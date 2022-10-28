Read full article on original website
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
‘What Does She Need To Do?’ Migos' Quavo Seen Pleading With 911 Operator For Help Saving Takeoff Moments After Rapper Was Shot
Migos’ Quavo was seen pleading out for help in the moments after his nephew Takeoff was fatally shot while playing dice in Houston, RadarOnline.com has learned. A heartbreaking video from the scene of the incident shows Quavo standing over Takeoff’s body while on the phone with a 911 operator. Quavo is heard “What does she need to do? Hello? Hello? What does she need to do?” Sources told TMZ that a woman on the scene was a nurse and offered to help try and provide Takeoff with medical attention.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last night, Takeoff was fatally shot while partying...
Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
