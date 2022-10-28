ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

These Sectors Are Hiring The Most In Canada Right Now & It Could Be A Sign To Change Fields

Finding a job in Canada isn't always an easy task. However, as it turns out, there are quite a few industries that are hiring in Canada, and at an exponential rate at that. According to the experts at Indeed.ca, Canadian job listings cooled a bit over the summer but have overall remained pretty elevated, "indicating that many employers are looking to hire."
Best Buy's 'Black Friday Month' 2022 Has Already Started In Canada & You Can Save Hundreds

Get ready, shoppers! Black Friday sales in Canada have already begun, with Best Buy launching its "Black Friday Month" deals across electronics, home appliances, furniture and more. On Tuesday, November 4, the retailer dropped hundreds of Black Friday discounts across its product range online. Although there are still several weeks...
Morning Brief: Revoking Citizenship, Toronto's Best Mexican Food & More

Off The Top: Most of us are already well aware that the best way to modify your meal at Tim Hortons is to stand up, walk outside and find somewhere else to eat entirely. The next best hacks for improving your Timmies lunch — like grilling your honey dip donut — can be found right here.
New King Charles Coins Show What Canada's New Money Might Look Like (PHOTOS)

The U.K.'s Royal Mint has begun manufacturing the first circulating coins featuring King Charles III, and the design could give some insight into what Canada's new coins will look like. The official U.K. coin maker announced on Friday that the first coins with the new king's effigy will be a...
WinterFest Is Returning To Canada's Wonderland With An 'Igloo Village' & More Rides Than Ever

It's the most magical time of the year! WinterFest is officially returning to the Toronto area, and Canada's Wonderland will be transformed into a glittering holiday village. The dazzling event is returning for its third season on select nights from November 18 to December 31, 2022, and you can expect some brand new experiences this year.
An Amazon Basics Chair Is Being Recalled Due To A 'Fall Hazard' & 1 Person Has Been Injured

If you like to shop on Amazon Canada, you might want to take a look at your desk chair if it's an item you bought from the online retailer. On October 27, Health Canada issued a recall for the Amazon Basics High Back Executive Desk Chairs. According to the government agency, the product could pose a "fall hazard," and people are advised to "immediately stop using the product and contact Amazon for a refund."

