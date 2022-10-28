ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

taylorvilledailynews.com

Daniel Patrick Fixsal

Daniel Patrick Fixsal, 56, of Morrisonville, passed away at 4:05 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. Danny was born May 19, 1966, in Taylorville, the son of Carl H. and Noella (Sparks) Fixsal, Jr. He married Tammy Morgason on June 19, 1998, in Morrisonville, and they later divorced.
MORRISONVILLE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Skiles Named Colleague Of The Month For TMH

A cook in the dietary department of TMH is the Colleague of the Month for September. Terry Skiles of Tovey, has been announced as the colleague of the month for Taylorville Memorial Hospital for September. He has been with the hospital since 2021. Gary Freitag, a security guard at TMH, nominated Skiles for recognition. He says that Skiles goes out of his way to make sure things go right and stays over to ensure the job gets done.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wmay.com

McCarty Launches Bid For Springfield City Treasurer

The race for Springfield city treasurer is getting even more crowded. City budget director Bill McCarty says he is running for the seat in next spring’s local elections. McCarty becomes the third announced candidate for the seat that’s currently held by Misty Buscher, who is running for mayor next year against McCarty’s current boss, incumbent Jim Langfelder. Deputy treasurer Colleen Redpath Feger and Springfield Park Board member Lisa Badger are also in the race.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Two killed on I-55 in Sangamon County Sunday evening

Illinois State Police say three vehicles were involved in a crash that left two people dead. The crash happened on I-55 at Exit 82 near IL 104 between Auburn and Pawnee. Police say the preliminary investigation says a tractor trailer truck was driving northbound on I-55 and crossed the median, coming into the southbound lanes facing the wrong direction.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Plane that crashed on golf course originated in Taylorville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAND) — Four people were injured when a single-engine plane crashed on the Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville, Indiana on Sunday afternoon. The Piper PA-32R took off from Taylorville, IL and was en route to Gallatin, Tennessee. According to preliminary reports from the FAA, two adults and two children were on board when the plane went down.
EVANSVILLE, IN
newschannel20.com

Victims in deadly I-55 crash identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the two people killed in a fiery crash on I-55 on Sunday. The crash happened near exit 82 when a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch. Illinois State Police say it then...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

The Illinois Amish Heritage Center to host Barn Raising Event

The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a Barn Raising Event Weekend October 28 and 29 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center campus. The weekend will not only feature a traditional Amish barn raising for the first time in Central Illinois in 100 years, but local Amish food, Amish demonstrations, craft vendors and more!
ARTHUR, IL
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/31/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the High Community Level for the coronavirus rose from 3 to 5 with another 33 counties at the Medium Level, according to guidelines set by the CDC. The IDPH is reporting over 13,000 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois over the past week, with 67 additional deaths since a week ago Friday. Health officials are urging residents to get booster and flu shots before the holiday season. More information and details are on the dph.illinois.gov website online.
ILLINOIS STATE
wdbr.com

UPDATED: Two dead in I-55 crash

Two people died in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Sunday night. State police have updated the report to indicate a pickup truck and a car hit the semi, which created a roadblock in the southbound lanes after crossing the median from the northbound lanes near the Divernon exit around 8:47 p.m. Sunday.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Two Dead In I-55 Crash South Of Springfield

Two people are dead and another person is seriously injured following a multi-vehicle crash that closed down a portion of Interstate 55 south of Springfield for hours Sunday night into Monday morning. Illinois State Police say the crash happened just before 9pm Sunday near the Pawnee-Auburn exit, in poor visibility...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur says goodbye to Fire House 3

DECATUR — Keith Wilson and his siblings were a few of the young family members allowed to roam through Decatur’s Fire Station 3 near Fairview Park nearly 30 years ago. “We were here quite often, since we lived on this side of town,” he said. The Wilson...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur mom denies battering son with belt

DECATUR — A Decatur woman is denying battery charges after police said she punished her 4-year-old son with a severe beating with a belt because he tried to administer multiple oral doses of penicillin to his 9-month-old sister. Victoria T. Adams, 30, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court...
DECATUR, IL
1470 WMBD

Ann Callahan, mother of U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, passes away

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The mother of 17th District Congresswoman Cheri Bustos has died. Ann Callahan was 89 when, according to an obituary from the Congresswoman’s office, she passed away Sunday at her Springfield home. Bustos is one of Ann and Gene Callahan’s three children. Gene Callahan was longtime...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1043theparty.com

Land of Lincoln Credit Union Announces Promotions

Decatur, Illinois, October 28th, 2022– Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) announces the following recent managerial promotions: Jeff Drake is named Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Lending, Brittni Stout is named Assistant Vice President of Compliance, Lynda Bockewitz is named Assistant Vice President of Indirect Lending, Alicia Leonard is named Collections Manager, and Bethanie Hogan is named Mortgage Processing Manager.
DECATUR, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

IDNR captures mountain lion in Illinois

Update 1:33pm IDNR announced they have captured the mountain lion and are transferring it to a special feline sanctuary. Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the cougar was too close to Springfield residents and property and needed to be relocated safely. The mountain lion was tranquilized by USDA Wildlife Services around noon. “Thank you […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

2 dead, 1 seriously injured after fiery crash on I-55

CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. A woman is fighting for her life and two people are dead after a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch on I-55 near exit 82. Illinois State Police say it then continued into the southbound lanes facing the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Two new Macon County restaurants now serving customers

Diners have two new restaurants to visit in Macon County. The Cancun restaurant is now open in Warrensburg. The authentic Mexican cuisine is similar to the menu served in the North Main Street restaurant in Decatur. The staff began serving customers on Wednesday at the new location, 125 Illinois Route 121.
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Springfield yard waste drop-off, pickup begins

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in Springfield have a free opportunity to dispose of their fall yard waste thanks to a pair of city programs. The first program – a drop off option – started on Monday. This program allows people living in the corporate limits of Springfield to bring their waste to Evans […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Pritzker Administration Awards $8.6 Million for South Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center

Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Office, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), along with local and state leaders today announced the award of $8.6 million for a new South-Central Illinois (SCI) Training & Innovation Center. The grant will be used to redevelop a warehouse in the City of Litchfield’s Industrial Park at located at 2001 Eilerman Avenue and will create a regional training center, providing Career and Technical Training (CTE) for school districts in Montgomery & Macoupin Counties.
LITCHFIELD, IL

