Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

Red Wings Could Lose Dylan Larkin to Acquire Bo Horvat

According to Nick Kypreos of The Toronto Star, fans should keep an eye on the Detroit Red Wings and what happens with Dylan Larkin, a pending UFA who has not signed his extension yet. Kypreos notes that trade rumors surrounding Bo Horvat could lead to him winding up with the Red Wings, especially if Larkin’s long-term extension doesn’t pan out in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Tage Thompson Has a 6-Point Night for Sabres vs. Red Wings

Quickly proving he was worth every penny the Buffalo Sabres paid him more quickly than a lot of insiders were expecting, Tage Thompson is showing it was a calculated gamble that will more than likely pay off in spades. Capped off by a six-point night on Monday, Thompson scored three goals and three assists in the Sabres routing of the Detroit Red Wings. Thompson recorded his second career NHL hat trick to help the Buffalo Sabres stomp the Detroit Red Wings in an 8-3 win.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
DETROIT, MI
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis to the Chicago Bulls? Here’s why it could potentially happen

The Chicago Bulls enter today with a 3-4 record, coming off a tough loss at home last night to the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid took over late, and even took a jab at the city of Chicago in an Instagram post later that evening. It was a rough night for the Bulls as they dropped their second game in a row. It’s been an up and down start, leaving fans to wonder how high the ceiling really is for this injury-riddled Bulls squad. It’ll be tough to judge until the team is fully healthy.
CHICAGO, IL
The Detroit Free Press

Tage Thompson's monster game for Buffalo Sabres spooks Detroit Red Wings, 8-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Detroit Red Wings let down their goaltender, and let down themselves. They struggled to consistently challenge the Buffalo Sabres on Monday at KeyBank Center and let a close game deteriorate into a 8-3 shellacking. Tage Thompson had a monster night, completing a hat trick with four minutes to play in the third period; that was on top of the 6-foot-7 forward earning three assists.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Steelers trade WR Chase Claypool to Bears for second-round pick

After selling off two key members of their defense, the Chicago Bears added a piece to the offense. The Bears completed a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, per ESPN's Field Yates. The Bears are sending a second-round pick to Pittsburgh...
CHICAGO, IL
The Detroit Free Press

Hull-oween, 'Slap Shot' and a Dead Wings revival: Detroit Red Wings' Halloween road woes

Does Buffalo’s KeyBank Arena even have a doorbell to ring?. That’s the question as the Detroit Red Wings go trick-or-treating … er, drop the puck with the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. The visit to western New York will be the franchise’s 12th time playing on the road on Halloween; the Wings are 4-4-3 all-time as visitors on the holiday. (They’re 8-3-1 when hosting on Halloween; maybe it is better to give than receive, even if we’re just talking fun-size candy bars.)
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Sharpen Up: October 31, 2022 | Sabres face Red Wings tonight

The Buffalo Sabres face the Detroit Red Wings tonight at KeyBank Center as the team's four-game homestand continues. Faceoff is at 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG beginning at 6:30. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Last week's big...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Canadiens News & Rumors: Trades, Price & More

In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, the Canadiens make a trade to bolster their defense in the minor leagues. They also have players building themselves reputations and raising their value prior to contract extension talks. Finally, Carey Price addresses the media and makes a declaration about his intentions for the future.
Yardbarker

Report: Injury to Wild's Ryan Hartman 'more long term'

Marcus Foligno will not play Tuesday night because of an upper-body injury and it sounds like the Minnesota Wild will be without forward Ryan Hartman for an extended period of time. According Joe Smith of The Athletic, Hartman's injured "is considered more long term." Smith adds that Foligno's recovery time...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Knicks' Jalen Brunson Investigation Remains 'Ongoing'

Judgment day is coming for the New York Knicks. With the NBA having closed its investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers' signings of Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucke r, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has hinted that the focus has now turned to the Knicks, namely into their supposed early contact with marquee free agent Jalen Brunson. Wojnarowski labels the New York investigation "ongoing" while also declaring that the NBA and its Players Association will likely meet to discuss early action rules that have been difficult to enforce.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reliever Elects Free Agency After Inconsistent Stint In Boston

The latest member of the Boston Red Sox has elected free agency after being outrighted off of the 40-man roster. "The Red Sox today outrighted right-handed pitcher Tyler Danish off the major league roster," The Red Sox tweeted Monday. "He has elected to become a free agent. The club's 40-man roster is now at 39."
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

CANUCKS REPORTEDLY HOLDING BIG PRESS CONFERENCE ON MONDAY

On Sunday evening, the Vancouver Canucks announced that they will be holding a major news press conference on Monday afternoon, but didn't specify as to what it was for. Given Vancouver's poor start to the 2022-23 season, could it be a personnel change? Or could it be something more positive, such as a contract extension for pending unrestricted free agent forward Bo Horvat?

