023. When a larger home doesn’t make sense anymore,...
Bham Now
Your ultimate guide to holiday shopping in Trussville this November
Does holiday shopping give you resting Grinch face? Get ready to turn that frown upside down because Trussville Downtown Merchant’s Association is making this year’s gift-buying easy and fun! Read on to discover the Trussville Downtown Open House Shopping Guide filled with great places to shop and support local, where to score special deals, must-attend events and more—all November long!
wvtm13.com
Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
wbrc.com
PHOTO GALLERY: NICU babies at Brookwood Baptist dress up for Halloween
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Halloween doesn’t get any cuter than this!. Nurses at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center hand-made some cute Halloween costumes for babies in the NICU. Just look how adorable they are. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our...
thecutoffnews.com
Halloween / Fall Festival / Trunk Or Treat List For The Cutoff For Sat., Oct. 29, Sun., Oct. 30, Mon. Oct.31 & November 2022
Halloween / Fall Festival / Trunk Or Treat List For The Cutoff For Saturday, October 30, Sunday, October 31 & Monday, October 31 & November. Here's a few that we have found, If you have one you want us to ad to this list please email us at thecutoffnews@gmail.com. Times,...
Hickory Farms Opening Just in Time for the Holidays in Tuscaloosa
The holiday season is here. We just got past Halloween and now we are entering the last two months of 2022. This does mean the hustle and bustle of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and ringing in the New Year is here. The other day while shopping locally, I notice a sign that...
wbrc.com
Incident reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An incident was reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Nothing has been confirmed at this time. A WBRC FOX6 News crew is on scene. This story will be updated as we learn more information. Get news alerts...
Bham Now
After 25 years, AMC Summit 16 is getting a $5.1M facelift
Just in time for its 25th anniversary, the AMC Summit 16 is about to get a major facelift. Earlier this week, The Bama Buzz, Bham Now’s sister publication, reported in its weekly construction update, plans to renovate the popular multiplex at The Summit. According to Southern Exposure Information, a...
J.D. Hess Day is Now Official in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Commission held their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, September 27, 2022. Elected Official/Department Head Comments – No Comments.
Trick or Treat on Main
Oxford, AL – Monday the 31st will be Trick or Treat on Main hosted by Historic Main Street Oxford. Join them for the 8th Annual Trick or Treat on Main! There will be lots of free candy, live entertainment, bounce houses, hay ride, face painting, and so much more! PLUS – the First 100 kids get a free bag!!! This event will be located at Simmons Park, in Historic Downtown Oxford from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Comments / 0