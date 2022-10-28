ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight

New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Log cabin in South Jersey, oldest in Western Hemisphere, listed for sale

The owners of a Gloucester County log cabin, deemed one of the oldest in the world, have listed the property for sale again. This time it's at a price of $475,000. The Nothnagle Log Home in Greenwich, at 406 Swedesboro Road, was built around 1638 by Finnish settlers and remains intact with most of its original logs. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Sites and includes a two-story home that was attached to the original cabin in the 1738, bringing the living space to about 1,800 square feet.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Another seasonable and dry day tomorrow; still tracking some showers for Halloween

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with widespread frost. Low: 30. SUNDAY: Sunshine mixing with more in the way of cloud cover during the afternoon. High: 63. Many would likely agree that Saturday was an absolutely gorgeous mid-fall day. While we started cold and frosty this morning with many spots seeing lows at or below freezing, the day featured an abundance of sunshine with afternoon highs climbing close to seasonable levels at or just above 60 degrees. High pressure remains firmly in control over the viewing area, which will lead to another clear and chilly night tonight followed by another dry day tomorrow with fairly comfortable afternoon high temperatures. Some clouds will be on the increase later in the day Sunday and Sunday night as a storm system off to our south and west slowly approaches. The trend continues to downplay the rain showers, holding them off until mainly later Monday afternoon into Monday evening. For any trick-or-treat activities Monday night, we will have to watch the radar for some showers being around, but at this point it doesn't look like the rain will be anything that heavy or problematic. Monday's storm system may linger into Tuesday keeping the chance for a shower in place, at least in the morning, along with mostly cloudy skies. Clearing should take place though Tuesday night paving the way for sunny and dry weather for the rest of the week. November looks to start dry and relatively milder than average with high temperatures at or above our seasonal average (of 60) in the afternoon...maybe even breaking 70 midweek. Morning lows should also be above those seasonal averages (around 40), probably running mostly well into the 40s, and even some nights only in the low 50s.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Bogdan Family Thanks Community For Help After Fire

Megan and Dan Bogdan expressed their thanks to the community in this letter, following the Oct. 18 fire that destroyed their Ocean City home. There are no words that will ever be able to convey the immense gratitude Dan and I have for all of your love and support after the fire that destroyed our home. It’s astonishing to me how quickly you all joined together to get us back on our feet.
OCEAN CITY, NJ

