Brooklyn Nets Hiring Ime Udoka to Replace Steve Nash
The Brooklyn Nets will hire the former Boston Celtics head coach
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Verlander flips script, gives thumbs-up to Phillies fans
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Phillies fans had to hand it to Justin Verlander: they gave the Astros ace a thumbs-up a day after he showed them he was No. 1. On Monday, a video clip of the Houston pitcher flipping his middle finger at a small group of Philadelphia rooters — kiddingly, he said — outside the players' entrance at Citizens Bank Park drew plenty of attention on social media.
