Deadline looms for NC Absentee Ballot requests; Here are 3 easy steps to get ballot from SBOE
If you're a registered voter in North Carolina and would like to vote by Absentee Ballot, time is running out to request one. The NC State Board of Elections (SBOE) said the deadline to request an Absentee Ballot is Tuesday, November 1. Here a the three easy steps to vote-by-mail (Absentee) in North Carolina: 1. Request a ballot 2. Complete the ballot 3. Return the ballot As of Wednesday, October 6, SBOE said it has received 234,366 requests for ballot by mail which is more than double the requests for the 2018 midterm election. The number of returned ballots by mail so far is more than 73,000, and that's an increase over this time in 2018, SBOE said. How are mail-in and absentee ballots verified? Don't forget, early voting is happening now through, Saturday, November 5. Here's where to cast a ballot in your county . How to Return Your Ballot A voter or the voter's near relative or legal guardian may return their absentee ballot. It may be returned in person to an early voting site during the early voting period or to the voter's county board of elections office until 5 p.m. on Election Day. Voters may not return an absentee ballot to an Election Day polling place. Voters may also mail their absentee ballot to their county board of elections office. Please ensure that your ballot receives a postmark if mailing near Election Day. Completed absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the voter's county board of elections by Monday, November 14. SBOE said many safeguards are in place to ensure absentee voting is secure. For absentee ballots, you can utilize BallotTrax , which allows you to track your by-mail ballots from the point of your request to when they're accepted. WATCH: 'Checks and balances are in place': NC Election officials work to ensure transparency, voters trust
There are steps you can take to ensure your votes are being counted, weather you voted in-person or absentee.Planning to vote in person on Election Day, November 8? Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for in-person voting. You can find your polling place here . 5 things every NC voter should know before casting their ballot DOJ issues warning over voter Intimidation
DOJ warns it won't tolerate voter intimidation in 2022 Midterm ElectionVote 2022 | Midterm Elections Early voting polls are open; here's where to cast a ballot in your county North Carolina Board of Elections warns voters of misleading mailers Bonds on the ballot that voters get to decide on in Wake and Durham counties | Election 2022 Early voting | You can register and vote at one-stop early voting in North Carolina Vote 2022 | Election terms and history every voter should know for midterm election 2022 Hometown Voices in SE Raleigh: Midterm election is first test of NC voting rights expansion Hometown Voices in Apex: Inside NC's only toss-up Congressional race
Election 2022
Comments / 0