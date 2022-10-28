ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Power 95.9

52 Total Arrested Last Week – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report

Arrests were down once again in Bowie County for the fourth week of October 2022, let's hope it's a trend. There were 15 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 37 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

New Sidewalks Scheduled for Two Streets in New Boston

“Federal money is providing much of the funding for the new sidewalks and TxDOT will be overseeing the construction work,” said Tommy Bruce, area engineer for TxDOT in Texarkana. The new sidewalks will be constructed along Elm Street from Tapp Park to Front Street and along Lion Drive from College Street to Elm Street. “The sidewalks will make the area around New Boston High School, Tapp Park and downtown more pedestrian-friendly,” Bruce added.
NEW BOSTON, TX
ktoy1047.com

Police respond to call from haunted house on West 7th Street

According to an early report, a man pulled a gun on employees at the venue. On-site security was able to detain the man until police arrived. Eugene Elliot Reed, 69, was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with Arkansas State Troopers early today. The Texas Department of Transportation...
TEXARKANA, TX
menastar.com

Miller County’s Juvenile Detention Center closing in November

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Miller County’s Juvenile Detention Center is set for closing on November 18. In July, Miller County moved to close The Lantz Lurry JDC. County Judge Cathy Harrison said the building could be used for county office space once the building is closed. Recently, the center...
MILLER COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

TexARKana pedestrian struck and killed on I-30

Craig D. Collier, 25, of TexARKana, died about 10:32 p.m. Monday when he was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in the eastbound lane of Interstate 30 at the 0.5-mile marker. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Collier walked into the traffic lane and was hit by the...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

CPSO investigates deadly hit and run in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in Shreveport on Saturday night, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The initial investigation determined a white male, possibly in his 40’s, was riding his bike westbound in the 200 block of Mayo Road at around 10:40 p.m. when a vehicle hit him and left the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
SHREVEPORT, LA
txktoday.com

State Rests In Sentencing Phase Of Taylor Parker Trial

NEW BOSTON, Texas–The state rested its case on Monday in the punishment phase of trial for a woman who has been found guilty of capital murder in the 2020 death of an expectant mother whose unborn child was cut from her womb. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, also known as...
NEW BOSTON, TX
texarkanafyi.com

Texarkana Police Searching for Gaming Machine Bandit

The Texarkana Texas Police Department is searching for this suspect in the theft of money from a gaming machine at a local convenience store. If you recognize him call 903.798.3116. Does he look familiar to you? Hopefully, he does to someone. He broke into one of the gaming machines at...
TEXARKANA, TX
KEEL Radio

Arrest Made in Deadly Shreveport Hit-And-Run

A cyclist struck and killed by a car in Caddo Parish south of Shreveport late Saturday, October 29, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Jessie Jackson Scott III, 49, homeless, was mortally injured on Mayo Road near Crow Road, where he was known to frequent, around 10:40 p.m. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at 11:17 p.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Texarkana doctor convicted of over-prescribing pain pills

TEXARKANA, Ark. – A federal jury convicted a Texarkana physician on Friday on two counts of distributing pain medications without a prescription. Dr. Lonnie Joseph Parker, 58, of Texarkana, Ark., was an over-prescriber of controlled substances in a two-year period, according to an investigation initiated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Little Rock District Office (LRDO).
TEXARKANA, AR
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Titus County Deputies arrested 50-year-old Richard Brown of Mt. Pleasant on a Franklin County warrant for Assault-Family Violence by Impeding Breath or Circulation. He remains in the Titus County jail on a $70,000 bond. Shawn Stokes. Micguan Warr. Deputies arrested 54-year-old Shawn Stokes and 41-year-old Micguan Warr of California for...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana man pleads guilty to filing false tax return

51-year-old Clarence Joles Sr. admitted in court to depositing his company’s receipts into nine bank accounts and intentionally withholding records from some of those accounts from his tax preparer. Joles was the owner and proprietor of Rock Hard Paving. He faces monetary penalties and restitution as well as the possibility of three years in prison for filing a false tax return.
TEXARKANA, TX

