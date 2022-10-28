ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Suggests A Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade: Kevin Durant To The Mavs?

With six games into the season, the Brooklyn Nets are already struggling to win games. They currently have a record of 1-5 and hold the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference. Looking at the Nets' struggles, it is starting to make sense why Kevin Durant wanted to be traded from the team in the offseason.
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis to the Chicago Bulls? Here’s why it could potentially happen

The Chicago Bulls enter today with a 3-4 record, coming off a tough loss at home last night to the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid took over late, and even took a jab at the city of Chicago in an Instagram post later that evening. It was a rough night for the Bulls as they dropped their second game in a row. It’s been an up and down start, leaving fans to wonder how high the ceiling really is for this injury-riddled Bulls squad. It’ll be tough to judge until the team is fully healthy.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Pacers' Myles Turner has interesting message for Lakers

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has absolutely no time for subtlety. Turner appeared this week on “The Woj Pod” with Adrian Wojnarowski and offered a message for the L.A. Lakers, essentially telling them to go get him. “If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at...
Yardbarker

Pacers still considered most likely team to make Russell Westbrook trade as Myles Turner comments on Lakers rumors

Once the 2022-23 NBA season started, it felt as if the Russell Westbrook to Indiana trade chatter would die down for a bit. For about 12 days, that was the case. Despite some oddsmakers still appointing the Pacers as the most likely team to trade for Westbrook after his poor start to the season — he averaged just 10.3 points per game on 28.9 percent shooting in the Los Angeles Lakers first three games and then missed the fourth due to injury — the Lakers were reportedly not interesting in reviving trade talks until closer to Thanksgiving.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

NBA announces punishment for 76ers over free agency violations

The NBA on Monday announced its punishment for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were docked second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024. The punishment arose from the team’s early contact with free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. The Sixers made contact with the two players prior to when they were legally allowed to.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo Because There Are Multiple Alleged Instances Of Him Exposing Himself To Women, Say Adrian Wojnarowski And Ramona Shelburne

Josh Primo was recently released by the San Antonio Spurs, despite the team picking up his team option just a while ago. The announcement came as a surprise to many people, as Primo was viewed as a promising guard. A recent report from Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

LeBron James' Longtime Friend Cuffs The Legend Says Lakers Star Would Fit 'Perfectly' With The Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James is in the final chapter of his NBA career, playing his 20th NBA season this year. It's wonderful to see LeBron be a 25-point scorer his entire career, even at this age. What's not nice to see is a LeBron James-led team being 0-5 to start their season as the Los Angeles Lakers are, undoubtedly, the worst team in the NBA right now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Raja Bell Calls Out Kyrie Irving After His Newest Controversy: "He Doesn't Really Care. He Just Does What He Does."

There hasn't been a lot of time in the NBA in recent years without some controversy or the other involving Kyrie Irving. The enigmatic point guard is one of the league's most skilled players, but that's just not what most people are talking about when it comes to him. Irving missed serious time last season thanks to his stance against the COVID-19 vaccination, and there is a new controversy at the start of this season.

