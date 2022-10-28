PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Phillies fans had to hand it to Justin Verlander: they gave the Astros ace a thumbs-up a day after he showed them he was No. 1. On Monday, a video clip of the Houston pitcher flipping his middle finger at a small group of Philadelphia rooters — kiddingly, he said — outside the players' entrance at Citizens Bank Park drew plenty of attention on social media.

