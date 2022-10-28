TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with widespread frost. Low: 30. SUNDAY: Sunshine mixing with more in the way of cloud cover during the afternoon. High: 63. Many would likely agree that Saturday was an absolutely gorgeous mid-fall day. While we started cold and frosty this morning with many spots seeing lows at or below freezing, the day featured an abundance of sunshine with afternoon highs climbing close to seasonable levels at or just above 60 degrees. High pressure remains firmly in control over the viewing area, which will lead to another clear and chilly night tonight followed by another dry day tomorrow with fairly comfortable afternoon high temperatures. Some clouds will be on the increase later in the day Sunday and Sunday night as a storm system off to our south and west slowly approaches. The trend continues to downplay the rain showers, holding them off until mainly later Monday afternoon into Monday evening. For any trick-or-treat activities Monday night, we will have to watch the radar for some showers being around, but at this point it doesn't look like the rain will be anything that heavy or problematic. Monday's storm system may linger into Tuesday keeping the chance for a shower in place, at least in the morning, along with mostly cloudy skies. Clearing should take place though Tuesday night paving the way for sunny and dry weather for the rest of the week. November looks to start dry and relatively milder than average with high temperatures at or above our seasonal average (of 60) in the afternoon...maybe even breaking 70 midweek. Morning lows should also be above those seasonal averages (around 40), probably running mostly well into the 40s, and even some nights only in the low 50s.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO