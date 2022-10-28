Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
wcsx.com
Detroit’s WDIV to Air Primetime Special Celebrating Its 75th Anniversary
Local 4 is celebrating its 75th year in Detroit television with a two-hour documentary narrated by radio legend Dick Purtan, former WDIV Sportscaster Eli Zaret, and current WDIV Anchor Devin Scillian. The special, “Going 4 It,: is a “nostalgic retrospective revealing the inside story of the rise of WDIV,” according...
wrif.com
Farewell Lakeside Mall – Screamin’ Scott
The Year was 1976 when America was celebrating its bi-centennial. News around the neighborhood was that the greatest mall ever was finished. Back then, my pals in the area went to the Macomb or Oakland Mall for years. Holidays like Easter and Christmas had many memories. Then, a new concept of an even greater mall with all your favorite stores all in one place was built.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what people across the states call the night before Halloween
It has come to my attention that not everyone calls the night before Halloween “Devil’s Night” after a TikTok went viral explaining that we Michiganders might actually be in the minority. I don’t know about you, but I grew up calling the night before Halloween Devil’s Night....
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette is known as one of the best Michigan hot dog joints. This iconic diner offers a no-frills menu with chili-topped dogs, burgers, and fries. The food is simple but delicious. The staff is friendly, and you will love the atmosphere. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette...
The Livonia Halloween Hix House Stuns Again With Yard Decorations
There is one house that, every Halloween, goes all out with decorations for Halloween. Calling them decorations in fact may be a bit of an understatement, considering every year hundreds of people come to the Hix House located at 14052 Hix Rd in Livonia. It's very rare that a house...
Houdini’s final mystery: The story behind the magician’s untimely death in Detroit
A shroud of mystery remains around the magician's untimely death.
michiganradio.org
A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?
Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
Out of the broom closet: Washtenaw County witches find community in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti native Tanet Casey felt like a solitary witch when she began practicing witchcraft 20 years ago. Despite growing up in a household open to nontraditional religions, she was unaware of the pagan community in her own backyard. “These things were very hush-hush,” Casey said. “It’s basically...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Michigan
Here's where you can find it.
horseandrider.com
Two Michigan Horses Positive for Strangles
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed that two horses in Michigan are positive for strangles. The first horse is a 19-year-old, unvaccinated Quarter Horse mare in Osceola County. She presented with swelling under the jaw and abscessing on August 27. She was confirmed positive for strangles on September 3. The mare is recovering, and two other horses were exposed.
Cockroaches ruin trick-or-treat night for one Michigan neighborhood
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (AP) — Trick-or-treating is off limits in a suburban Detroit neighborhood: There’s nothing sweet about bringing home a cockroach. Officials in Wyandotte said a cockroach infestation has been confirmed at a vacant home after a tip from a trash hauler. The pests have been moving to other homes.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo alleges Detroit voting corruption in lawsuit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - In a new lawsuit, Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo is alleging voting corruption in Detroit. She filed the suit against Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and the City of Detroit Board of Election Inspectors. "Unfortunately, the city of Detroit has been plagued with election...
Completely renovated Detroit house filled with materials from historic homes, buildings
A once-abandoned brick house in Detroit's North End neighborhood along the Woodward Corridor, renovated using recovered materials from various historic houses and buildings, is listed for sale at $475,000. “Every piece has been constructed or restored with materials from around Detroit,” said Adam Soroka of real estate firm @properties Christie's International, who listed the house at 246 E. Philadelphia St. on Oct. 21. ...
michiganchronicle.com
One-On-One w/ Detroit TV Anchor Evrod Cassimy
DETROIT — Evrod Cassimy has been on Detroit airwaves for nine years and recently announced he’ll be departing for WDIV-TV Local 4. The morning news anchor plans to return to his hometown of Chicago with his family in November. “I’m going to miss the people here in Detroit,”...
beltmag.com
Dogs of Detroit
We throttle under the Ambassador Bridge. Soon, swags of lights will dangle,. but down the river, past the warehouse with peeling Boblo signage—a little. farther—Zug Island begins to mass. From first distance old stacks. rise like spindles, one belching flame in the twilight—a singularity— votive candle or...
Cockroach Invasion Puts a Damper on Halloween in Michigan Town
In an almost ironic twist, something creepy and crawly is putting an end to a popular Halloween tradition in one Detroit suburb. This comes as cockroaches seem to be taking over the Michigan neighborhood. According to a letter from the Wyandotte city engineer a cockroach infestation in one home has prompted officials to cancel Trick-or-Treating on Monday night.
fox2detroit.com
Daylight Saving Time 2022: Don't forget to turn your clocks back this weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - We'll get an extra hour of sleep this weekend, but that means less daylight as we head into the colder months. Daylight saving time begins the first Sunday in November. On Nov. 6 at 2 a.m., turn your clocks back to 1 a.m. As you fall...
Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Bonchon Expands in Metro Detroit
Bonchon, an international franchisor known for its crispy, hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, is expanding in metro Detroit with a new location at 738 E Big Beaver and Rochester Road in […] The post Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Bonchon Expands in Metro Detroit appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly
Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
