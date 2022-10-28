Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Fox47News
Here's who is returning as Detroit Red Wings celebrate 1997 & 1998 Stanley Cups this week
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup wins this week, and dozens of former players and legends will return for the celebration. According to the Detroit Red Wings, they will celebrate the 1997 Stanley Cup Championship team on...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Could Lose Dylan Larkin to Acquire Bo Horvat
According to Nick Kypreos of The Toronto Star, fans should keep an eye on the Detroit Red Wings and what happens with Dylan Larkin, a pending UFA who has not signed his extension yet. Kypreos notes that trade rumors surrounding Bo Horvat could lead to him winding up with the Red Wings, especially if Larkin’s long-term extension doesn’t pan out in Detroit.
Yardbarker
Tage Thompson Has a 6-Point Night for Sabres vs. Red Wings
Quickly proving he was worth every penny the Buffalo Sabres paid him more quickly than a lot of insiders were expecting, Tage Thompson is showing it was a calculated gamble that will more than likely pay off in spades. Capped off by a six-point night on Monday, Thompson scored three goals and three assists in the Sabres routing of the Detroit Red Wings. Thompson recorded his second career NHL hat trick to help the Buffalo Sabres stomp the Detroit Red Wings in an 8-3 win.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh throws major shade at Michigan State for 'stuff after the whistle' during Week 9 rivalry game
Jim Harbaugh is happy to have the Paul Bunyan trophy back in Ann Arbor, saying his players were “locked in and focused” during the Week 9 rivalry with Michigan State. That proved to be the case with the Wolverines dominating on both sides of the ball. The trophy...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis to the Chicago Bulls? Here’s why it could potentially happen
The Chicago Bulls enter today with a 3-4 record, coming off a tough loss at home last night to the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid took over late, and even took a jab at the city of Chicago in an Instagram post later that evening. It was a rough night for the Bulls as they dropped their second game in a row. It’s been an up and down start, leaving fans to wonder how high the ceiling really is for this injury-riddled Bulls squad. It’ll be tough to judge until the team is fully healthy.
Tage Thompson's monster game for Buffalo Sabres spooks Detroit Red Wings, 8-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Detroit Red Wings let down their goaltender, and let down themselves. They struggled to consistently challenge the Buffalo Sabres on Monday at KeyBank Center and let a close game deteriorate into a 8-3 shellacking. Tage Thompson had a monster night, completing a hat trick with four minutes to play in the third period; that was on top of the 6-foot-7 forward earning three assists.
WZZM 13
Locked on Red Wings: The Detroit Red Wings are dominated everywhere in an embarassing loss to the Buffalo Sabres
46 shots to 18. 8 goals to 3. 6 penalties. 2 power play goals against. 3 goals and 3 assists for 6 points by Tage Thompson.
Yardbarker
Steelers trade WR Chase Claypool to Bears for second-round pick
After selling off two key members of their defense, the Chicago Bears added a piece to the offense. The Bears completed a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, per ESPN's Field Yates. The Bears are sending a second-round pick to Pittsburgh...
Hull-oween, 'Slap Shot' and a Dead Wings revival: Detroit Red Wings' Halloween road woes
Does Buffalo’s KeyBank Arena even have a doorbell to ring?. That’s the question as the Detroit Red Wings go trick-or-treating … er, drop the puck with the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. The visit to western New York will be the franchise’s 12th time playing on the road on Halloween; the Wings are 4-4-3 all-time as visitors on the holiday. (They’re 8-3-1 when hosting on Halloween; maybe it is better to give than receive, even if we’re just talking fun-size candy bars.)
NHL
Sharpen Up: October 31, 2022 | Sabres face Red Wings tonight
The Buffalo Sabres face the Detroit Red Wings tonight at KeyBank Center as the team's four-game homestand continues. Faceoff is at 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG beginning at 6:30. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Last week's big...
Yardbarker
Canadiens News & Rumors: Trades, Price & More
In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, the Canadiens make a trade to bolster their defense in the minor leagues. They also have players building themselves reputations and raising their value prior to contract extension talks. Finally, Carey Price addresses the media and makes a declaration about his intentions for the future.
Yardbarker
Report: Injury to Wild's Ryan Hartman 'more long term'
Marcus Foligno will not play Tuesday night because of an upper-body injury and it sounds like the Minnesota Wild will be without forward Ryan Hartman for an extended period of time. According Joe Smith of The Athletic, Hartman's injured "is considered more long term." Smith adds that Foligno's recovery time...
Yardbarker
Knicks' Jalen Brunson Investigation Remains 'Ongoing'
Judgment day is coming for the New York Knicks. With the NBA having closed its investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers' signings of Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucke r, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has hinted that the focus has now turned to the Knicks, namely into their supposed early contact with marquee free agent Jalen Brunson. Wojnarowski labels the New York investigation "ongoing" while also declaring that the NBA and its Players Association will likely meet to discuss early action rules that have been difficult to enforce.
Lions 2022 Trade Deadline Rumors, Tracker
Track all of the rumors and news regarding the Lions and the NFL trade deadline here.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reliever Elects Free Agency After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
The latest member of the Boston Red Sox has elected free agency after being outrighted off of the 40-man roster. "The Red Sox today outrighted right-handed pitcher Tyler Danish off the major league roster," The Red Sox tweeted Monday. "He has elected to become a free agent. The club's 40-man roster is now at 39."
Thunder Rally Late to Beat Magic for Fourth Straight Win
For the second game in a row, the Oklahoma City Thunder used an 18-2 run late in the fourth quarter to come from behind and win, beating the Orlando Magic 116-108 on Tuesday night at the Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City.
markerzone.com
CANUCKS REPORTEDLY HOLDING BIG PRESS CONFERENCE ON MONDAY
On Sunday evening, the Vancouver Canucks announced that they will be holding a major news press conference on Monday afternoon, but didn't specify as to what it was for. Given Vancouver's poor start to the 2022-23 season, could it be a personnel change? Or could it be something more positive, such as a contract extension for pending unrestricted free agent forward Bo Horvat?
markerzone.com
DARRYL SUTTER HILARIOUSLY REVEALS WHY JONATHAN HUBERDEAU LEFT THE BENCH IN THE FIRST PERIOD
Darryl Sutter is an absolute gold mine when it comes to post-game press conferences, and tonight he may have just paid my rent for the month. Jonathan Huberdeau gave Flames' fans a scare when he left the bench in the first period, leaving many to think he fell to injury or something.
