Narcity
Your Canadian Coins Could Be Worth Up To $400K & This TikToker Has A Quick Way To Find Out
It turns out you might have a Canadian coin in your piggy bank that's worth around $400,000, and this person on TikTok shared exactly how to spot one. The TikToker in Alberta said that there are dimes and pennies in circulation that are worth much more than one would think, and it's not even hard to see if you have one.
Narcity
These Sectors Are Hiring The Most In Canada Right Now & It Could Be A Sign To Change Fields
Finding a job in Canada isn't always an easy task. However, as it turns out, there are quite a few industries that are hiring in Canada, and at an exponential rate at that. According to the experts at Indeed.ca, Canadian job listings cooled a bit over the summer but have overall remained pretty elevated, "indicating that many employers are looking to hire."
Narcity
This New Ontario Hotel Is Steps From A Fine Sand Beach & The Rooms Are Out-Of-This-World
There's a new spot for getaways in Ontario, and it isn't your usual stay. This beach town hotel is brimming with surprises, from the unique decor to the colourful themed rooms. Hotel Philco is a new vacation destination located in Fort Erie, about a two-hour drive from Toronto. It has...
Narcity
Canada Post Is Hiring A Ton Of Jobs In BC & You Can Get Paid Over $22 An Hour
Canada Post is hiring a bunch of jobs in B.C. right now and more than a few will pay a pretty penny. With some of these jobs, you can make up to $22.24 per hour and best of all, a degree isn't even required to land any of these gigs.
Narcity
Best Buy's 'Black Friday Month' 2022 Has Already Started In Canada & You Can Save Hundreds
Get ready, shoppers! Black Friday sales in Canada have already begun, with Best Buy launching its "Black Friday Month" deals across electronics, home appliances, furniture and more. On Tuesday, November 4, the retailer dropped hundreds of Black Friday discounts across its product range online. Although there are still several weeks...
Narcity
Morning Brief: Revoking Citizenship, Toronto's Best Mexican Food & More
Off The Top: Most of us are already well aware that the best way to modify your meal at Tim Hortons is to stand up, walk outside and find somewhere else to eat entirely. The next best hacks for improving your Timmies lunch — like grilling your honey dip donut — can be found right here.
Narcity
New King Charles Coins Show What Canada's New Money Might Look Like (PHOTOS)
The U.K.'s Royal Mint has begun manufacturing the first circulating coins featuring King Charles III, and the design could give some insight into what Canada's new coins will look like. The official U.K. coin maker announced on Friday that the first coins with the new king's effigy will be a...
Narcity
WinterFest Is Returning To Canada's Wonderland With An 'Igloo Village' & More Rides Than Ever
It's the most magical time of the year! WinterFest is officially returning to the Toronto area, and Canada's Wonderland will be transformed into a glittering holiday village. The dazzling event is returning for its third season on select nights from November 18 to December 31, 2022, and you can expect some brand new experiences this year.
Narcity
12-Hour Blizzard In Nunavut Is A 'Reminder' Of What's Coming For The Rest Of Canada This Winter
Winter is coming, Canada! A 12-hour blizzard seen in northern Canada is a "stark reminder" of what's to come down south, according to experts. According to The Weather Network, an intense winter storm in Nunavut serves as a "chilling" sign of what's in store for the rest of the country come the winter season.
Narcity
An Amazon Basics Chair Is Being Recalled Due To A 'Fall Hazard' & 1 Person Has Been Injured
If you like to shop on Amazon Canada, you might want to take a look at your desk chair if it's an item you bought from the online retailer. On October 27, Health Canada issued a recall for the Amazon Basics High Back Executive Desk Chairs. According to the government agency, the product could pose a "fall hazard," and people are advised to "immediately stop using the product and contact Amazon for a refund."
