“Federal money is providing much of the funding for the new sidewalks and TxDOT will be overseeing the construction work,” said Tommy Bruce, area engineer for TxDOT in Texarkana. The new sidewalks will be constructed along Elm Street from Tapp Park to Front Street and along Lion Drive from College Street to Elm Street. “The sidewalks will make the area around New Boston High School, Tapp Park and downtown more pedestrian-friendly,” Bruce added.

NEW BOSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO