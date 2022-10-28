Read full article on original website
Victorian-style pastime comes to Albuquerque cemetery
Organizers welcomed visitors to have a picnic at the cemetery.
New Albuquerque food park holds grand opening
The park, which sits near Louisiana and Santa Monica, is a combined effort between Grace Church and five local food trucks.
KOAT 7
'Burque Unite' shows creative path through city woes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For 10 years, Gerald Lovato used mixed martial arts fighting as a way to cope with traumatic experiences earlier in his life. He had a successful professional career, competing nationally and internationally. Earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of New Mexico, Lovato...
losalamosreporter.com
Register By Nov. 6 For Nov. 10-11 Food
LA Cares, our local food pantry is having its monthly food distribution on Nov. 10 and 11. Call 505-661-8015 to register before Sunday, Nov. 6. Distribution is held on the second Friday of the month and the preceding Thursday. So, this month it will be on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5:30-7:00 pm, and Friday, Nov. 11 from 10:30 am to noon, at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church on North Road. Be sure to call NOW to register: 505-661-8015.
ladailypost.com
Jazz Project Hosts ‘Black Box Jazz Club’ Thursday & Friday
Jazz Project will host “Black Box Jazz Club” Thursday and Friday. The event transforms the Los Alamos High School (LAHS) Black Box Theater into a Jazz Club and features eight student jazz ensembles from Los Alamos and Santa Fe. Both nights will feature sets from the “LAHS Jazz...
ladailypost.com
Short Video Of Kiwanis Fireworks Show At Overlook Park
VIDEO: The Los Alamos Daily Post presents this short video shot from a drone of the fireworks display Saturday night, which the Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos provided for the community at Overlook Park in White Rock. This display was part of the White Rock Glow & Show event managed by the County Community Services Department, which included the Pumpkin Glow managed by the Los Alamos Arts Council/Fuller Lodge Art Center. Video by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos … The Gateway To Three National Parks
If you enjoy exploring the great outdoors and discovering historic attractions, you’re going to love Los Alamos. “The city is a gateway to three national parks – Bandelier National Monument, the Valles Caldera National Preserve and the new Manhattan Project National Historical Park – and as a result, it’s drawing visitors who can’t wait to take in the area’s beautiful scenery while embarking on unforgettable adventures and learning about local and national history.”
Albuquerque artists support fellow artist through tough recovery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuqerque’s artist community came together Thursday night to help one of their own through a tough time. Three weeks ago, local artist Josh Patterson experienced a seizure and a fall that left him with severe complications and a long recovery ahead. His fellow artists say they know how hard it is to […]
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Arts Council Wows Crowd With Pumpkin Glow
Scene from Los Alamos Arts Council Pumpkin Glow Saturday at Overlook Park in White Rock. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Scene from Los Alamos Arts Council Pumpkin Glow Saturday at Overlook Park in White Rock. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Scene from Los Alamos Arts Council Pumpkin Glow Saturday at Overlook Park...
ladailypost.com
Remembering Bruce Emerson Burkheimer
One of the joys of growing older is memories – particularly memories of folks I worked with at LANL. I began my career at LANL working in Group L-1. At that time, Bruce Burkheimer ran the staff shop, which supported Group L-1. I remember Bruce’s warmth, enthusiasm, and a kind of personal intensity.
Rio Rancho school recognized by ESPN for sports program
The school said ESPN will come out to the school in May for their program's big event and to give them a banner.
ladailypost.com
SFNF To Begin Riparian Restoration Along Pecos River
SANTA FE — The Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) will begin implementation of a project to improve stream stability and aquatic habitat along approximately 1,000 feet of the Pecos River near Cowles on the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District as early as Nov. 1. The Pecos River at Cowles project...
ladailypost.com
Obituary: Rhonda Nell Wilder Ekdahl 1941 – Oct. 15, 2022
Rhonda Nell Wilder Ekdahl, 80, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, passed away October 15, 2022 at Christus St. Vincent Hospital with her family by her side. She was born in 1941 to the late Nola and Milom Wilder in Luther, Tennessee. She graduated from Oliver Springs High School in 1959.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
ladailypost.com
Video: Council Vice Chair Denise Derkacs Shares Work Session Highlights
Los Alamos County Councilor Denise Derkacs offers highlights from Tuesday night’s council work session. Video by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
PAC 8 Community Media Center: Oct. 30-Nov. 3, 2022
PAC 8 Community Media Center is available for recording events, transferring of old media, shooting and editing, live streaming and drone photography and videography. For information, email pac8@losalamos.com, call 505.662.7228 or visit pac8cmc.com. PAC 8 Television schedule for Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2022:. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022:. 6 a.m. FSTV;. 5...
ladailypost.com
Ryn Herrmann Hanging With Her LACDC Gnomies
Los Alamos Commerce and Development Corporation (LACDC), Chamber Director Ryn Herrmann, center, hanging with her LACDC Gnomies during Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet Friday, from left, Clarice Rodriguez, Sam McRae, Jacquelyn Connolly, Herrmann, Melanie Pena, Tiffany Harding, Jasmine Stephens, Lauren McDaniel and Carlitos Martinez. The annual event is hosted by LACDC’s Los Alamos MainStreet and Creative District, along with sponsors including Los Alamos County, Enterprise Bank & Trust and Del Norte Credit Union and the dozens of businesses and organizations that hand out candy to the costumed trick-or-treaters. Courtesy photo.
Thousands of Native Students Go to Albuquerque Schools. Most Will Never Have a Native Teacher
Growing up in Albuquerque, high school junior Brook Chavez, who is Diné, never had a Native American teacher until last year, when she took a Navajo language and culture class. There, the 16 year old learned more about her culture and connected with other Diné youth, coming away prouder about who she is. She felt […]
Los Lunas man arrested for fleeing deputies in Albuquerque
According to the criminal complaint, a BSCO deputy pulled over a car for having a suspended registration on Avenida Cesar Chavez near Broadway.
Roadrunner Food Bank searching for help with annual event
A local food bank is asking for a helping hand.
