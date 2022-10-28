The San Juan County Clerk’s Office wants residents to double-check their absentee ballots for a printing error to ensure correct ballot delivery. 100% San Juan County wants to hear from you about access to basic family services, and San Juan College will begin construction on the county’s first commercial kitchen thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce. The first Small Business Woman of the Year Award was given to Chili Pod Owner Monica Shultz at the 2022 Four Corners Professional Women’s Summit. This story is sponsored by The Big Idea Makerspace at San Juan College and Ute Mountain Casino Hotel

SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO