“He has no relationship with players out of the top 20”, Facundo Bagnis slams the ATP Chairman and feels grateful towards Novak Djokovic and his PTPA

tennisuptodate.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime surpasses Rafael Nadal in peculiar statistic following third consecutive title win
Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is on a roll this month, capturing the title at the Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday. With his third title in as many weeks, the 22-year-old now has one more indoor title than 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal (2) has collected in two decades. While Nadal has won nearly 100 singles titles (92), only two of them — 2005 Madrid (hardcourt) and 2013 Sao Paulo (clay) — have come indoors.
tennisuptodate.com
"It seems unfair" - Norrie voices frustration at Djokovic gaining ATP Finals qualification through Wimbledon
Cameron Norrie is not thrilled with Djokovic qualifying for the ATP Finals due to the grand slam qualification rule. Cameron Norrie lost to Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-final and while neither won points for the event, Djokovic was able to win the event which gave him a huge chance to find himself in Turin. He only needed to finish in the top 20 of the race due to winning a grand slam as opposed to finishing in the top 8 of the Race like non-grand slam champions have to:
SkySports
Paris Masters: Andy Murray falls to wildcard Gilles Simon as Cameron Norrie makes strong start
Andy Murray was stunned by Gilles Simon in the first round of the Paris Masters. The 35-year-old had the upper hand to begin the evening and looked poised for a straightforward victory after taking the opening set, but Frenchman Simon staged a comeback, rallying back from a 5-3 deficit and winning four games in a row to claim the second.
atptour.com
From Studying Sampras To Facing Djokovic: Cressy's Serve & Volley Journey
Novak Djokovic’s admiration of fellow legend Pete Sampras is well documented. Maxime Cressy, who will play Djokovic on Tuesday at the Rolex Paris Masters, not only looked up to Sampras, but is a disciple of the American’s serve-and-volley style. “I wanted to study [serve-and-volley] patterns, what made them...
ESPN
Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev advance at Paris Masters
PARIS -- Defending champion Novak Djokovic started his chase for a record-extending 39th Masters title by beating Maxime Cressy of the United States 7-6 (1), 6-4 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday. In the first meeting between the two, Cressy saved three break points in the...
tennisuptodate.com
Auger-Aliassime wins 3rd consecutive trophy at Swiss Indoors Basel
Felix Auger-Aliassime won his 3rd trophy in three events by beating Holger Rune in the Swiss Indoors final 6-3 7-5. It was a clash of players with a winning streak as neither player lost in a while. Auger-Aliassime was looking for his 13th win in a row while Rune wanted to make it his tenth. It was a great match between two great players but was clearly better.
tennisuptodate.com
"We always try to qualify. We were maybe 13, 12 in the Race before" - Jabeur not surprised with herself, Pegula, Gauff and Kasatkina debuting at WTA Finals
Ons Jabeur was not surprised to see herself, Gauff, Pegula and others qualify for the WTA Finals for the first time as they were always close. The debutants at the events all played strong seasons qualifying comfortably for the event. Gauff and Jabeur played in grand slam finals this year so their place was certainly earned and it didn't surprise the Tunisian who admitted they were always close:
SkySports
Daniil Medvedev seals Vienna Open title, while Felix Auger-Aliassime wins the Swiss Indoors in Basel
Daniil Medvedev captured his second ATP title of the season at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, while Felix Auger-Aliassime lifted his third consecutive ATP Tour title with victory in Basel. Medvedev fought back to beat Denis Shapovalov 4-6 6-3 6-2 in two hours and 16 minutes, with his greater...
tennismajors.com
ATP Rankings: Medvedev back in top 3; Auger-Aliassime back to career-high
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev is back in the world’s top 3 after winning his second title of the season at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna on Sunday. The 26-year-old moves up one spot and remains behind only Carlos Alcaraz at No 1 and Rafael Nadal at No 2 in the ATP rankings for the week of October 31st.
sportstravelmagazine.com
ATP, ITF and Kosmos Announce Davis Cup Partnership
The ATP, International Tennis Federation and Kosmos Tennis have announced a strategic alliance from 2023 supporting the Davis Cup by Rakuten, the 122-year tournament that has been changed in recent years. The partnership has been established to enable collaboration on the competition’s governance and evolution, with ATP granted two of...
tennisuptodate.com
Former Spanish tennis player Jose Luis Arilla believes Nadal can win a Grand Slam at any time: "He is almost an alien"
Former player Jose Arilla is certain that Rafael Nadal can win a grand slam at any time but it depends if he's healthy. Rafael Nadal won 22 grand slams over his long career and the Spaniard is still playing at a high enough level to compete in the biggest tennis events. He won two this year and will certainly be in contention to win a couple more next year but it will all depend on how healthy he is.
tennisuptodate.com
Raducanu earned more than World Number One Swiatek in Highest Paid Female Athletes list topped by Osaka despite indifferent season
The commercial power of three tennis players in particular has been shown in the recent Sportico published Top 15 Highest Paid Marketable Female Athletes list which featured two players who have had in different seasons on the court but lucrative off it. Naomi Osaka leads the list with $53.2m, with...
tennisuptodate.com
Aryna Sabalenka rallies to stun Ons Jabeur in thrilling WTA Finals encounter
World No.7 Aryna Sabalenka improved to 3-1 in career meetings against Ons Jabeur, overcoming the Tunisian in their group stage match at the 2022 WTA Finals. Sabalenka fought back from a set deficit to record a 3-6 7-6(5) 7-5 victory, edging out the World No.2 in a thrilling late-night encounter. Jabeur dominated the first set, winning 80% of points behind her first serve without facing a break point.
tennisuptodate.com
"She is beatable, anything is possible now" - Jabeur on solving Swiatek puzzle at WTA Finals
Ons Jabeur is confident in her tennis ability and she thinks she can defeat Swiatek because the Polish player is beatable. Jabeur is not wrong about Swiatke being beatable because every player is beatable. The duo played only once this year and it came in the US Open final where Swiatek proved better winning in two sets. The overall H2H is 3-2 in favour of Swiatek so Jabeur did beat her in the past.
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm like, ‘Oh, what footwork!’ I wish to have this speed and this timing and reading the direction of the ball" - Kasatkina takes inspiration from Alcaraz and Auger-Aliassime instead of fellow WTA pros
Ahead of her debut at the WTA Finals, Daria Kasatkina admitted she mostly looks to ATP players for inspiration when it comes to tennis struggling to do so for WTA players. The reason why that is rather simple. The Russian competes daily against her fellow WTA players and spends hours picking apart their games and finding flaws which make it hard for her to find something she likes:
