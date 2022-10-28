Read full article on original website
Related
nodq.com
WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura to have match against The Great Muta
Pro Wrestling NOAH announced on Sunday morning that WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura will have a match against The Great Muta at The New Year 2023 event on January 1st 2023. In a video promo to promote the match, Nakamura said the following: “Is this a dream or an illusion? Well, it’s for real. I don’t need to say any other words, this is miracle. Yeaoh!”
nodq.com
2022 NoDQ.com Hall of Fame poll for Male Superstar
Voting is now open for the 2022 NoDQ.com Hall of Fame in the Male Superstar category. Cast your votes through the month of November and please spread the word!. The Leviathan Cancel the show. Concern about WWE Crown Jewel 2022 due to situation between Saudi Arabia and Iran · November...
nodq.com
Braun Strowman says only Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant can compare to his match against Omos
Braun Strowman wrote a message on Instagram to promote his match against Omos at the 2022 Crown Jewel PLE and he brought up Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant…. “A fight fit for literal kings!! There is no where on earth you can see anything like this. There’s has never been a monumental event like this in history idk ever. The only thing that can compare is hogan vs Andre. And we’ll that is a match that has been and will be talked about till time decides to stand still. But the time for me now to carve my name in history is upon me. Time to make a moment that will stand the ties of time and when I’m am old fuck and broken. I can look back and say you see kids. This is where I changed our family our history and the way the whole fucking world looks at us. Nothing in my life and any of my family’s life has come easy. And we are all fine of that. Cause we know the sacrifices it takes to achieve greatness. again when the your good at what you do being at what you don. Not one mother fucker can stop you.”
nodq.com
Kurt Angle refers to WWE star as “the next Shawn Michaels”
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on Seth Rollins…. “It’s not too much of a leap to say that he is the next Shawn Michaels. I believe he will eventually. He’s not there yet because Shawn put in a lot more years, you know, like 30 something years, but he does remind me of Shawn because everybody he wrestles, he has five star matches. When you have that kind of chemistry with everybody, you’re an incredible performer, and I think Seth Rollins is a lot like Shawn Michaels.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
nodq.com
Solomonster reacts to report of WWE bringing King of The Ring back
From Solomonster: Solomonster reacts to a report that WWE is considering bringing back King of the Ring as a PPV event for the first time in 20 years. He also discusses other rumored changes to their major event schedule in 2023, what he would do with the schedule and early plans for Raw’s 30th anniversary in January bringing the show back to New York City?
nodq.com
Matt Cardona says his Z! True Long Island Story series “changed the business”
During an interview with Sam Roberts, Matt Cardona commented on his Z! True Long Island Story series during his time in WWE as Zack Ryder…. “It changed the business. Tell me that Z! True Long Island Story didn’t change the business. Tell me to my face that it didn’t change the business. All these kids vlogging. The BTE show that started AEW. Really, I’m responsible for AEW. I’ll say it right now, without Z! True Long Island Story there would be no BTE and there would be no E…ah, let’s do that again. This is live pal. We’re live pal. Without Z! True Long Island Story there would be no BTE and there would be no AEW. Quote me on that.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
nodq.com
Eight matches officially confirmed for 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE
On Tuesday afternoon, WWE announced that new women’s tag team champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will defend their titles against the former champions Dakota Kai and Io Sky at the 2022 Crown Jewel PLE. Here is the full card…. Roman Reigns (c) vs. Logan Paul. The O.C. vs. Judgment...
nodq.com
New WWE women’s tag team champions crowned during the 10/31/22 edition of RAW
In the main event of WWE RAW on October 31st 2022, Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai and Io Sky) defended the women’s tag team titles against Alexa Bliss and Asuka. This was Alexa and Asuka’s first appearance on RAW in several weeks. Bayley distracted the referee when Asuka had...
nodq.com
Video: Aaron Rift’s recap of WWE RAW for October 31st 2022
If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Beautiful Bald Ballers Zaloo Damn. Must be awful. You think there is finally going to be a bit of light at the end of the tunnel of a terrible year then this. My condolences to her and Corey.
