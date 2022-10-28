ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

comebacktown.com

Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?

I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
280living.com

Randy Howell Hope Festival moves back to Chelsea

After a year at Veterans Park in Hoover, the King’s Home is moving its annual Randy Howell Hope Festival back to the King’s Home campus in Chelsea. Organizers decided the Chelsea campus had a more intimate feel and was more easily accessible to kids from the King’s Home, said Elishua Markham, the organization’s development director.
CHELSEA, AL
Bham Now

9 new Birmingham businesses, including Adiõs bar

Birmingham, it’s a new week and we have nine businesses for you to get excited about. From a classy cocktail bar to a flower shop, there are many new spots for you to look forward to and visit in The Magic City. 1. Adiõs | Downtown. It’s official,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Beloved meteorologist calls for prayers for wife

HOOVER, Ala. – Lacey Simpson, wife of Holly Pond native and WVTM-13 meteorologist Jason Simpson, suffered a traumatic medical emergency last week while shopping at the family’s local Publix at Valleydale Village in Hoover. Lacey Simpson collapsed, hit her head and was unresponsive.   Jason Simpson was heading to the newsroom to cover the imminent tornado watch on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when he received a call from Lacey Simpson’s cell phone. He answered what he thought was his wife’s call with his usual “yes ma’am.” Instead of her voice on the other end of the call, it was a stranger with concerning...
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster sets date for annual Christmas Parade

ALABASTER – The holiday season is approaching, and Alabaster is preparing for the return of its annual Christmas Parade. The Alabaster Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at Highway 31 South. It is organized and directed by Alabaster city personnel. The theme for...
ALABASTER, AL
momcollective.com

Ultimate Guide to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital

Welcome to the Ultimate Guide to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital! Are you having a baby or planning on having a baby in Birmingham? Did you know that Ascension St. Vincent’s Birmingham has a long history of recognition, including being named the “Best Hospital to Have a Baby,” “Best Birthing Suites,” “Favorite Hospital,” and the Most Wired list for Hospitals and Health Networks? In this guide, we hope to showcase what makes Ascension St. Vincent’s a great choice when having a baby…
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Your ultimate guide to holiday shopping in Trussville this November

Does holiday shopping give you resting Grinch face? Get ready to turn that frown upside down because Trussville Downtown Merchant’s Association is making this year’s gift-buying easy and fun! Read on to discover the Trussville Downtown Open House Shopping Guide filled with great places to shop and support local, where to score special deals, must-attend events and more—all November long!
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Incident reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An incident was reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Nothing has been confirmed at this time. A WBRC FOX6 News crew is on scene. This story will be updated as we learn more information. Get news alerts...
FAIRFIELD, AL
Bham Now

After 25 years, AMC Summit 16 is getting a $5.1M facelift

Just in time for its 25th anniversary, the AMC Summit 16 is about to get a major facelift. Earlier this week, The Bama Buzz, Bham Now’s sister publication, reported in its weekly construction update, plans to renovate the popular multiplex at The Summit. According to Southern Exposure Information, a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Trick or Treat on Main

Oxford, AL – Monday the 31st will be Trick or Treat on Main hosted by Historic Main Street Oxford. Join them for the 8th Annual Trick or Treat on Main! There will be lots of free candy, live entertainment, bounce houses, hay ride, face painting, and so much more! PLUS – the First 100 kids get a free bag!!! This event will be located at Simmons Park, in Historic Downtown Oxford from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

