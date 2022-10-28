Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Should Investors Buy CVS Stock Before Q3 Earnings?
Trading 15% from its highs, CVS CVS is set to report Q3 earnings on Wednesday, November 2. CVS has held up better than the broader market and is part of a top-rated industry at the moment. Investors hope the company can capitalize on its ambition to sustain itself as an industry leader as the Retail-Pharmacies Drug Stores Industry is currently in the top 18% of over 250 Zacks Industries.
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
NASDAQ
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
NASDAQ
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
NASDAQ
Insurance Stocks' Q3 Earnings on Nov 1: AIG, PRU and More
Improved pricing, exposure growth, solid retention, favorable renewals, reinsurance agreements and accelerated digitalization in the third quarter are likely to have benefited insurance industry players such as American International Group, Inc. AIG, Prudential Financial Inc. PRU, Assurant Inc. AIZ, Unum Group UNM and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR, which are due to report tomorrow. However, an active catastrophe level is likely to have weighed on the upside.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Even in a down market, investors want to make money. The bear market of 2022 brought dividends back into vogue as growth investors face off against a potential recession. Dividends provide steady income, and shareholders can also reinvest the proceeds -- capitalizing by buying shares while prices are down. This sets them up for more significant future profits.
NASDAQ
Best Energy Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 For Your Watchlist
Energy stocks are a critical component of any well-rounded investment portfolio. This is because energy stocks provide exposure to a fundamental driver of economic growth and can offer both stability and upside potential. However, energy stocks also come with a unique set of risks that investors need to be aware of.
NASDAQ
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
NASDAQ
What's in Store for Consolidated Edison (ED) in Q3 Earnings?
Consolidated Edison Inc. ED is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 10.34%. However, Consolidated Edison came up with a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.65%. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely...
NASDAQ
Utility Stocks' Q3 Earnings to Watch on Nov 1: EIX, CNP, WEC
Utilities is one of the total 16 Zacks sectors expected to report year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter of 2022. So far, a handful of the S&P 500 members from the Zacks Utilities sector have released their Q3 earnings. Another cohort of major utility stocks, including Edison International EIX, CenterPoint Energy CNP and WEC Energy WEC, is set to announce their earnings on Nov 1.
NASDAQ
NextEra Energy Partners' (NEP) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag
NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP recorded third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per unit of 93 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents by 47.6%. The bottom line improved by 287.5% from the year-ago quarter’s 24 cents per unit. Revenues. For the third quarter of 2022, the firm’s...
NASDAQ
Can Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Capital Bancorp (CBNK) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this...
NASDAQ
Factors to Note Ahead of Generac's (GNRC) Q3 Earnings Release
Generac Holdings Inc GNRC will report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2. On Oct 19, Generac released preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended Sep 30. Pressured sales in the Residential Products business and a bankruptcy filing by a large customer hurt its clean energy product shipments in the third quarter.
NASDAQ
What's in Store for Omega Healthcare (OHI) in Q3 Earnings?
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. OHI is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2 after the closing bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display a year-over-year decline in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this healthcare REIT delivered an...
NASDAQ
Why Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS), which belongs to the Zacks Waste Removal Services industry. This company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially...
NASDAQ
MedTech Stocks Due to Report Earnings on Nov 1: MCK, CTLT & More
The third-quarter reporting cycle has just begun for the Medical sector (one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification). Quarterly performances have been discouraging so far. Per the latest trends, the Medical sector is one of the spaces witnessing negative estimate revisions among seven other sectors since mid-April.
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for First Community (FCCO): Time to Buy?
First Community (FCCO) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this holding...
NASDAQ
What's in Store for EPR Properties (EPR) in Q3 Earnings?
EPR Properties EPR is expected to report third-quarter 2022 results after market close on Nov 2. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display year-over-year growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust...
NASDAQ
Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
Will Pinnacle West (PNW) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Pinnacle West (PNW), which belongs to the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This power company has...
Comments / 0