nodq.com
Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona)’s first Z! True Long Island Story episode from 2011
In 2011, Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) published his first Z! True Long Island Story episode on YouTube. The series quickly became an internet sensation and Ryder gained himself renewed attention in WWE. Here is the first episode…
nodq.com
Karrion Kross comments on if Vince McMahon’s exit from WWE was a factor in returning
During an interview with The UK Sun, Karrion Kross commented on if Vince McMahon’s exit from WWE was a factor in returning to the company…. “Not necessarily, I wasn’t overly fond of the concept they had pitched to me when I was coming up on the main roster the first time. But it wasn’t anything personal. When you sign a contract with WWE this is what it is and I’m very much of the old school belief that whatever I’m given I’m gonna do my absolute best to get that over so it’s enjoyable towards the audience. It wasn’t my idea but that’s okay, we’re given other people’s ideas all the time – that’s part of the job – and we do our best to make it entertaining. While I wasn’t fond of it and it wasn’t my idea that didn’t really matter to me.”
nodq.com
Belief that CM Punk is never going to wrestle again from people that have known him
As previously noted, there could be a buyout of CM Punk’s AEW contract following his backstage altercation with The Elite. While appearing on Wrestling Observer Radio, Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc.com commented on the possibility of CM Punk’s wrestling career being over…. “Cash does not seem to be an...
nodq.com
WWE Hall of Famer thinks Logan Paul as world champion could work “in every kind of way”
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett commented on the possibility of Logan Paul defeating Roman Reigns to become the unified WWE Universal champion…. “The audience, in general, whether it’s my 16-year-old son or daughter or whoever it may be, they’re consuming their content on their phones. YouTube. Twitter… That’s what the Paul brothers [have mastered.] They weren’t on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ or ‘The Voice’ or some kind of athletic [show.] They got over on social media, and now they’re bringing that to a televised product. The Paul kid becoming champion, I think would work, in every kind of way. Do I think they’re going to do it? No. I just don’t think they’ll switch the title in Saudi [Arabia.] But look, online audiences are talking about it.”
nodq.com
News regarding a segment that was scrapped from the Halloween 2022 edition of WWE RAW
The Halloween 2022 edition of WWE RAW reportedly had a segment that was prepared but never aired on television. Fightful Select had details…. “There were heavy elements prepared for a Halloween Party segment that were not used. A food fight with pumpkin pies was also pitched, as is tradition. This didn’t end up happening. There were also a ton of extras that were planned for that who ended up going unused.”
nodq.com
WWE reportedly makes five cuts to the NXT brand on November 1st 2022
Earlier this year, it was reported that WWE was looking to have six-month evaluation periods with NXT talent. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, WWE has released the following names from the WWE NXT brand…. * Bodhi Hayward – Recently part of Andre Chase University. * Sloane Jacobs –...
nodq.com
A possible positive sign regarding Sasha Banks’ relationship with WWE
As previously noted, Sasha Banks is reportedly still under contract to WWE but there is no word as to when she’ll return to television. In an update, Dave Meltzer noted the following about Sasha…. “She was a WWE guest at the show last night in Mexico City and was...
nodq.com
The betting odds favorites to win at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 PLE
The betting odds for WWE Crown Jewel 2022 have been published by betting site betonline.ag. The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
nodq.com
Solomonster reacts to CM Punk being voted off All Elite island
From Solomonster: With AEW’s investigation now completed, Solomonster reacts to Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks returning to AEW television, while CM Punk and Larry the Dog are voted off All Elite Island. He shares his thoughts on Larry supposedly being hurt in the Brawl Out backstage incident, the locker room sentiment against Punk, Chris Jericho calling Punk a ‘cancer’ and a detriment to the company and why he has sympathy for CM Punk fans.
nodq.com
Wrestling podcast host gets called out by multiple female AEW wrestlers
AEW announced that Marina Shafir will get another opportunity at the AEW TBS champion Jade Cargill during this coming Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite. Wrestling podcast host JDFromNY tweeted “Please…for the love of God…no…” in response to the match announcement. Cargill had an exchange with...
Comments / 0