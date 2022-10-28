Read full article on original website
Atlantic City, NJ, Restaurant Ranked as One of the Best Waterfront Restaurants in USA
This area is filled with so many great restaurant options all over South Jersey and especially on the water. You can find some great places, but according the website moneyinc.com, there is one place in Atlantic City that stands out above all the rest when it comes to waterfront dining.
The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food Trucks
Corinne's Place of Camden, NJ, is launching two new food trucks. The trucks will attend local events, food truck festivals, concerts, sporting events, and pull up to select spots in New Jersey and beyond, serving up some favorites from the restaurant. A schedule of locations around Camden will be announced via social media in the coming weeks.
Vintage NJ: Take A Look Around The Old Zaberer’s In North Wildwood, NJ
Who doesn't love a day at the beach? Especially if you grew up going to the beach year after year, it brings back fond memories. Nostalgia can be a big motivator for tourists to keep coming back year. So now, those former-kids are now bringing their own children and families...
20 absolute best steak restaurants in South NJ
Is there anything better than a tender, juicy, perfectly cooked, perfectly seasoned steak?. With apologies to those that don't eat meat, there isn't much that beats hearing that sizzle of a perfect steak coming off of a grill. Let's face it -- when you want a steak, you gotta have...
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
6ABC Philadelphia Meteorologist Coming to South Jersey to Talk Weather
There goes that news van again... A member of the weather team at Channel 6 in Philadelphia will be coming to South Jersey later this month to talk about, well, the weather. But if you are expecting this to be a presentation at a big casino showroom or even at a large theater, think again.
Log cabin in South Jersey, oldest in Western Hemisphere, listed for sale
The owners of a Gloucester County log cabin, deemed one of the oldest in the world, have listed the property for sale again. This time it's at a price of $475,000. The Nothnagle Log Home in Greenwich, at 406 Swedesboro Road, was built around 1638 by Finnish settlers and remains intact with most of its original logs. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Sites and includes a two-story home that was attached to the original cabin in the 1738, bringing the living space to about 1,800 square feet.
Another NJ beach plans on raising the cost of admission
I get that supply chain issues may be increasing the cost of chicken, but this is getting a little out of hand!. If you plan on spending some time at the beach next summer, you're going to have to dig a little deeper into your pocket. Last week, I told...
Former Miss New Jersey hired as reporter at local NBC station
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
N.J. winery has something for everyone in addition to some unique offerings
Bellview Winery is located in the Landisville section of Buena in Atlantic County, New Jersey. A family produce farm since 1914, the vineyard was first planted in 2000 and opened to the public in 2001.
AC Board of Education Signs 5-Year Lease To Pay Exorbitant $$$
Atlantic City Board of Education Member John Devlin has confirmed that the AC BOE has signed a 5-year lease to rent office space for the Atlantic City Public Schools central administration offices. According to Devlin, the 5-year deal will cost the taxpayers of Atlantic City more than $ 700,000 per-year....
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
Crews respond to chemical tank fire, explosion at South Jersey paving company
Firefighters responded to a fire and explosion at a chemical tank in South Jersey.
Struggling For Service With AT&T In Atlantic County? You’re Not Alone
So, are you struggling to find any cell service this morning?. Well, if you have AT&T as your service provider, you're not alone. While scrolling through Facebook today, I came across a lot of people complaining that they can't make any phone calls and that their texts aren't going through. I didn't think anything of it because my devices were all working fine.
Violent night: Multiple Philly shootings leave 3 dead, 5 injured on Halloween
Police say a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.
Philly man admits to eluding, cocaine distribution in Atlantic City
A “persistent offender” admitted Wednesday to eluding police in Hammonton and conspiring to distribute cocaine in Atlantic City. Tyree Bey, 30, of Philadelphia, drove as fast as 124 miles per hour as he fled a motor vehicle stop Jan. 20, 2018, on the Atlantic City Expressway in Hammonton.
Cherry Hill awarded $11.36 million in ARPA funds
The Township of Cherry Hill has been awarded a total of $11.36 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency and its economic impact. “This pandemic has adversely affected the quality of life all of us over the past two years,” said...
Another seasonable and dry day tomorrow; still tracking some showers for Halloween
TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with widespread frost. Low: 30. SUNDAY: Sunshine mixing with more in the way of cloud cover during the afternoon. High: 63. Many would likely agree that Saturday was an absolutely gorgeous mid-fall day. While we started cold and frosty this morning with many spots seeing lows at or below freezing, the day featured an abundance of sunshine with afternoon highs climbing close to seasonable levels at or just above 60 degrees. High pressure remains firmly in control over the viewing area, which will lead to another clear and chilly night tonight followed by another dry day tomorrow with fairly comfortable afternoon high temperatures. Some clouds will be on the increase later in the day Sunday and Sunday night as a storm system off to our south and west slowly approaches. The trend continues to downplay the rain showers, holding them off until mainly later Monday afternoon into Monday evening. For any trick-or-treat activities Monday night, we will have to watch the radar for some showers being around, but at this point it doesn't look like the rain will be anything that heavy or problematic. Monday's storm system may linger into Tuesday keeping the chance for a shower in place, at least in the morning, along with mostly cloudy skies. Clearing should take place though Tuesday night paving the way for sunny and dry weather for the rest of the week. November looks to start dry and relatively milder than average with high temperatures at or above our seasonal average (of 60) in the afternoon...maybe even breaking 70 midweek. Morning lows should also be above those seasonal averages (around 40), probably running mostly well into the 40s, and even some nights only in the low 50s.
Bogdan Family Thanks Community For Help After Fire
Megan and Dan Bogdan expressed their thanks to the community in this letter, following the Oct. 18 fire that destroyed their Ocean City home. There are no words that will ever be able to convey the immense gratitude Dan and I have for all of your love and support after the fire that destroyed our home. It’s astonishing to me how quickly you all joined together to get us back on our feet.
