Read full article on original website
Related
Dana Perino on Pelosi attack: This is why crime is such a concern for people
'The Five' co-hosts discuss new charges against David DePape, the man accused of assaulting Paul Pelosi, and Democrats blaming Republicans for the attack.
Attack At Pelosi Home Caught By Unattended Capitol Police Cameras: Report
The detail renews concerns about the difficulty protecting lawmakers amid surging threats and limited policing resources.
U.S. Capitol Police officers weren't watching live home security cameras when Paul Pelosi was attacked
U.S. Capitol Police officers have survellance cameras outside the Pelosi's residence in San Francisco, but weren't watching it when David DePape allegedly broke in and injured Paul Pelosi.
Sen. Johnson campaigns in Onalaska, fires back at Obama over Social Security
ONALASKA (WKBT)- Wisconsin incumbent U.S. Senator Ron Johnson’s bus tour made a campaign stop at the La Crosse County Republican Party headquarters Tuesday evening. Former President Obama criticized Johnson over the weekend on Social Security, saying Johnson doesn’t care about voters. Johnson has pushed for the program to be moved from mandatory spending to discretionary, meaning it has to be...
U.S. Chief Justice Roberts pauses fight over Trump tax returns
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday temporarily blocked a U.S. House of Representatives committee from gaining access to former President Donald Trump's tax returns, effectively pausing the fight over a request from lawmakers that he claims is politically motivated.
US judge puts narrow limit on Arizona ballot box monitoring
PHOENIX — (AP) — A federal judge agreed Tuesday to put limits on a group monitoring outdoor ballot drop boxes in Arizona, but within narrow confines that would not affect its members' constitutional right to gather. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said he would issue a temporary...
Letters: Abortion should be legal in all states
The Supreme Court made the decision allow states to determine the status of abortion. As a woman, it is frustrating that I don't have the option to make my own decision about my body. By taking away those rights, they invade our privacy in our decisions. To respect privacy, the federal government should make abortion legal in all states and make it cheaper in health care. The clinic nurses and doctors can keep their jobs and...
Comments / 0