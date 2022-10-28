Read full article on original website
taylorvilledailynews.com
Daniel Patrick Fixsal
Daniel Patrick Fixsal, 56, of Morrisonville, passed away at 4:05 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. Danny was born May 19, 1966, in Taylorville, the son of Carl H. and Noella (Sparks) Fixsal, Jr. He married Tammy Morgason on June 19, 1998, in Morrisonville, and they later divorced.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Skiles Named Colleague Of The Month For TMH
A cook in the dietary department of TMH is the Colleague of the Month for September. Terry Skiles of Tovey, has been announced as the colleague of the month for Taylorville Memorial Hospital for September. He has been with the hospital since 2021. Gary Freitag, a security guard at TMH, nominated Skiles for recognition. He says that Skiles goes out of his way to make sure things go right and stays over to ensure the job gets done.
wmay.com
McCarty Launches Bid For Springfield City Treasurer
The race for Springfield city treasurer is getting even more crowded. City budget director Bill McCarty says he is running for the seat in next spring’s local elections. McCarty becomes the third announced candidate for the seat that’s currently held by Misty Buscher, who is running for mayor next year against McCarty’s current boss, incumbent Jim Langfelder. Deputy treasurer Colleen Redpath Feger and Springfield Park Board member Lisa Badger are also in the race.
WCIA
Two killed on I-55 in Sangamon County Sunday evening
Illinois State Police say three vehicles were involved in a crash that left two people dead. The crash happened on I-55 at Exit 82 near IL 104 between Auburn and Pawnee. Police say the preliminary investigation says a tractor trailer truck was driving northbound on I-55 and crossed the median, coming into the southbound lanes facing the wrong direction.
WAND TV
Plane that crashed on golf course originated in Taylorville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAND) — Four people were injured when a single-engine plane crashed on the Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville, Indiana on Sunday afternoon. The Piper PA-32R took off from Taylorville, IL and was en route to Gallatin, Tennessee. According to preliminary reports from the FAA, two adults and two children were on board when the plane went down.
newschannel20.com
Victims in deadly I-55 crash identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the two people killed in a fiery crash on I-55 on Sunday. The crash happened near exit 82 when a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch. Illinois State Police say it then...
WCIA
The Illinois Amish Heritage Center to host Barn Raising Event
The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a Barn Raising Event Weekend October 28 and 29 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center campus. The weekend will not only feature a traditional Amish barn raising for the first time in Central Illinois in 100 years, but local Amish food, Amish demonstrations, craft vendors and more!
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/31/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the High Community Level for the coronavirus rose from 3 to 5 with another 33 counties at the Medium Level, according to guidelines set by the CDC. The IDPH is reporting over 13,000 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois over the past week, with 67 additional deaths since a week ago Friday. Health officials are urging residents to get booster and flu shots before the holiday season. More information and details are on the dph.illinois.gov website online.
wdbr.com
UPDATED: Two dead in I-55 crash
Two people died in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Sunday night. State police have updated the report to indicate a pickup truck and a car hit the semi, which created a roadblock in the southbound lanes after crossing the median from the northbound lanes near the Divernon exit around 8:47 p.m. Sunday.
wmay.com
Two Dead In I-55 Crash South Of Springfield
Two people are dead and another person is seriously injured following a multi-vehicle crash that closed down a portion of Interstate 55 south of Springfield for hours Sunday night into Monday morning. Illinois State Police say the crash happened just before 9pm Sunday near the Pawnee-Auburn exit, in poor visibility...
Herald & Review
Decatur says goodbye to Fire House 3
DECATUR — Keith Wilson and his siblings were a few of the young family members allowed to roam through Decatur’s Fire Station 3 near Fairview Park nearly 30 years ago. “We were here quite often, since we lived on this side of town,” he said. The Wilson...
Herald & Review
Decatur mom denies battering son with belt
DECATUR — A Decatur woman is denying battery charges after police said she punished her 4-year-old son with a severe beating with a belt because he tried to administer multiple oral doses of penicillin to his 9-month-old sister. Victoria T. Adams, 30, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court...
1470 WMBD
Ann Callahan, mother of U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, passes away
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The mother of 17th District Congresswoman Cheri Bustos has died. Ann Callahan was 89 when, according to an obituary from the Congresswoman’s office, she passed away Sunday at her Springfield home. Bustos is one of Ann and Gene Callahan’s three children. Gene Callahan was longtime...
1043theparty.com
Land of Lincoln Credit Union Announces Promotions
Decatur, Illinois, October 28th, 2022– Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) announces the following recent managerial promotions: Jeff Drake is named Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Lending, Brittni Stout is named Assistant Vice President of Compliance, Lynda Bockewitz is named Assistant Vice President of Indirect Lending, Alicia Leonard is named Collections Manager, and Bethanie Hogan is named Mortgage Processing Manager.
IDNR captures mountain lion in Illinois
Update 1:33pm IDNR announced they have captured the mountain lion and are transferring it to a special feline sanctuary. Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the cougar was too close to Springfield residents and property and needed to be relocated safely. The mountain lion was tranquilized by USDA Wildlife Services around noon. “Thank you […]
newschannel20.com
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after fiery crash on I-55
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. A woman is fighting for her life and two people are dead after a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch on I-55 near exit 82. Illinois State Police say it then continued into the southbound lanes facing the...
wmay.com
Sangamon County Back At Medium Level Of COVID Transmission; Hospitalizations Up
Sangamon County has climbed back to a “medium” level of community transmission of COVID-19… even as the total number of new cases in the past seven days declined from the previous week. Sangamon is one of 38 Illinois counties now listed at either “high” or “medium” transmission....
Herald & Review
Two new Macon County restaurants now serving customers
Diners have two new restaurants to visit in Macon County. The Cancun restaurant is now open in Warrensburg. The authentic Mexican cuisine is similar to the menu served in the North Main Street restaurant in Decatur. The staff began serving customers on Wednesday at the new location, 125 Illinois Route 121.
Springfield yard waste drop-off, pickup begins
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in Springfield have a free opportunity to dispose of their fall yard waste thanks to a pair of city programs. The first program – a drop off option – started on Monday. This program allows people living in the corporate limits of Springfield to bring their waste to Evans […]
wlds.com
Pritzker Administration Awards $8.6 Million for South Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center
Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Office, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), along with local and state leaders today announced the award of $8.6 million for a new South-Central Illinois (SCI) Training & Innovation Center. The grant will be used to redevelop a warehouse in the City of Litchfield’s Industrial Park at located at 2001 Eilerman Avenue and will create a regional training center, providing Career and Technical Training (CTE) for school districts in Montgomery & Macoupin Counties.
