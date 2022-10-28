Read full article on original website
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
Did you get your Illinois tax rebate check in the mail yet? Here's where to check the statusJennifer GeerIllinois State
A unique teacher, student footwork challenge makes Chicagoans proudMark StarChicago, IL
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
hammerandrails.com
And now, standing 6’ 3 from Crown Point, Indiana...
Hello fellow Purdue diehards and readers! I am Ryan Bonaparte, one of the new Hammer and Rails writers on SB Nation. I am quite excited to be here, and I would like to introduce myself to you and share a bit of my story as a Boilermaker and beyond into this role.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Pigskin Wrap: Catholic League teams power through first round of playoffs
The Todd Kuska Era at St. Rita is coming to a close. The retiring coach would prefer it would come two days after Thanksgiving, meaning the Mustangs would be playing in the IHSA Class 7A state championship game for a second straight season. The 12th-seeded Mustangs took the first step...
Illinois Lottery Giving Away Hundreds of Free Powerball Tickets Ahead of Monday's $1B Drawing
It's not a trick: The Illinois Lottery on Halloween plans to give out hundreds of free Powerball tickets ahead of Monday's $1 billion drawing. But it's also not as easy as trick-or-treating. After no jackpot-winning tickets were sold in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the pot -- or, cauldron, rather -- has...
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all. […]
Chance at $1 billion Illinois jackpot up for grabs at Southwest Side store
CHICAGO (CBS) – Jackpot hopefuls were lined up for hours to play a special game for an extra shot at $1 billion.CBS 2's Lauren Victory visited a lottery dealer on the Southwest Side called the Lucky Mart on 87th Street, and found out it lives up to its name.It's one of the winningest lottery ticket-selling stores in Illinois. On Monday, people walked away with extra tickets if they were extra lucky.Somehow, Illinois Lottery doesn't have a name for the machine. But the object of the game is to grab as many free Powerball tickets as possible while they blow around...
edglentoday.com
Powerball Fever Sweeps Illinois As Jackpot Climbs To $1 Billion For Monday Drawing
CHICAGO – Powerball fever is sweeping Illinois as the jackpot climbs to a mind-blowing $1 billion for Monday night’s drawing. To celebrate the historic jackpot, the Illinois Lottery is hosting a ‘Halloween Ticket Grab Challenge’, hoping to turn the spookiest day of the year to the luckiest for some players.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition
CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Taxpayers Still Owe $640M on 2002 Soldier Field Renovation
It was on November 15, 2000, that then-Mayor Richard Daley called reporters to a skybox at Soldier Field, to unveil his new vision for the stadium. The event was the equivalent of a one-handed catch at the goal line with a second left on the clock, designed to keep the wandering eyes of the Chicago Bears from migrating to a more receptive community where they could build the stadium of their dreams.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout
CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
Chicagoans remember deadliest train crash in Illinois history with memorial, 50 years later
CHICAGO — On this date — Oct. 30 — 50 years ago, 45 people died and more than 300 were injured in what would become the deadliest train crash in Illinois history. A 50-year anniversary memorial was constructed at First Unitarian Church in Hyde Park Sunday in honor of those who died. Lisa Klare and […]
cwbchicago.com
Carjackers took a man’s BMW outside a DePaul building in the Loop on Sunday, but hijacking cases are down sharply this month
Armed carjackers forced a man out of his car in downtown Chicago on Sunday morning, according to a bulletin from DePaul University’s public safety office. But, as CWBChicago predicted earlier this month, hijacking reports are down sharply during October. In fact, the city’s carjacking pace is now trailing last year’s record rate.
theeastcountygazette.com
Chicago: Handgun Modified Into An Illegal High-Capacity Machine Gun
Handguns converted into high-capacity machine guns deadly fuel violence in Chicago. Kimberly Saunders was eating a gyro at a restaurant near downtown Chicago’s upscale Magnificent Mile commercial district around 10:30 p.m. in May she heard rapid-fire gunshots. “I swear I heard 20 shots,” she said. “As a kid, I...
CPS teacher, student face off in footwork challenge | Video
The student wanted to see if his teacher "still had it."
4 people shot minutes apart on Chicago's Near North, Northwest Sides
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are hurt, in two shootings, within ten minutes of each other, on the city's Near West and Northwest Sides.The first happened at 2:15 a.m. at Newcastle and Addison.Two women were standing in a kitchen when shots were fired from outside the home.They were both grazed by a bullet and are expected to be okay.Ten minutes later - two men were shot while sitting in a car near Taylor and Oakley.One of the men is listed in critical condition.No one is in custody for either shooting.
WIFR
Chicago man faces first-degree murder charge in shooting at Auburn Manor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A suspect is in custody and faces a first-degree murder charge after a deadly shooting Saturday at Auburn Manor in Rockford. Dushawn Stallworth, 22, of Chicago is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail. According to police he was identified in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man during a follow-up investigation.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in shooting in Joliet that left homes sprayed with gunfire
JOLIET, Illinois - A man was murdered in Joliet on Sunday, and the shooter left shell casings and homes sprayed with gunfire. Joliet police said that at 12:20, officers responded to Columbia and Henderson and found a crashed SUV. Inside was a man, 27, who was dead. He had been...
fox32chicago.com
Chaos erupts on Chicago's West Side after multiple people shot
CHICAGO - Chaos erupted on Chicago's West Side Monday night after multiple people were shot. FOX 32 Chicago was at the scene in the 2700 block of West Flournoy around 10 p.m., and observed several ambulances and police vehicles in the area. Chicago police say multiple people were shot, however,...
Chicago salvager uncovers artifacts of historic singer
The name La Julia Rhea might not sound familiar to most, but she’s a pioneering artist, and a true Chicago original. She was the first Black Opera singer to break the color barrier, performing at the Civic Opera House in Chicago. Chicagoan Jimmy Nuter, who salvages old homes, discovered...
CBS News
Shooting on Chicago's West Side leaves 1 man dead
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after a shooting Saturday morning on the city's West Side. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of North Waller Avenue in the Austin neighborhood around 10:33 a.m. Police said the victim, 26, was outside when shots were heard and he then...
