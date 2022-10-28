Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Related
waldronnews.com
Texarkana Texas Police Department teams with Parks and Recreation to host great turnout for Trunk or Treat 2022
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Texas Police Department teams up with the Texarkana Texas Parks and Recreation to host a scary good Trunk or Treat at Spring Lake Park on Saturday. Sergeant Kim Weaver and Investigator Dewey Fleming were happy to pass out candy to the trunk-or-treaters. It started...
ktoy1047.com
Early morning truck rollover brings traffic to stop on St. Michael Drive
All lanes were blocked by the wreck and traffic was diverted to I-30 West through Texarkana. The accident happened around 2 a.m. and cleanup was still going on as of 4 a.m. this morning. The area is best avoided if possible. Eugene Elliot Reed, 69, was shot and killed during...
dequeenbee.com
Friends of the Library Bookstore reopening at their new location
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The all-volunteer charity organization, the Friends of the Texarkana Public Library, were delighted to have a very busy reopening of their new bookstore location at 2024 N. State Line Ave. on Texarkana’s Ark. side on Friday.
52 Total Arrested Last Week – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were down once again in Bowie County for the fourth week of October 2022, let's hope it's a trend. There were 15 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 37 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
ktoy1047.com
New Sidewalks Scheduled for Two Streets in New Boston
“Federal money is providing much of the funding for the new sidewalks and TxDOT will be overseeing the construction work,” said Tommy Bruce, area engineer for TxDOT in Texarkana. The new sidewalks will be constructed along Elm Street from Tapp Park to Front Street and along Lion Drive from College Street to Elm Street. “The sidewalks will make the area around New Boston High School, Tapp Park and downtown more pedestrian-friendly,” Bruce added.
Man accused of breaking into East Texas gaming machine, stealing money
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement said they are trying to identify a man that is accused of breaking into a gaming machine and stealing all of the money inside. The incident happened at a convenience store on Oct. 28 in Texarkana, and officials have video of the man, who was wearing a […]
ktoy1047.com
Police respond to call from haunted house on West 7th Street
According to an early report, a man pulled a gun on employees at the venue. On-site security was able to detain the man until police arrived. Eugene Elliot Reed, 69, was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with Arkansas State Troopers early today. The Texas Department of Transportation...
menastar.com
Miller County’s Juvenile Detention Center closing in November
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Miller County’s Juvenile Detention Center is set for closing on November 18. In July, Miller County moved to close The Lantz Lurry JDC. County Judge Cathy Harrison said the building could be used for county office space once the building is closed. Recently, the center...
ktoy1047.com
Major accident stops interstate traffic last night at State Line Avenue
According to a 911 caller, a person was hit on the interstate. Texarkana police had to shut down lanes of the interstate at State Line Avenue while they worked the wreck. Eugene Elliot Reed, 69, was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with Arkansas State Troopers early today.
magnoliareporter.com
TexARKana pedestrian struck and killed on I-30
Craig D. Collier, 25, of TexARKana, died about 10:32 p.m. Monday when he was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in the eastbound lane of Interstate 30 at the 0.5-mile marker. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Collier walked into the traffic lane and was hit by the...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating October 29 Deadly Hit-and-Run
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating October 29 Deadly Hit-and-Run Louisiana – On October 30, 2022. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator revealed that the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday night. The initial investigation showed that a...
KSLA
Texarkana doctor found guilty of overprescribing controlled substances
QUEST LGBTQ+ Music & Arts festival 'welcomes you with the most open of arms'. The event is taking place at Seventh Tap Brewing Project. Humane Society of NWLA, Marilyn’s Place hope to bring awareness to adoption disparities surrounding black dogs. NWLA Humane Society says black dogs and cats are...
KTBS
CPSO investigates deadly hit and run in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in Shreveport on Saturday night, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The initial investigation determined a white male, possibly in his 40’s, was riding his bike westbound in the 200 block of Mayo Road at around 10:40 p.m. when a vehicle hit him and left the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
txktoday.com
State Rests In Sentencing Phase Of Taylor Parker Trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas–The state rested its case on Monday in the punishment phase of trial for a woman who has been found guilty of capital murder in the 2020 death of an expectant mother whose unborn child was cut from her womb. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, also known as...
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Police Searching for Gaming Machine Bandit
The Texarkana Texas Police Department is searching for this suspect in the theft of money from a gaming machine at a local convenience store. If you recognize him call 903.798.3116. Does he look familiar to you? Hopefully, he does to someone. He broke into one of the gaming machines at...
Arrest Made in Deadly Shreveport Hit-And-Run
A cyclist struck and killed by a car in Caddo Parish south of Shreveport late Saturday, October 29, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Jessie Jackson Scott III, 49, homeless, was mortally injured on Mayo Road near Crow Road, where he was known to frequent, around 10:40 p.m. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at 11:17 p.m.
KTBS
Texarkana doctor convicted of over-prescribing pain pills
TEXARKANA, Ark. – A federal jury convicted a Texarkana physician on Friday on two counts of distributing pain medications without a prescription. Dr. Lonnie Joseph Parker, 58, of Texarkana, Ark., was an over-prescriber of controlled substances in a two-year period, according to an investigation initiated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Little Rock District Office (LRDO).
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County Deputies arrested 50-year-old Richard Brown of Mt. Pleasant on a Franklin County warrant for Assault-Family Violence by Impeding Breath or Circulation. He remains in the Titus County jail on a $70,000 bond. Shawn Stokes. Micguan Warr. Deputies arrested 54-year-old Shawn Stokes and 41-year-old Micguan Warr of California for...
KTBS
Former TISD teacher arrested for improper relationship with student released on bond
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A former Texarkana ISD art teacher was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Bi-state jail for improper relationship between educator and student and was released on a $50,000 bond on Wednesday, according to Bowie County jail records. Jason Ashley Delezen, 40, currently an art teacher at...
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana man pleads guilty to filing false tax return
51-year-old Clarence Joles Sr. admitted in court to depositing his company’s receipts into nine bank accounts and intentionally withholding records from some of those accounts from his tax preparer. Joles was the owner and proprietor of Rock Hard Paving. He faces monetary penalties and restitution as well as the possibility of three years in prison for filing a false tax return.
Comments / 0