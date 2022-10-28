Read full article on original website
Is There a Connection Between ADHD and Addiction
By Geoffrey A. Booth, M.D., Medical Director, LifeSync Malibu. Most people associate attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with the image of a busy six-year-old who struggles to stay on task at school. What isn’t so widely known is that ADHD is also prevalent among adults.
CNET
Insomnia in Aging Adults: Why It Happens and How to Beat It
Aging typically comes with more nights of poor rest. About 50% of adults aged 60 and older struggle with poor sleep. Our bodies are constantly changing as years pass, and our sleep tends to be an unfortunate casualty of ripened age. The natural processes that occur as you get older...
News-Medical.net
People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia
People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
Psych Centra
All About ADHD Burnout
Living and working with ADHD can be tough itself, so what happens when you add burnout to the mix? Mindfulness and boundaries can help. Burnout is a persistent feeling of mental and physical exhaustion, often due to prolonged stress, such as at work or school. It often comes with:. decreased...
Psych Centra
Bipolar Disorder and Eating Disorders: What’s the Link?
Eating disorders are common in people with bipolar disorder, especially binge eating disorder and bulimia. We look at the reasons why. Nutrition is crucial to your overall health, especially if you’re living with bipolar disorder — but it can be difficult to get the nutrition that you need when you’re dealing with mood shifts.
Tv20detroit.com
ADHD diagnoses on the rise in adults — and the symptoms differ from childhood ADHD
(WXYZ) — When you think of someone with ADHD, you probably think of a child—and with good reason. At least some of the symptoms of ADHD have to emerge before the age of 12 to receive the diagnosis, but ADHD can also affect adults. If left untreated it...
psychologytoday.com
ADHD: Bottom-Up Triggers of Social Anxiety
Neuro-biologically informed methods engage the safety system of the brain and tune into neuro-biological needs. A neuroception of safety is helpful for social engagement behaviors. Neurodivergent individuals are susceptible to emotional contagion. Adult clients who present with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) often describe a social anxiety spiral of thinking that leads...
verywellmind.com
Spotting Depression in Your Child: What Parents of Color Should Know
Depression is rarely ever visible to the naked eye, and even less visible in communities where mental health stigma is more prevalent than in others. Further, living with an invisible illness like depression as a person of color adds another layer of loneliness to an already isolating condition. We’re talking...
verywellmind.com
What It's Like to Absorb the Mental Anguish of Others Daily
Working as a psychotherapist means living a life of sacred privilege. Those who are hurting, have survived unthinkable trauma, and may even be considering ending their lives turn to us with trust and a belief that we can help. When we do our job within the scope of our legal and ethical boundaries, we have the gift of seeing lives change.
verywellmind.com
My Partner and I Both Have Depression, Now What?
Relationships can certainly be rewarding, but they're not always easy. They often require a lot of time, effort, commitment, and compromise from both partners. Most people face relationship challenges at some point or another. On one hand, there may be a sense of comfort in knowing that your partner is...
verywellmind.com
It's Time to Ditch Toxic Positivity in Favor of Emotional Validation
No matter how I curate my social feeds or dating profiles, it seems that never a day goes by without seeing "good vibes only" somewhere on my phone, expressed by one or more smiling people. I cringe every time I see that phrase—partly because the statement is obnoxious and partly because I harbor guilt at having once been one of those obnoxious people.
verywellmind.com
What's the Latest in Depression Treatment?
If it’s felt to you like we’re at an inflection point with mental health, you’re not wrong. Depression rates, which were already on the rise before the pandemic, appear to be higher than ever. One estimate from the World Health Organization (WHO) puts the global increase of people diagnosed with major depressive disorder (MDD) at a more than 25% rate from 2019 to 2020—and this doesn’t even include people who reported feelings of depression but didn’t meet the full criteria for a diagnosis.
Artificial intelligence discovers new life-changing drug and human trials have started already
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has discovered a new life-changing drug and human trials are already underway. The biotech company behind the breakthrough has dosed its first patient with an AI-developed treatment for ALS patients. Alice Zhang, 33, is the founder of Verge Genomics and a former neuroscience doctoral student at University of...
verywellmind.com
Do I Have to Take Antidepressants Forever?
If you're dealing with depression, will you have to take antidepressant medication forever? The short answer is not necessarily, but it's complicated. According to the CDC, more than 60% of patients aged 12 and up who were prescribed antidepressants have been taking them for two years or more. Of that population, 14% has been taking them for over 10 years, leading many to question whether these medications are being overprescribed and over-relied on as a standalone treatment.
verywellmind.com
What Are the 7 Stages of Dementia?
Dementia typically affects older adults, but it is not a normal part of the aging process—while some amount of forgetfulness is normal with age, dementia is a severe disorder that can affect the person’s ability to function on a daily basis. According to the National Institute on Aging,...
Psych Centra
Schizophrenia and intelligence
Is schizophrenia related to intelligence? Studies suggest those living with schizophrenia may have lower IQ scores, but more research is needed. Schizophrenia is a chronic mental health condition that can affect a person’s thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. Affecting around. , schizophrenia is one of the most common psychotic conditions....
Psych Centra
Can Nootropics Help with ADHD?
Nootropics are often recommended as a way to manage ADHD symptoms. This article explores how they work to help you learn if they might be right for you. If you’ve met one person with ADHD, you’ve met one person with ADHD. It’s a complex condition and individuals experience it differently. This can make it challenging for health professionals to manage it adequately.
CNET
Online ADHD Screening Test: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Does TikTok have you convinced that you have ADHD? That you've probably had it since childhood, and only recently stumbled upon the root of your inattention or forgetfulness?. In one video on ADHD TikTok, creator Courtney Carini tells us what it's like to get a diagnosis later in life. "Imagine...
Medical News Today
What to know about concussions and depression
In some cases, a concussion may increase a person’s risk of depression. Experts do not know exactly why this is, but some theorize inflammation may play a role. The above information comes from a 2017 research review. Research on the occurrence varies, but one 2020 study indicated that the rate of depression in high school students with a concussion was 36.4%. However, this study did not show that concussions directly caused depression in these students.
verywellmind.com
What Is Suppressed Anger?
Everyone gets angry occasionally. According to the American Psychological Association (APA), anger is a normal human emotion that everyone experiences from time to time. Anger can range from faint annoyance to outright rage. Anger can be triggered by people, events, objects, situations, feelings, or memories. For example, a traffic jam,...
