Once the 2022-23 NBA season started, it felt as if the Russell Westbrook to Indiana trade chatter would die down for a bit. For about 12 days, that was the case. Despite some oddsmakers still appointing the Pacers as the most likely team to trade for Westbrook after his poor start to the season — he averaged just 10.3 points per game on 28.9 percent shooting in the Los Angeles Lakers first three games and then missed the fourth due to injury — the Lakers were reportedly not interesting in reviving trade talks until closer to Thanksgiving.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO