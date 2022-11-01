Deadline looms for NC Absentee Ballot requests; Here are 3 easy steps to get ballot from SBOE

If you're a registered voter in North Carolina and would like to vote by Absentee Ballot, time is running out to request one.

The NC State Board of Elections (SBOE) said the deadline to request an Absentee Ballot is Tuesday, November 1.

As of Wednesday, October 6, SBOE said it has received 234,366 requests for ballot by mail which is more than double the requests for the 2018 midterm election.

The number of returned ballots by mail so far is more than 73,000, and that's an increase over this time in 2018, SBOE said.

A voter or the voter's near relative or legal guardian may return their absentee ballot. It may be returned in person to an early voting site during the early voting period or to the voter's county board of elections office until 5 p.m. on Election Day. Voters may not return an absentee ballot to an Election Day polling place.

Voters may also mail their absentee ballot to their county board of elections office. Please ensure that your ballot receives a postmark if mailing near Election Day.

Completed absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the voter's county board of elections by Monday, November 14.

SBOE said many safeguards are in place to ensure absentee voting is secure.

For absentee ballots, you can utilize BallotTrax , which allows you to track your by-mail ballots from the point of your request to when they're accepted.

There are steps you can take to ensure your votes are being counted, weather you voted in-person or absentee.

Planning to vote in person on Election Day, November 8?

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for in-person voting. You can find your polling place here

