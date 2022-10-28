ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, CA

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Sen. Johnson campaigns in Onalaska, fires back at Obama over Social Security

ONALASKA (WKBT)- Wisconsin incumbent U.S. Senator Ron Johnson’s bus tour made a campaign stop at the La Crosse County Republican Party headquarters Tuesday evening. Former President Obama criticized Johnson over the weekend on Social Security, saying Johnson doesn’t care about voters. Johnson has pushed for the program to be moved from mandatory spending to discretionary, meaning it has to be...
ONALASKA, WI
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Letters: Abortion should be legal in all states

The Supreme Court made the decision allow states to determine the status of abortion. As a woman, it is frustrating that I don't have the option to make my own decision about my body. By taking away those rights, they invade our privacy in our decisions. To respect privacy, the federal government should make abortion legal in all states and make it cheaper in health care. The clinic nurses and doctors can keep their jobs and...

