Oil industry reacts to Biden threatening potential windfall tax
Oil industry groups are reacting to President Joe Biden on Monday threatening a potential windfall profit tax or other repercussions against oil companies.
UK fresh food prices rise 13.3% in year to October - BRC
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The cost of fresh food in British shops last month was 13.3% higher than a year earlier, the biggest annual increase in records going back to 2005, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.
U.S. says China resisting nuclear talks after Xi vow to boost deterrent
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Despite the lesson of the Cuban missile crisis 60 years ago, China has shown no interest in discussing steps to reduce the risk posed by nuclear weapons, senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday, after Chinese leader Xi Jinping signaled last month that Beijing would strengthen its strategic deterrent.
